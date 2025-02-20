As excess deaths and cancers plague hospitals in the aftermath of the CoVid Bioweapon, the old school CDC and NIH are still trying to put blame elsewhere. A rise of nonsmoker lung cancer in both children and adults is now claimed to be a direct result of pollution. Diabetes is now caused by ‘pollution’. And raising your blood pressure can cause a stroke or heart attack… yet exercise raises blood pressure – and exercise is considered a preventative. The World of Topsy Turvy.

Statins are the most prescribed drug in the world.

John Gofman, a Jewish scientist pioneered the study of lipoproteins. In his research, Gofman determined that ‘bad LDL’ is found in heart attack patients – therefore it must be the cause. But what causes LDL?

Gofman worked in the Manhattan Project with Oppenheimer to create “The Bomb”. He also made a connection between breast cancer and low level x-rays which are now used in every mammogram and for post treatment of breast cancer. Gofman revealed these low level infusions of radiation were directly responsible for breast cancer.

Since 1955, the cumulative risk of treating cancer with radiation increases your cancer risk has been known. Since 1955, the cumulative risk of getting breast cancer from every successive mammogram has been known. Yet these two radiation dosing pogroms remain the go to treatment plan. “From 1950 to 2024, the incidence of breast cancer diagnoses has steadily increased, with a significant jump in the 1980s due to wider use of mammography.”

Then, in 1985 two geneticists discovered LDL Cholesterol, Michael Brown and Joseph Goldstein. As a direct result, statins were developed with the assistance of the Rockefeller University and became the number 1 prescribed prescription. The global statin market is roughly $20 billion annually.

But does LDL cholesterol really exist and is it bad?

What is cholesterol? Cholesterol is a protein or lipid. It is an essential molecule of life. We make hormones like estrogen, testosterone and vitamin D from cholesterol. It is absolutely essential—the “mother molecule” of protein. LDL is the carrier that moves the cholesterol thru the body while HDL collects it and releases it thru your liver. Essentially your body requires both to regulate your hormones.

Statins block all cholesterol thus causing your hormones and certain nutrient vitamins to stop producing. What causes cholesterol to become sticky or fatty is simply a diet high in sugar, seed oils and fried food. There is also a genetic mutation that causes high clotting which impairs the blood flow. The side effects of statins include brain fog, dementia, cognitive deficits and in some cases a complete inability to produce any cholesterol - Other side effects include muscle atrophy, kidney injury and heart failure.

Heart Disease and cancer continue to globally top the charts for disease and death. Doctors still hold to the Rockefeller Institute of medicine which states that high blood pressure, smoking and high cholesterol cause heart disease. Therefore, they create ever changing levels of what is ‘normal’ and what is abnormal. And the go to scientific conclusion is always the same – pop these pills. If you get side effect we can give you more pills to numb the side effects thru to infinity.

What doctors don’t tell you is how you can cure yourself with simple changes. How the trials are rigged with funny numbers. Or how the trials never coordinate a concoction of drugs that are pushed on society. Our brains have been hypnotically deluded into believing what is wrong. Doctors have been elevated to godlike beings. But all they do is push drugs. Getting off the drugs takes courage to overcome the fears that have been instilled for decades.

As Kennedy has rightfully pointed out, a great deal of our health problems can be resolved by sunshine, diet, and exercise. Avoiding prescription drugs given the massive extent of side effects.

We need to reduce Big Pharma to little curatives.