January 2023, the UK created a new government agency: The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) with a tagline of “high risk/high reward”. The agencies budget is 800 million British pounds with 66 million being allocated to the project of blocking the sun with sulfate particulates. “The experiment will send high-flying planes to release sulfate particles into the stratosphere, near the lower atmosphere, which would then prevent some of the sun’s rays from reaching the ground by reflecting them toward space.”

What could possibly go wrong?

Because it is a ‘government’ agency, other governments are unable to block the project which will impact every plant, animal and human. Sulfates in our atmosphere have been dimming the sun for decades – and used to be referred to as a pollutant causing ‘acid rain’. Apparently, Starmer didn’t get the ‘memo’. The US equivalent to ARIA is DARPA.

Like the CIA’s In-Q-Tel hedge fund, DARPA also invests in companies with Taxpayer funding including; Harvard, VQ Biomedical, Sivers Semiconductors, EnCharge AI, and Paradromics – as of 2025. Sivers is a Swedish Company. There are a total of 42 organizations funded by DARPA. None of the wealth generated from the funds is ever returned to the original investors – taxpayers. So why do we have a government agency DARPA if all the work is contracted out to private companies?

DARPA’s 2025 budget is $4.4 Billion. DARPA employs 100 program managers to oversee 250 research programs. An additional 150 are employed as assistants – although the exact number is unknown. They are sitting on Net Assets of $3.3 Billion. Their Hedge Fund Assets are NOT included in their government financial statements.

According to DARPA their creations have included: Internet 1960’s. Drones 1950’s. Google Maps 1979. GPS 1973. Cyborg insects 2019. Computer mouse 1960’s. Encryption 1990’s. Siri 2003. DARPA is a middle man. They get a cut of the inventions that are privately founded. Like the CIA running the drug trade. Most of the government agencies are established in that manner.

They produce nothing. They do nothing. They use Taxpayer money to invest in the private sector. Artificially raising the values of stocks due to the middleman apparatus. The Black Book keeps a record of the wealth generated by the startup companies they invest in but never share with the American People.

April 22, the UK Government gave ARIA a thumbs up on their plan to dim the sun via sulfate particulates. Spain currently boasts its renewable energy sources, wind and solar, account for 41% or its electricity production. Portugal is at 63%. When blocking the sun – that means solar panels are not absorbing as much and wind patterns are disrupted: “Wind patterns are driven by temperature differences caused by the sun's uneven heating of the Earth. Reducing sunlight would disrupt this temperature gradient, leading to changes in wind and rainfall.”

It gets worse: Sulfate particles can impair satellite performance and observations. Was the downed power in Spain and Portugal a TEST? How to bring an economy to a complete halt. No credit cards. Cash Only. The Biden Regime was constantly warning Americans that our electric grid would be manipulated and taken down. IF the particulates are responsible, then the shroud of whodoneit could be wholly covered up. No cyber attack necessary.

IF the government needs to contract out all of its production, then what is the point of the government? ARIA UK is given complete autonomy to do as it pleases without oversight. It is exempt from freedom of Information requests and run as a civilian agency with its own agenda. Much like the CIA and most agencies of which there are over 440 all holding up sub-agencies despite none of them having created anything of benefit to the economy or the American people. Without these agencies we could save $6.7 trillion every year!