BEFORE there was man-made Climate Change, there was God-made climate. They called these anomalies, ‘natural events’. Countless ancient cities are discovered buried under sand and sediment or water. “Science” posits that entire cities collapsed into the seas due to earthquakes or rising sea waters. But the concept of an entire city sinking intact due to an earthquake seems a bit ‘unconventional’.

The sunken ancient village ruins of Pavlopetri at Lakonia Prefecture, Greece – under 15 feet of water. Discovered in the 1960’s. Atlit Yam located in shallow coastal waters near Haifa, Israel. Discovered in 1984. Baiae located off the coast of Naples in 30 feet of water was discovered in 1941. Heracleion buried by sand and sea at the mouth of the Nile River discovered in the 1990’s.

As a result of these excavations, historians have created entire societal narratives based mainly on their creative imagination. Going into great detail regarding rituals and decadence, all based on writings that date from the 10th century AD: Herodotus's "The Histories" is the earliest surviving work of non-fiction and the only complete work attributed to him that is available today. The oldest surviving manuscripts of "The Histories" are from the Byzantine period, dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries CE, such as the Codex Laurentianus Codex A found in Florence, Italy.”

In all of these ancient Histories, there is no mention of Jews, Israelites, or Hebrews. The writing is Greek. At the time, most of what is today's northern Africa, was Greek. From Egypt to Persia to Greek to the Roman Empire, and finally the conquest of Muhammed - north Africa’s ancient history includes many civilizations – albeit, no black heritage. It is believed a great tsunami in the 4th century left all of north Africa desolate destroying cities and agriculture land forcing those who survived to live in the hills. This 'belief' is sourced from 'we have no idea so we make it up' science.

Despite over two thousand years of Sea Peoples, fishermen, divers, and ships none of these cities some buried, others simply underwater, were ever discovered. And then suddenly all founded within the span of a few decades. Why wasn’t the Minoan island of Crete buried underwater given it sits in the middle of the Mediterranean, which by all accounts rose upwards of 30 feet?

Diocletian was a Roman Emperor from 284 to 313 AD. His manuscript, Aurelius Victor's De Caesaribus, is the basis for our history of that time period. However, the oldest remaining manuscript of his writings are from the 16th century and attributed to the 5th century. The manuscript is attributed to Jesuit Andreas Schott of The Netherlands.

One of Schott’s acquaintances was Isaac Casaubon, a Huguenot whose occupation was editing of Greek books. At Geneva his ‘edits’ included Diogenes Laërtius, Theocritus and the New Testament. He debuted as an editor with a complete edition of Strabo (1587), a Greek geographer born in 63 BC, according to the edited edition. This was followed by the text of Polyaenus, an editio princeps, 1589; a text of Aristotle, 1590, Estienne's editions of Dionysius of Halicarnassus and Pliny's Epistolae. There are no original texts for either Pliny or Aristotle.

It was during this era that Dutch Calvinist, Joseph Justus Scaliger, introduced the Jews into ancient history as a part of chronology. It was Scaliger who wrote the lost Chronicle of Eusebius of the Roman Province of Syria Palaestina. Eusebius is credited with writing Ecclesiastical History, an account of the Gospels and the Church from the 1st to the 4th century AD.

The oldest surviving manuscript of this historical work is found in the National Library of Russia Codex 1 dated 462 AD. It has many gaps and defects. The scribe is named Isaac, and was presented to a convent in Egypt by Sahlun, a priest of Harran. Yet it is accepted as our authentic history...

The entire point of a truthful account of history is to provide us with context into our ‘present’. To know the present is an order of truth informs us of the future. It provides a foundation of who we are and why we are. It reveals a social evolution from which we gain perspective, knowledge, wisdom and clarity. Why would scribes create a false reveal? The same reason the villains and the notables rewrote false versions of WWI and WWII. Because deception veils us in an illusion.

There are a multitude of concepts regarding the natural powers within humans that have been squelched and these manufactured histories are a means of further burying that power through the creation of fake narratives. Those narratives typically give us the belief that we are weak, we came from barbarians and our brain’s are molded to theirs in a slight evolutionary process of ‘intellect’ taking us from an IQ of say 80 to 100.

What if, WE are the aliens who built the pyramids? That levitated the Easter Island blocks of stone? That built Stonehenge as an astronomy equation? What if we travelled on sound waves? Could make ourselves invisible? Could fly?

Creating instead a sloppy history that cannot be evidenced or confirmed historically, was specifically mandated to quash individualism in order to create a worthy modular of a robotic peasant class, and has enslaved humanity to support the concept of Kings and Elites as leaders who dictate what is best for us, what is best for earth, what is best for trees, and flora.

They left holes. Not purposefully, but out of their own C student manifesto. Those holes in time will ultimately open a different sort of Pandora’s Box. One of Knowledge. A natural brain expansion. And a collectivism of rainbow colors we are programmed to NOT see. If God created Man in His image – would that not imply that the conversations between God and Adam were not the ramblings of someone with an 80 IQ? But rather someone of far, far greater capacity than humans today… History Has The Answers.