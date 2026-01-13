Iran protests: Diplomacy Talks? Been there, done that, The Art of Deception lingers. Trump open to airstrikes as though killing Iranian peoples will free the Iranian peoples. The end point being the removal of the Ayatollah and the insertion of the Israeli Reza Pahlavi. Been there, done that too. How is it that educated men and women cannot see the Big Picture? The Mantra is ‘Take Back Control’.

What we thought that meant, and the theatre it has been staged on, are quite diametrical and seem to have sold tickets on two parallel planets. Taking Back what the Biden Regime did was a prominent theme and we were all aboard that train. At what point do the MAGA dog mushers realize they have been betrayed? Do they refuse to see with their eyes and hearts because reality is simply too formidable of an evil and hope would forever be dashed? At what point does humanity take control?

It becomes ever more apparent that Trump would not hesitate to bomb Americans if BiBi The Netanyahu Nihilist told him to. Would our military agree to bomb Greenlanders who have done absolutely nothing? The reason not one government is doing anything is because they are ‘afraid’. We have no James Bond to save the day. And MI6 has proven to be ‘Spectre’ the enemy looking to destroy the world if necessary to remove the last Goyim.

What Trump may not be aware of is that being a ‘friend’ to the Zionists does not make you a Zionist Jew, and thus after Trump has been used to achieve their End World Revelation, they will eliminate him too. And in Truth, he will go to Hell.

Before bombing Iran, Trump has announced a 25% Tariff on anyone doing business with them. How would Trump collect such a Tariff? Given that seemingly all tariffs are simply passed on to the American Consumer… The countries currently trading with Iran include: China, India, Germany, UAE, Iraq and Turkey. All subject to Trump’s Tariffs. And the legality is still being determined by the US Supreme Court. A statement to this effect is scheduled for this Wednesday.

With potential lawsuits piling up against the government should the Supreme Court rule against Trump, the method Trump used to impose the Tariffs without Congressional approval is the debate: International Emergency Economic Powers Act, enacted in 1977. The Law allows the president to declare a national emergency in response to an extraordinary threat to the United States.

April, Trump declared a National Emergency to increase our competitive edge, protect our sovereignty, and strengthen our national and economic security. The legal question becomes, what exactly was the threat and by whom? The Basis is the Trade Deficit which was pushed to its extreme levels beginning in 1977. Why? What caused our deficit spending?

The two main drivers of America’s trade imbalance include Government spending dollars it doesn’t have, and lack of foreign investment. What caused lack of foreign investment? Noncompetitive, lack of manufacturing. Pricing. To Trump’s detriment these two issues have yet to be resolved under Trump’s first year and instead have caused an economic crisis for Americans. Foreign investment has dwindled further due to Tariffs, and spending continues to circle back to a near $2 Trillion annual fatigue.

While Supreme Court Justices are lawyers, not economists, they would require economic advice to weigh their decision. The Trump Trade Deficit for 2025 is $1.26 Trillion – 2024 was $1.21 Trillion – reflecting negatively on Trump’s policies and claims that raising Tariffs would solve the crisis for which he called a National Emergency.

There are 44 Active Emergency Orders still in effect dating from 1979 forward. There have been a handful related to trade, including Bush declaring it illegal to boycott Israel. And further used the emergency powers post 9-11 to curtail the export of defense parts and weapons.

Essentially, Trump’s legal status is perilous based on his own performance and based on historical case law. He did not clearly define the cause of America’s trade deficit which began in 1997.

In order to make America competitive Trump’s advisors claimed that if our imports were hiked into lala land via financial Tariffs, imports would decrease. Instead, consumers were left holding a bag of sand, unable to make ends meet, spiraling the economy into debt and gloom. In other words, Trump’s action caused the US Economy to contract and deficits to increase. His advisors are NOT Economists.

Trump’s claim that he has secured $18+ Trillion in US Foreign investments is baseless. Pledges are NOT contracts. From that point of view, he hasn’t actually secured one dime but has made a slew of enemies with his War Machine which could quite easily result in withdrawals – specifically from Qatar and Saudi Arabia -

The impact against the US should the Supreme Court deny the legitimacy of the Tariffs would be devastating and could quite literally see Trump personally bankrupted, and the US government having to print money to reimburse collections. Foreign investment would collapse along with confidence that America was remotely exceptional. Trump’s War Crimes would go to the Courts. Creating indefensible impeachment…

I would venture, the Supreme Court is well aware of the domino effect fallout and is weighing that consideration in their decision. Whether they are working for America or for Israel is the determining factor.