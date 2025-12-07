Kinetic energy and traveling on sound waves –

For – Michael Hagen

The future of energy is not wind or solar or even oil and gas, it is the concept of free energy as espoused by Nikola Tesla 100 years ago. And it has infinite abundance because it is in the air we breathe – sound waves. Sound waves are transmitted by the motions of particles colliding, like CERN, which manifests as local variations in pressure and density that create waves, oscillation or ripples in the air. This oscillation was discovered by Nikola Tesla and used to create his earthquake machine. Today, researchers have discovered how to use sound waves to levitate objects.

Metamaterials: Researchers attach specially designed patterns (metasurfaces) to objects, allowing sound waves to exert forces and steer them in complex ways, even around obstacles. Advanced techniques like “wave momentum shaping” use sound to guide objects along complex paths, acting like a tiny tractor beam.

Because sound waves can be fragile, a conductor would be necessary to exert the initial force a transformer would be necessary to end the force – as in the destination. Given sound waves can bend, turns could be programmable much like Google Earth. Of course the path would have to be completely clear of any other formidable objects, hence the tractor beam.

While sound waves are the vibrations that travel, sound frequencies are the pitch as in the number of waves passing each second. Higher frequencies require more wave cycles per second. The other side of the equation is magnets. Earth is magnetized. Abundance.

Heating: Applying a magnetic field aligns the magnetic domains in certain materials, reducing their vibration and releasing heat.

Cooling: Removing the magnetic field allows the material to absorb heat from its surroundings, causing it to cool down.

These concepts are already being tested in refrigeration and air conditioners. Like sound, magnetic waves are in the air. Magnetic waves are actually electromagnetic (EM) waves, which are disturbances of electric and magnetic fields that travel through space and matter at the speed of light, carrying energy. They exhibit properties like reflection, refraction, diffraction, and can be absorbed by matter, converting their energy to other forms.

China has been using magnetic propulsion for their high speed trains while the US continues shoveling coal. By comparison. We have been so focused on war and better bombs that we have failed to focus on the future evolution of energy.

Enter TOMO – Tomorrows Motion GmbH based out of Germany. Their approach is the replacement of mechanical moving parts in an engine with artificially generated magnetic fields utilizing the torque generated by earth’s magnetic field. It is a step in the right direction – although still far behind China.

In China, researchers have been experimenting with the use of arrays of ultrasonic speakers to create standing sound waves, forming invisible “pressure pockets” that hold objects, similar to how a balloon is held by air pressure but with sound. So far, they have been able to levitate small objects like ants and fish. The basic science of it is the release of gravity. Using that theory, the weight of an object is basically released from gravitational pull and the concept of wave momentum shaping tractor beams ‘place’ the object where focused. This discovery has led to the posit that this technology was used to build the pyramids. Which would mean ancient civilization was far more advanced than our present day.

Perhaps the alien UFO’s that have been tracked of recent times plunging into our oceans brought this technology millenniums ago only to have humans use it to destroy ourselves. Thus, the knowledge had to be eliminated. Where are the Stephen Hawkings of present day? Certainly not in the US. Our focus is on blowing up people.

In Japan, they have been experimenting with levitation since at least 2014, their focus on how to eliminate gravity. While scientific journals are quick to state we can ‘never’ defeat gravity, such small mindedness is why science in America is relatively stagnant – focusing on vaccines and publishing articles in journals for accolade. Technically, the fact that China can levitate creatures at all is a defiance of gravity.

If we were to combine the two theories, sound waves and magnetic waves, the concept of levitation travel of humans and vehicles is not so distant. Perhaps the blockade is – Money. Tesla’s electromagnetic tower was scrapped – not because it didn’t work, but because it would provide free energy. The Banker that nixed the project? J. P. Morgan. The tower was demolished in 1917. Free energy was unwelcome in a world built on profit. In 2014, two Russian physicists decided to rebuild the tower to test its viability. Of course, US scientists call it rubbish.

It is notable that crashed UFO’s across the globe have been quietly secreted away for years as scientists are tasked with taking apart and reconstructing elements from the ships, in particular, propulsion. While these ships have been observed in our stratosphere, they have yet to be observed in space. Given sound waves don’t exist in space and the magnetic field is earthly, it is conceivable that the UFO’s are not alien at all – but of Earth.

In pictographs throughout the Island of Knossos where the Minoans thrived for roughly 1500 years, representations of alien beings, space ships and giants is rather common. The phenomena is not a few decades old – it is thousands of years old. And given there is no viable means of dating the pyramids, … tens of thousands and more.