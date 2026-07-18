The Tiananmen Square Massacre was a CIA/Mi6 creation and subsequent propaganda tool to vilify China. It was 1989 and the White House needed a new demon to keep Americans rooted in fear. They created a narrative of brutal murders and poor protesters who were peacefully protesting after the death of Secretary General Hu Yaobang. The death toll narrative varied from hundreds to thousands based on eye witness accounts from the three organizers; Wang Dan, Chai Ling, and Wu’erkaixi.

All three organizers ended up in the US and attended Harvard. All three were whisked out of China after the “Massacre” under the auspices of a CIA/MI6 operation Yellowbird. The entire narrative behind the “Massacre” has since been found to be uncredible. There was no massacre. There were no machine guns mowing down students. There were not 2600 deaths. There were soldiers armed with bully-clubs who dispersed the initial crowd with no violence at all. Which meant the CIA placed ‘agitators in sporadically to foment violence against the police officers and soldiers.

If it sounds familiar, it is because the ploy is alwqays exactly the same - stage, set, design, ACTION!

But like all CIA narratives, they needed to create an enemy. And it took decades for the narrative to completely fall apart. Today, the National Endowment For Democracy which foments every coup and protest across the globe, continues to present the Tiananmen Square Protest as a CCP Massacre using Taiwanese agents. Despite this, many journalists guilty of believing the published narrative created by our Intel Agencies later recanted their stories across BBC, CBS, Reuters, etc…

Just like every Student Protest we witness today, this protest took a violent turn outside of the Square. “PLA soldiers and rioters who had commandeered military vehicles, stolen rifles, and armed themselves with Molotov cocktails and an assortment of other armaments. At the time, the Washington Post recounted that “on one avenue in western Beijing, demonstrators torched an entire military convoy of more than 100 trucks and armored vehicles.” ~ Matthew John.

China is NOT the problem. Russia and Iran are not the problem. America’s problems come from our own internal government agencies creating and then stoking violence with the intent of justifying a coup. It is no different than Operation Paperclip wherein our CIA brought Nazi Scientists into the US post WWII to develop weapons given their superior knowledge.

While Trump goes off about China interfering in his election 2020, Trump is actively interfering in elections throughout Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine. When former disgraced Overstock CEO Patrick Byrnes goes off on China, he is assisting in pushing a fake narrative designed by a fake intelligence agency – the CIA. The lies are easily broken. The narratives deemed propaganda. And the motive is to shift blame. To deflect blame. To obscure Truth.

The latest Alex Jones Bombshell is triggered by none other than Patrick Byrnes: In 2005, the Epoch Times acquired a secret speech given by then Defense Minister Chi Haotian to high-level communist party cadres sometime before his retirement in 2003. The document came via an ‘edited’ version from Michael Pillsbury whose education spans a PhD in Chinese studies under the auspices of Brzezinski and Michel Oksenberg. Pillsbury’s career spans Rand Corp., Department of Defense, Heritage Institute, and National Endowment For Democracy.

The speech has been sub-labeled “The Red Dragon in Biblical Revelations is – China”. The American Report claims to have translated the ‘speech’ using google translation before giving it to the Epoch Times supposedly in 2005. The American Report does not list its writers, executives, address, or any relevant information. Google Translate didn’t take off until 2007. Thus, the impression formulates they may simply be yet another Langley fabrication.

The Epoch Times is collapsing under money laundering and a pro-Trump advertising blitz that used fake accounts to spread its content. It was later banned from advertising on Facebook for violating the company’s ad transparency rules by funneling advertising through pages that didn’t appear to be directly connected to The Epoch Times. After their CFO was arrested in 2024, the founder John Tang resigned. The Epoch Times Association identifies as an NGO charity with associated companies spinning cash between them much like TPUSA. Their tax returns have been described as a ‘Hot Mess”.

The date discrepancies within the Epoch Times further the narrative they are yet another sloppy CIA Operation. Owned by the Epoch Media Group – their registration is dated 2008 while the Epoch Times claims it was formed in 2000.

It would appear; this Chi Haotian speech is a fabrication which may have originated from the CIA. And Byrnes is simply their patsy to push the Bad China narrative to fill in the gaps of Bad Russia and Bad Iran.

It would also mean that the CIA likely has numerous Chinese assets in its sprawl of information influencers which would include The Epoch Times.