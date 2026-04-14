AFFINITY Partners: Founded July 2021 by Jared Kushner with initial funding coming at the behest of Bin Salman in the amount of $2 billion. The stated purpose was to initiate funding in American and Israeli projects and companies in Israel, India and Africa. As of 2024, despite the firm being given upwards of $6 billion, no profits had been generated at all. Investments include: Phoenix Insurance Companies of Israel, EGYM, a fitness company in Germany, Emerging Markets Property Group in the UAE, Unibrands, a failed Amazon branded co based in Berlin and owned by Israeli, Revolut – a London fintech co, and QXO, Inc which sells roofing products. Total investments $1 billion – total US Investments = $-0-. Where is the rest?

Over 99% of Affinity’s capital reportedly comes from foreign sources, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. As of 2024, Affinity is under investigation by the Senate Finance Committee. The probe, led by Senator Ron Wyden, focuses on potential conflicts of interest, the firm’s reliance on foreign funding and high management fees without reported returns. In addition, a FARA violation was filed with the Department of Justice. The fact that they only invested $1 billion of the $6 billion collected is worthy of interest…

March 19, 2026, Ron Wyden and Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government reform sent Kushner a request for specific information and documents with aa deadline of April 2nd. It is unclear if that deadline was ever met. However, it raises even more questions as to why Kushner was chosen by Trump to run the various failed peace deals with Iran and Russia while under investigation. Will Trump try to pardon Kushner before he is found guilty by the Committee?

Or is Kushner the one making millions on the sway in oil prices based on the daily fluctuating market that everyone is scrambling to understand? Is that why Trump chose him? Affinity’s website is only available as an ‘investor login’. As a private company no financial information is available.

Despite the controversies, Kushner is looking to open a Second round of financing and buys as he continues his off the record market manipulations with failed peace negotiations. Oil prices fluctuating daily based on the War can see 8% to 10% daily rises and falls – for day traders. But the fact remains, the Strait is still blocked for enemies of Iran while China is continuing its bold in-your-face to Trump.

Oddly, while Trump has claimed to have the Navy blockading the mouth of the Persian Gulf which is 5000 miles wide, JD Vance is claiming all goals America had for Iran have been met. Who is in charge? Ask the captains of the tankers and cargo ships sitting in the gulf for a month with nowhere to go and no clear direction from Trump or Israel as the rules change 10 times a day!

World Liberty Financial. Established in 2024, on behalf of Eric Trump and Donald Junior, it is run by Witkoff’s son, Zach as president and CEO. Witkoff is Trump’s ‘special envoy’ and good friend. World Liberty was established as a Crypto finance venture releasing their stablecoin USD1 and marketed as a portal for traders to invest in cryptocurrency. Before Trump officially won the Presidential Election, the company was barely viable.

.In 2022 the FBI was investigating Justin Sun, a Chinese national crypto billionaire who founded TRON and other fintech companies. Sun and most of the other accused made a plea deal and paid ‘fees’ for their get out of jail free card. In 2023, the SEC opened an investigation into Sun and his various companies for unregistered securities and fraudulent activities. In 2025, Trump made a deal with Justin Sun – in exchange for the SEC dropping their case and payment of a relatively small fee. Sun immediately invested $75 million in the near defunct World Liberty and become an advisor.

As a direct result of Justin Sun, World Liberty generated $460 million for the Trump’s during the first half of 2025.

Yesterday, In posts on social media platform ‌X, Justin Sun said, without offering evidence, that World Liberty had embedded what he described as a “backdoor blacklisting function” in the blockchain-based contracts used for the tokens. According to Sun, this backdoor gave World Liberty unilateral power to “freeze, restrict, and effectively confiscate the property rights” of any token holder, without cause and without recourse. Sun claims that World Liberty froze his own account last September.

World Liberty responded with a tweet – “Justin’s favorite move is playing the victim while making baseless allegations to cover up his misconduct.”

September, Sun’s tokens were worth $100 million. When he attempted to withdraw a portion of his account, World Liberty blacklisted his account and froze his tokens. Those tokens are now worth $43 million – a near 60% loss. Does World Liberty have ANY funds?

Truth Social shares down 60%. Trump income up 100%.

WHAT IF… the reason for the Witkoff/Kushner team being called in to negotiate on behalf of America is really Witkoff/Kushner team negotiating for Trump? As in extortion for peace. What If, their job is to have Iran launder money through Trump’s various entities including Affinity in exchange for a peace deal, aka no more bombing? What If, the reason for such scant and abrupt meetings is because Iran refuses to bite? What if, Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz will become the Strait of Trump and collect $3 million per passage would be money going to Trump? Otherwise, wouldn’t he name it the Strait of America?

Given Trump has admitted that the $12 billion for the Board of Peace is in an account under Trump’s name, not the US Treasury – is Trump simply hopping around collecting on his accounts while establishing new sources of extortion? Given his businesses are NOT doing well – Gaza is years away from clearing and detoxifying – and his latest Trump Mobile failed to launch with problems with the prototypes, connectivity, billing, unauthorized charges, and no customer service… how exactly did Trump increase his wealth by $3.5 billion in 2025?