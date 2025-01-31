Trump wants the Ukraine war to end. Rubio wants the Ukraine war to end. The Pentagon just sent 90 Patriot Missiles from storage in Israel to Poland for transfer to Ukraine. Double Speak? Or simple lack of communication?

According to Axios, the US Air Force arrived in Israel, loaded the missiles and departed for eastern Poland. The initial agreement occurred during the Biden Regime but was apparently subsequently confirmed under President Trump 2 days ago. While Netanyahu claims he was against the transfer for fear of a Russia retaliation, Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, was in Ukraine with Zelenskky just a week ago before attending the World Economic Forum event.

The Patriots had been retired from use, and Zelenskky was pressuring a transfer. Thus incriminating the US and by default President Trump and Rubio.

Tomorrow, Rubio will visit Panama to push for the repatriation of the Canal, to El Salvador to pressure our ally to take illegal immigrants that are not from El Salvador, as well as Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Guatemala. Meanwhile, Ukraine has become one of the world’s largest source of black market organ sales. Not a peep.

In 1990, about a year before Ukraine became independent of the Soviet Union, Open Society Foundations established the International Renaissance Foundation in Kyiv. The IRF wrote the peace agreement for Kyiv, The Sustainable Peace Manifesto, the 23 page proposal Zelenskky has proffered without alteration since peace was considered. The authors and co-signatories include a slew of Ukrainian ‘charitable organizations, foundations, the Ukraine Catholic University, etc… Their main goal is the complete destruction of Russia and Putin through a global exclusion of trade with the country, complete demilitarization, the firing squad for every member of the Russian government, and the colonization of Russia by NATO/Ulkraine.

The Manifesto is the “Peace Agreement” presented to the EU and US. It was written in 2024.

The organ harvesting has been an ongoing trade in Ukraine since 2014 when the coup was implemented. It became Ukraine’s largest source of revenue. Ukraine’s ports and its Navy were built by the US beginning in 1992. The Sevastopol Naval Institute was established by the US Navy for the training of sailors and noncommissioned naval officers. It would appear the US Navy was operating on the orders of George Soros.

Between 1995 and 1997, the US Navy created two operational-territorial areas—the Western Maritime and Southern Maritime Regions—with command centers in Odesa and Novoozerne, respectively. Thereafter, NATO and Ukraine conducted naval exercises in the Black Sea to make them proficient in the shipping field.

Ukraine’s first officers were trained in the US at Quantico, Navy War College, San Antonio schools, and San Diego. Ultimately establishing a foreign language lab at the Sevastopol Institute. What was the US preparing Ukraine for in these training and port entries as far back as 1993? Clinton was President. Between 1993 and 1995, Epstein visited Clinton at the White House. Often Ghislaine Maxwell accompanied Epstein. ~ CBS News. The Clintons were well entrenched in the George Soros ‘causes’.

In 2021, the Ukraine parliament passed a law allowing organ harvesting. The war provided them with fresh meat daily. Soldiers at the front are accompanied by ‘medics’ who harvest the organs from injured troops. Kidneys, hearts, livers and even blood are harvested and sold on the black market. Military commanders declare these soldiers as MIA to avoid the discovery although some have returned to hospitals missing a kidney. The organs are transported to their destination via the Naval Ports created by the US and via the trains. The trains are said to be transporting ‘perishable’ grain.

In 2022, Lloyd Austin and the Greek Defense Minister agreed to joint naval cooperation by giving the US Navy access to the Black Sea via two ports in Greece to counter Russia. Weapons from the US are transported to Ukraine via Poland.

The ports and railways were Russia’s primary targets in the initial stages of the war.

The majority of Ukraine’s farms were concentrated in the eastern and southern caucuses. The same areas where most of the fighting has been. Which are now under Russian control. The harvest that Ukraine references is in organs – not in agriculture. The primary means of transporting exports is via the Black Sea. In 2023, Russia declared they would no longer allow the Black Sea to be used for the transport of Ukraine crops.

In 2024, as the progress of the war was obviously a Russian win despite fighting mercenaries from Colombia, France, Czech, UK, US, and Romania as well as the CIA coordination, Soros came up with his version of a Peace Manifesto via the International Renaissance Foundation. As though any government would ever accept such a ‘proposal’! This is what the losing side proposes via the EU, NATO, and the US.