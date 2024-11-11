According to the World Meteorology Organization, the world began in 1885 when temperatures first were recorded. And based on those recordings, which have been radically altered since that time, this is representative of a disaster caused by mankind. The global mean temperature rose by 1.5’ Celsius. The goal is for global temperatures to only rise by 1.5’ Celsius…

In addition, UN climate experts have claimed that global greenhouse gas emissions have ‘smashed all records’. Records began in 1958. Starting in the 1950s, scientists began drilling deep into the ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland to extract tubes of ice called ice cores. The data is compared to the last ice age wherein there were few to zero – trees, plant life, etc… This is their methodology which has all the scientific analysis of comparing cow farts to climate. Elevated levels of CO2 from climate change may enable plants to benefit from the carbon fertilization effect and use less water to grow.

With a President Trump we are hopefully back to reality in regards to Climate Change, NATO and the UN. Fire up the coal and eliminate the wildlife weapon – windmills. Melt down the steel components and make appliances.

The left is weeping, threatening that a US agreement to give Russia a win would mean Comrade Rutte will expel the US out of NATO! NATO spends $1.3 trillion on defense of which the US picks up $860 billion or 66%. Their last audit was in 2021 and included 33 recommendations, including: “Five NATO Reporting Entities (ACO, IS, NAHEMO, NAPMA and NCPS) were required to resubmit their financial statements to correct material errors in order to obtain unqualified audit opinion on financial statements. Sum had to restate their financials multiple times."

The bottom line audit of NATO declared the Financial Statements and Compliance were ‘unqualified’. This is considered an Adverse Opinion. Out of 44 reporting entities, 2 were given a ‘qualified’ audit score which is consistent with the last 3 years. Total Assets amounted to roughly $3.2 billion. Liabilities were predominantly “Deferred Revenue’ of $2.4 billion. Deferred revenue, also known as unearned revenue or deferred income, is money a company receives in advance for products or services that have not yet been delivered. The accounting entry would debit Cash & Receivables and credit the liability – yet the financial statements reveal only $1.686 billion. This is what auditors refer to as unqualified, ie fraud.

For the past three years, their spending was exactly equal to revenue. In the accounting world that is RED FLAG! Not possible. Their ‘Other Expenses’ is thus likely a plug to falsely create this bizarre budget.

There have been no financial statements for 2022, 2023 or quarterlies for 2024. Houston! This is worse than the US government. We need to get out of DODGE! NATO is Ukraine in drag.

The UN. Trump has appointed Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador. Many libertarians are not too pleased. While Stefanik has been a Trump loyalist, she is a Nikki Haley war hawk, pro-Israel, pro-Ukraine product of neocons. Her largest campaign contributor is AIPAC. Second – Apollo Global Management – jewish, Andreessen Horowitz- jewish, and Latham and Watkins who called for the firing of university Presidents for anti-Semitism and whose attorneys were pro-Obama. Clients have included Monsanto and Michael Chertoff!! Massive Deep State. Could she be a wolf? Probable. 100%.

There are so many redundant agencies, whose existence is based simply on money. The Green Fund managed by Korea is missing 33 billion euros – which are supposed to be deposited and administered via the World Bank. In 2023, investors pulled $13 billion out of green funds, marking the first time in history that more money was taken out than put in. Yet the ridiculous COP Climate summit continues this week costing millions in private jet fuel and prostitutes.

The UN’s ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu seems to be lost in translation as Israel is now set on turning Lebanon into another Gaza for annexation. Unless the appointment of Stefanik is to remove the US from UN treaties, she doesn’t bode well for Russia or Palestine.

Each of us have our agenda points to move mountains. Each of us is nervous given the depth to which neocons have infiltrated. In that, I would highly suggest closing the ‘few good men’ around him with the initial few: Musk, Ron Paul, Ramaswamy, Kennedy, and Vance. Let them be his advisors to fill the posts.