Sometimes I take offense to the abject ‘ignorance’ of persons whose degrees should infer a higher understanding and breadth of knowledge:

Teddy Roosevelt did NOT ban Muslims – he banned polygamists. In particular, he targeted Mormons.

NYC was NOT founded by Italians. It was founded in 1624 by the Dutch who named it New Amsterdam. The American Mafia firmly controlled New York City from the early 1930s through the 1980s. The Mafia consisted of Italians, Jews, Irish and Greeks. Following the Castellammarese War, Charles “Lucky” Luciano united warring clans into the “Five Families” in 1931 and formed a ruling Commission. NYC was run by Lucian’s Mafia which periodically meant gun fights and internal wars, assassinations, and shake-downs. ALL this rhetoric re Mamdani is becoming an eye roll.

“Tyler Robinson confessed five times! Hang Him!” Robinson never confessed at all. Whatever happened to the anti-communist ideology that a person is innocent until proven guilty? In my view Robinson could call for a mistrial based on the rhetoric and media hysteria. Terms like “Alleged” that could save one from a lawsuit – are nonexistent. The Common Influencer Cry is for a Trial by Pundit.

Any Longer, I feel like Every Media News Outlet is subpar to The National Enquirer. Yet I have not met anyone who completely changed their view as a result of ‘influencers’ and fake news. It only makes us stronger! Just as Trump misread the script and thought that assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei would make the Iranians love him. Instead it made them stronger in their hatred for the American Government. While announcing they understand the concept that our government is NOT acting on behalf of The People. Read The Room Trump.

Often, these pundits appear to be simpleton mannequins. Robotic – Peter Jennings, Benny Johnson, Jack Posobiec, etc. Sometimes I read the quotes outloud and realize they sound like a D movie from the 1940’s. “We can’t take the chance…”~ Clint Eastwood accent added.

Pakistan’s PM haunts me somewhat – his eyes betray his soul which appears ravaged in torture and blackmail. He warns others. With his eyes. But is a slave. There are few who seem able to evade the Trump Epstein Virus. It is therefore refreshing to see Spain’s Sanchez hold his dignity before Trump’s schoolboy playground bullying. The biggest exports from the US to Spain include Pharma Death Vaxes, and Oil. Which can be replenished by Iran, ironically.

TRUMP PORTFOLIO: he owns stock stakes in multinational oil and gas corporations such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and Diamondback Energy. It is common knowledge that the bulk of his and Congressional undisclosed assets are held in offshore accounts – so this is just what he is willing to admit. Since Trump took office, Brent Crude has risen from $50 to $120 to something levelling off in the range of roughly $76-$78. Offsetting the heavy losses in Trump Media for his portfolio. Meaning – in order for Trump to realize and absorb significantly heavy losses in his Media Brand Portfolio, in order for his wealth to double or triple, his manipulated market profits would have to be in the realm of 300%. In one year.

Explaining the Oil Market Graft. Iran good. Iran Bad. Price Manipulations.

Despite the Strait closed, Brent prices remain stagnant given: 1) China demand has softened as it continues to solve alternative productions. 2) Countries are emptying their Reserves. 3) Production is ramping up with alternative means across the UAE, Brazil and Guyana.

What is the future of OIL?

Headline: Can Sodium-Ion Batteries Help To Close The Gap With China? A new Sacramento gigafactory will churn out 4Gh of sodium batteries a year, giving the US an edge in China dominance. Peak Energy plans to have production available by the end of the 1st quarter 2027. China’s Amperex Technology has production of their sodium battery scheduled for local production this September with shipment in 2027. China’s battery will cost 90% less than lithium. Peak Energy claims the cost is comparable to Lithium but a 20% reduced storage system will defray their costs.

In other words – China will win via Pricing and Date of Entry Into Market. WHY? Because they are not at war. They haven’t been at war for the last 30 years. Their government hasn’t wasted their economy on billionaire war profiting. And ‘achievement’ has out-paced America which instead focuses on depravity and corruption. We are still living in the 1930’s wherein the Mafia runs America, only Americans were smarter then vs now. In the last 13 years IQ scores have dropped 2%.

Again, Trump purposefully appointed, elected, those with the ‘least’ acumen to perform in the highest positions of the US government usurping laws, destroying agency honor, and reflecting an incredible acumen of yes men as opposed to qualified men to undermine the entirety of America’s Government while proclaiming that Communism was overtaking America … Despite the fact that Communism was invented by the Bolshevik Jews who infiltrated and destroyed Russia, China, and South America and have been diligently working to destroy America since Netanyahu declared that was his intention 40 years ago.

IF Trump does not redirect and focus on America, the midterms are history without major fraud. Unfortunately, at the rate his policies have turned our economy into chaos, only Hitler could turn it around… Gotcha!