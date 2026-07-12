Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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CG Braswell's avatar
CG Braswell
13h

zzzzing !

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Nicholas Scholten's avatar
Nicholas Scholten
10h

You come up articles that express specific points in such a concise footprint. There are many smart people that seem to start writing like a conversation and takes for ever to get to the point.

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