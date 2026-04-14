Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1h

It’s incredible to watch 🤯

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
3h

Good question about trump (the idiot)'s increase in personal wealth.

He clearly is gaming the system. No need for insider trading as he changes the algorithms every weekend.

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