Listening to the Trump Feed simply becomes more and more depressing as he has shifted into the dark world of the underground deceivers. In the context of the Sumerian King List, the underworld is ruled by galla demons. The Aztecs believed the underworld contained nine levels ruled by the Lord and Lady Mictecacihuatl. The Mayans Xibalba underworld was a place of great fright ruled by demons. The Minoans believed that the underworld was where a great judge, King Minos, met the dead. Michelangelo depicted this in a famous fresco titled, The Last Judgment.

Today, deception is all around us. The spirit of social media has become rife with personal attacks, judgment, condemnation, and hate. One cannot make a statement without 50 demons summoning the person to hades for the dastardly right of having an opinion which differs from theirs. Blaming the democrats for everything while spitting slurs and defamation like an ogre from mythology is now commonplace – even on such innocuous platforms as Nextdoor, a neighborhood app which bills itself as a place to buy and sell, and has morphed into a demon trapdoor.

Jesus references Hell as the place of eternal fire where the devil and his angels reside – The Nephilim. The Deceiver is the name for Satan. At face value, a deceiver is anyone who knows the truth yet chooses to lie – liars, charlatans, imposters, swindlers. This differs enormously from someone who believes what they are saying is truth – and therein lies the judgment. A fiery shrewish tongue invokes the judgment from a self-imposed position of superiority.

It appears that Satan is in control throughout the world as the Deceivers rule. It isn’t the first time. The Nephilim ruled before the flood. Great giants yielding powers inherent in mythological beings. The Bible pronounces their existence. The Great Pyramids and Easter Island account for their existence. Yet, like the Sumerian King List, we are told these beings never existed. Why?

The purpose of the Deceiver is to hold humanity hostage to a false reality. Jon Rappaport calls it The Matrix. We are trapped inside a dystopian simulation and anyone who challenges reality must be silenced. The means of silencing can be anything from verbal attacks to forced suicide to assassination. Those that hold to The Matrix choose to believe The Deceiver simply because it ‘feels safer’ than to challenge their now robotic lives.

While The Matrix was simply a movie, The Nephilim are Biblical. In life everything is defined by its opposite. Night is the absence of daylight. Deception is the absence of Truth. Hate is the absence of love.

When Jesus came to Earth, the Deceiver was ruling over the people. Moral decay was called porneia. Love was absent. Men were satisfied with brothels. Women were using herbs to abort fetuses. Civilization was quite literally dying. Was it God’s wrath that destroyed the city of Pompeii? A city that thrived on brothels and porn. At the time, Pompeii was a part of the Roman Empire. The source of the peoples of the Roman Empire are vague and varied with some sources claiming the Etruscans and Sabines – whose existence is marred with inconsistencies or dating anomalies or simply referencing them as a legend like King Arthur. Other sources claim the Romans were descendants of Romulus. Which takes us back to Mythology as a source of ancient history.

And Deception.

One of the greatest deceptions being parlayed across social media by the Jewish propaganda machine, Faith By Works, LLC, is that Jesus was a Jew. Jesus was of God. God is not human religion. But the claim reveals just how lacking in knowledge and wisdom these Jewish Zionists are when they commit heresy and blasphemy to such a ridiculous extent.

In July 2025, Russia’s Supreme Court banned Satanism. The western responses were classic – denying that Satanism existed, imaginary, fictional threats, repression, fascist, smearing political opponents, etc… In other words, the western media and governments at large ‘support Satanism’. Calling it a free speech religion. Only dictators would deny persons the right to hold Satan is great esteem as the god of evil and porneia. These are not ‘democrats’, they are everyone. And apparently Jesus would support the rights of Satanists as a fellow Zionist who Jews believe is in a vat of semen in Hell. The logic is beyond comprehension.

Trump Posits:

Tariff Revenue is in the Trillions and would need to be paid back if the Supreme Court Rules it is a TAX. Tariff Revenue is $195 Billion per the Treasury.

1.9 Million jobs were added this year! ADP claims 488,000 before adjustments which typically take place two months post.

Walmart Thanksgiving Dinner is down 25%! Yet 7 of the 29 items in last years basket have been eliminated = 24%. In addition, inferior quality of items have replaced better quality.

Food prices of generic items I wouldn’t touch are down. But meat is up 15%. Coffee is up 62%. Gold, Silver and Platinum are up 49% to 59%. Natural Gas is up 62% while propane and coal are down 22% to 25%. Reality is an important distinction from Deception. We wouldn’t have to have these arguments if TRUTH was in fact the dominant ideology. The sad truth is we have yet to be given that grace.

A 50 year mortgage is how Trump plans to tackle the real estate market. Which is simply a form of lifetime Rent which will immediately increase house values given more people will qualify and it becomes a sellers market. Disaster!