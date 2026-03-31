he Strait of Hormuz remains shuttered from every western country with perhaps the exception of Spain. As officials walk out of Military pow-wows shaking their heads in disgust, it appears Hegseth’s advisors have zero strategy with regard to a ground invasion. A suicide mission. Today, Trump has declared the EU must figure out its own means of dealing with Iran given America doesn’t need the Strait… Except America is the reason it is closed. And given the bills are mounting with at least 12 destroyed US bases, the cost of deploying bombs and jets, refueling the ships and jets at triple the cost, Trump says “The Arabs” have to foot the bill.

Now Trump is telling Europe they have a choice either buy from America or buy from Russia. Of course, Trump’s specific actions caused that Brent Crude price to spike over $108 settling at $103.7 from its 2025 price of $61. NOT including massive shipping fees from America to Europe – adding an additional near $4 per barrel. Russia has already realigned its clients with India representing a significant increase. America imports roughly $173 billion…

According to the Daily Treasury Statement, in the first 6 months of Fiscal Year 2026 Withdrawals exceed Deposits by $1 trillion. The last Financial Statements for the Department of War were as of FYE2025 = September 30, 2025. The audit was NOT done outside of government but was conducted by the GAO. STILL, they failed – miserably. In response, the Department of War CPA said they would resolve critical issues and request an updated ‘internal’ audit of FY 2025 – in 2028. Coincidentally, coinciding with an election Year.

DEBT CLOCK: Federal Debt has surpassed $39 Trillion. Of a US Workforce of 162 million people (30 million of which are part time) and 72 million children under the age of 18, 62 million retirees, some 82 million disabled, and 14.3 million unemployed there simply isn’t enough inflow to support America. There are 36.8 million people living in poverty yet 87.5 million receiving Medicaid – the single largest COST of the Treasury Statement* - I don’t consider payments for SS a Cost given it was forcibly taxed.

Trump is not 100% responsible, but nonetheless the ONLY promise kept is a 98% downsizing of border crossings. Unfortunately, it comes on the heels of Trump’s former Director of HHS, Kristi Noem under investigation over her $220 Million ad campaign which seemingly promoted Noem’s political ambitions more than anything else of value. Contracts were given to Trump buddies as commissions with two receiving $23 million. The White House Hustle continues to bludgeon Taxpayers

While Trump continues to pardon White Collar criminals effectively removing $2-$3 billion of their debt to victims, the rumor mill suggests that Trump is actually collecting bribes for pardons. The latest being a Jewish owner of nursing homes released after 3 months of a 30 year sentence and enjoying the wiping out of $39million he owed in restitution. Does this ‘benefit’ America? The corruption of our Federal Government is not a PARTY system – it is The Federal Government in its entirety.

Southern Lebanon has officially fallen and is now occupied by Israel. Over 1 million people are displaced including Christians. The sentence is so common any longer, it has little effect. Displaced – as in no home, no clothes, no food, nowhere to go, and bombs continuing to fall on their heads. Of the one million displaced and 1238 dead, including 3 peacekeepers and 52 medics. The IDF claims 2700 Hezbollah were neutralized. An overstatement on par with Trump’s drug pricing being reduced by at least 800%... The IDF Zionists and their ‘funny common core math’.

At this point, Israel is too busy taking over southern Lebanon to bother with Iran – leaving Trump’s Department of War to mitigate. There are no talks taking place at all despite various claims by Trump. Witkoff’s calls are going unanswered given he is incompetent and Lies. There are no developments in regard to Ukraine as the CIA continues its operations there unheeded. The Double Speak is now rather inglorious.

The Question remains, a dangling participle, how will Trump be able to extricate himself from the mess he has made in Iran and by default America? NATO is effectively dead on arrival. Military inventory is depleted. The narrative has been upended. Rubio continues to make a mockery of himself. Hegseth seems armed with amphetamines. And JD Vance has no credibility or charm.

Answer: He doesn’t know because more important things have developed; a Judge has ordered Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom construction come to a halt because it was never approved by Congress. Priorities…

TARIFFS: Despite Trump’s Tariff policy being struck down by the courts, February 2026, Trump issued an EO stating: Beginning on the effective date of this order, an additional ad valorem rate of duty — for example, 25 percent — may be imposed on goods imported into the United States that are products of any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran, in accordance with subsections (b) and (c) of this section. As Trump details that the War with Iran is not a War because that would be Unconstitutional, the Tariff TAX is called a ‘rate of duty’.

Trump Media Group including Truth Social has hit a new low having peaked at $92.05 in 2022, is now trading at $8.72 mirroring everything he touches turns to dust. Yet despite the drain on wealth, Trump somehow managed to squeak by with a $1.5 Billion gain in Net Worth 2025.

Ultimately, one thing is certain; Making America Great Again was specifically focused on Make American Billionaires Bigger Again. MABBA!