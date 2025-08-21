What happened to America’s relationship with India? What provoked Trump to turn the country into a pariah state? The ‘supposed’ response is India buying Russian oil, but so does China. Modi’s economy was booming with expected growth rates of 6.9% to over 7%. US trade with India had been bolstered as a means of resisting China and the trade deficit. Yet, suddenly Trump decided that India’s economy must revert its course into a tailspin – affecting not Modi, but the People of India. Why?

Modi had helped sway the American Indian diaspora to vote for Trump. The relationship was friendly, and India was a valued trade partner until Trump swiveled 90’. A cycle that is not simply Trump but has been America’s bullypit for decades including most recently Assad and Saddam. Both leaders were in America’s good graces – until a coin flip reversed that trajectory creating vast collateral damage via bombs and war.

Saddam had begun building a solid new economy for Iraq devoid of American totalitarian rule and Jewish bankers. Both Saddam and Assad were not overthrown by their citizens but by America. Saddam’s power became a target from Human Rights Watch (SOROS), Amnesty, and the Rothschild’s Economist. Iraq has been hostile toward Israel since its inception in 1948.

August 12th, Netanyahu gave a television interview in which he described The Greater Israel Project which would encompass the lands of Palestine, as well as portions of Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Syria. Coups have been designed for that ultimate goal. The call to eliminate Saddam likely came from Israel.

Contrary to the Propaganda news, Saddam was building a viable robust economy in public health, infrastructure refurbishing and growth, subsidies to farmers, advanced school systems and full women’s emancipation. In the world of western domination, this was perceived as a threat to the Empire. Because the American Empire requires all other countries to be under its hegemonial ‘thumb’.

When a country prospers, this is viewed as a threat and the country must be punished.

Assad was an ally of the US until Israel gave the call. After 9-11, Syria’s intelligence gave crucial assistance to both Israel and America. With the west’s decision to attack Iraq and Assad’s opposition to the war, he became the target of Israel for his alliances with Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq ie – The Greater Israel Project. When the false flag operation wherein the US Embassy in Syria was attacked, Assad blamed US foreign interference instead of the designated terrorist group as determined by America.

The common denominators are of paramount importance, because of the false-flag potentially lying in wait for Russia. And India.

Modi’s crime? Building a robust economy while a BRICS member, while having no bargaining chips on the table as does China. The ONLY reason China remains unblemished by Trump is the rare earth minerals. Although the US has one mine in Nevada, it hasn’t the capacity to break the hold China has over the world’s global supply given it represents a mere 1% of global reserves.

The riff with Modi under the supposed Russian oil import justification reveals Trump’s true motive behind Ukraine and Russia relations. The same tactic used throughout history – The Trojan Horse.

“After a decade-long siege, the Greeks pretended to withdraw, leaving the large, hollow horse behind as an offering. Trojan soldiers brought the horse into their city, unaware that Greek warriors were hidden inside. At night, the soldiers emerged, opened the city gates, and allowed the returning Greek army to conquer Troy.”

Allowing Zelenskky to lead the horse is the mistake. Zelenskky is a coward, his life is now fodder, and Trump is underestimating his enemy – Russia. Putin knows his history, he served his military dutifully, he was KGB, and he is a strategist. Trump is ego. Like the Nazi’s Putin studies his enemies, for some he has respect, but when dealing with pure narcissism, one must tread a different path. Feeding the ego.

Paul Craig Roberts published a piece today wherein his understanding of Putin and Roberts less than mastery of military intelligence is on full display: in Robert’s estimation, Putin has effectively surrendered. . .

Trump’s military advisor is General Dan Caine, former Associate Director – CIA. He is the strategist having a blinding focus on war when orchestrating the Invasion of Iraq. Saddam dead, Caine lead the war against Assad. At the time of his confirmation for Joint Chiefs of Staff, Caine was retired. As a requisite to the confirmation he was promoted to four star after the Senate Committee confirmed his appointment. A gross irregularity disallowed in all Military branches.

Re-befriending Modi is likely off the table. Undeterred, Modi simply reaffirmed relations with China and will likely economically decouple with America. Venezuela will expand relations with Russia, China and the BRICS, and inflation will expand across the Sanctioning West.