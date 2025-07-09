The Two Faces of Trump: Two opposing MAGA governments appear to be operating in DC simultaneously. Like Jeckel and Hyde. We are bombarded with flip flops daily now. Trump claims he has no idea who put a hold on the free weapon transfers he wants Americans to send to Ukraine. Somehow Trump thinks weaponizing Ukraine will lead to the Peace Trump is unable to grant. All on the heels of the Netanyahu visit, Trump is adopting the Zionist ideology of deceit and lies. Also within the pogrom, Trump is sending Ukrainians to their final destiny – death.

Trump has the power to order the CIA back to Washington, he chooses not to. Trump holds the power to eliminate Zelenskky and insert a new president – he chooses not to. Instead, he screeches banshee idiocy at Putin no matter what Putin does while giving Zelenskky a pass. WHY? Because Netanyahu came to Washington and dictated what Trump needs to do to achieve Israel’s goals with Ukraine given they are the European facilitator of his organ and child trafficking.

Trump is now definitely playing Putin, Iran, China, and the BRICS. Given the extent of this dual Jeckel and Hyde personality disorder, we can assume he has fully adopted the Talmud philosophy of Jewish supremacy over all global nations including the Middle East. How willing are they to play by these rules and submit their nations to The Cartel is an unknown.

Given the grossly continuous cycle of pivots on allies and enemies, The US economy could quite possibly hit an enormous brick wall. Either Trump is bipolar or we have two conflicting Trump governments operating simultaneously for FULL control - An internal Civil War fought without citizens. The Stakeholders. The Bankers.

But we are facing an additional threat: The cloud seeding causing torrential rain damage is hitting Texas farms and ranches – killing livestock and destroying crops. Infrastructure that facilitates the transport of crops is wiped out. While the Department of Agriculture is providing disaster assistance to farmers and ranchers, this outgoing ‘money’ does not provide food for Americans. And will obviously spike prices! All of which comes as Trump has created a trade war which has the potential to spike prices by as much as 20% - offset by zero tax cuts, as in the promised elimination of the IRS.

The end result could be catastrophic for middle class and below.

But even that isn’t enough for Trump’s Boondoggle: The US has announced new sanctions against 22 companies in Hong Kong, UAE and Turkey for daring to buy Iranian oil. The reason? Because not enough Iranians are dying so that Trum and Netanyahu can initiate a coup. Simultaneously Trump is providing more bunker buster bombs to finish off Gaza so a concentration camp can be built for any remaining live citizens of the former nation of Palestine. Which ceases to exist.

While the border and illegal issues are the only highlight of the Trump regime, it appears this aspect is a distraction from the multiple manipulations of chaos he is instituting across every nation without exception. Creating a global tilt. The Axis of Evil is – America. Many in the US have come to accept this conclusion, but within other countries this has been well known for decades. How various governments react – is key.

While detailing interest in returning to the fires and bombs of fake negotiations, Trump has levelled more sanctions on Iran and Lebanon. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, claiming it has to do with ‘Iran’s Behavior’ in not choosing peace after Trump’s deceit laid waste to bunker buster bombs across the nation. At this juncture it is insanity to support Trump or believe anything he says – it is literal sewage.

State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, has explained, “Washington remains committed to supporting Lebanon by disrupting schemes that empower Hezbollah’s destabilizing influence. We will continue to employ all available tools to ensure that this terrorist group no longer poses a threat to the Lebanese people and the region.” Did anyone bother to ask the Lebanese people if they preferred status quo or Trump’s chaos? Apparently Trump rules Lebanon too.

Trump’s MAGA adherents are taking two steps back while the hawks and neoconservatives are gleefully celebrating more WARS and drooling over their new found King – Trump. It now appears that the Tariffs, Sanctions and Weather Manipulation are all coordinated to push America into a depopulated third world status ruled under a monarchial Elite force of billionaire stakeholders.

And Trump is more than willing to SELL OUT.