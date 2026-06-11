What happens when the Stakeholder Government is wholly realized per Agenda 2030? Every action is built on adding personal wealth – to stakeholders. By any means. Without acknowledgement of life, liberty or humanity. Any one country that stands in the way of this achievement will be systemically destroyed. Murder is entertainment. But they also carry on the backs a heavy burden – jealousy. For Trump it is anyone whose bank account is larger than his. In particular – Musk.

A new stakeholder has been added to the fray – Bill Pulte of Pulte Homes. Mr. Bill has a degree in journalism and has spent his entire career feeding on the legacy of his grandfather. He has been assigned to Acting Director of National Intelligence overseeing 18 agencies. He was fired from the Pulte Board. In 2011 he created Pulte Capital Partners, LLC with no investment background, no economic background, no business background and claimed his company made money by buying air conditioning companies, growing them and selling them.

This is the boy/man Trump has chosen to steer National Intelligence for America.

Director of National Intelligence: The job description states responsibilities include:

Develops and implements uniform government-wide policies for investigating and granting security clearances for access to classified information

Oversees the production and delivery of the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), which compiles the most crucial intelligence assessments for senior policymakers

Oversees and directs the implementation of the National Intelligence Program (NIP) budget to ensure funding aligns with strategic national security priorities.

Supervises and coordinates 18 federal intelligence and security agencies, including the CIA, NSA, and FBI.

Stakeholders are the frontmen who do – nothing. They get to pretend they run an office like a child’s game of make believe. They don’t run the show – they get to live a fantasy. Much like Pam Bondi. And they are compensated highly by sucking money out of The People and redistributing it to the billionaires. When the till is completely dry and America looks like a nuclear holocaust, these stakeholders will move on leaving a giant ghost town of dust and decay behind.

And the Mediterranean would appear to be their preferred ultimate destination whether it is Gaza, Lebanon, Albania, etc. The Date? 2030.

Why hasn’t the Middle East kicked out Washington from using their countries as a weigh station for Iran’s bombings? To date there is only one country that has publicly berated America as a result of the Iran War – Iraq.

May 2026, a new Prime Minister was appointed to Iraq, Ali al Zaidi. While the country was prepared to appoint Nouri al Maliki, Trump told Iraq that all aide would be revoked should Maliki become the Prime Minister due to his Shia heritage and alliance with Iran. As a result, Zaidi, a 40 year old wealthy banker was chose given he had zero experience. Thus, Master Trump can control him like a schoolboy. How much does it cost to buy a country? The Aide to Iraq is $375 million.

In 1982 US support for Iraq was instituted. The Iran-Iraq War. Funding went to Saddam Hussein as the Ayatollah ousted the US proxy Shah in Iran. The US lost control over Iran’s oil and was miffed. So, they used Saddam and his soldiers to fight their war. The same tactic we claim Israel uses with the US. Saddam was wooed and he believed America. Lives lost – 1.2+ million. Years lost – 8. In exchange, US Taxpayers gave Iraq $10 Billion over the table, and like Ukraine, assisted with satellite intelligence, operational intelligence and weapons.

The Middle East has been a powder keg for decades. We declared war on Iran based on false claims of nuclear weapons – when in reality, Trump has declared he alone will control Iran’s oil. We declared war on Iraq because we wanted their oil. Bombed Syria into oblivion for their oil. Venezuela coup for their oil. But the secondary reasoning is ‘control’. The concept of having power over a country and its proxy leadership is an addiction. In essence, the puppet Stakeholders in America’s government are there because of their ignorance. Ignorance translates to – someone else’s power. Meaning, the billionaire stakeholders in the White House are still merely place-cards.

As is President Trump.

Every one of these place-cards is an addict. The True Puppet Masters fulfill their addictions whether it be pedophilia, satanism, money, drugs, or even murder. Trump graduated in the bottom of his class. McCain graduated in the bottom of his flight school. Pulte has a journalists degree. Blanche went to a small private law school at night ranked 117 out of 197. Hegseth got into Princeton on a basketball scholarship. AOC??? Fake degrees are commonly bought.

Who are the real Puppet Masters of the Stakeholders?

I believe the Soros power vacuum will disappear as did the Kennedy’s. An entirely new brood of younger, savvier, people who are devoid of ethics and morality are holding the baton. It is almost as though their brains are wired differently – in a literal sense. Theil? Possibly. Musk? Very Likely.

The use of puppets in office as place-cards is a common theme in history including Puyi, the last Emperor of China. Romulus the last western Roman Emperor. John Balliol crowned King of Scotland. Vidkun Quisling appointed puppet head of Norway by the Nazis. Trump was inserted. As was every President in US history.