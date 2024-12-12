RIGHTS. DEMOCRACY. INCLUSION. The New go to words as created by far left liberals with impunity from the United Nations. There are women’s rights, children’s rights, human rights, LGBT rights. Health rights. Climate rights. Nauseatingly. Here is how the UN defines Rights: Human Rights are fundamental to our values, encompassing the right to life, freedom, equality, health, education, work, and a sustainable environment.

AI: A Right is a power, privilege or entitlement recognized as legitimate by society.

Brittanica: Democracy is defined as government by the people. Rule of the majority.

Webster: Inclusion is augmentation and expansion.

Breaking down the list as issued by the UN the first is a "right to life". But that right is only imposed on certain peoples by certain peoples. Israel has obliterated the first principle of the UN. So has the US in bombing Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan… So the right to life is not a right at all – it is a privilege.

What is a privilege? It is an advantage or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group. So privileges are not equal and defy equality – another right according to the UN. Freedom is listed second. Freedom is defined as not being a slave, having the power and ‘right’ to act, speak and think as one wants without restraint…

Health is not a right – it is a choice to be healthy or not. Our health is determined by our genetics, our food, exercise, and Pharma. Our food and Pharma have decided our health outcomes. So, in that we have no right, no privilege, and no freedom.

The entire concept of RIGHTS is an illusion. We don’t have the right to not pay taxes. Our children are mandated vaccines in order to go to school. US Citizens have no right to tell Congress not to go to war, not to bomb people. We can’t drive a car without a drivers license, taxes and insurance.

We have been squeezed to the point we can’t breathe. The government has squashed our breathing hose and refuses to get off until we die. And yet even in death – we don’t have the right to NOT pay taxes.

Obviously, Democracy by majority goes against Rights by equality. You can’t have both equality and majority. They are diametrically opposed. But then United Nations adds additional caveats ‘Our Values’. Values belong to each individual independently. They are abstract beliefs which you can share or not. There is no global set of values given each culture, each religion, each body interprets according to preference.

Obsessed, our internet wisdom tells us which values we must uphold to be worthy: hard work, honesty, enthusiasm, confidence are considered core values. I wholly disagree on all of these.

The newest doctrine that all humanity must abide by is “Inclusivity”. Antony Blinken is in Syria to tell HTS and the Mossad agent al Jolani that the new government must include ‘inclusivity’. Apparently, in this context, inclusivity means embracing terrorists as your friends. How do we accomplish that task? We simply take away the label, terrorist, and rewrite who they are as in a democracy.

It is the same mantra espoused throughout the western sphere; evil is good, religion is bad, men are women, lies are truth, etc… The universal means of turning humans into crazed demons. MK Ultra, mass hypnosis, history rewritten, psychosis, LSD experiments, eugenics… Are the drones on the east coast real or AI? We can’t know for sure in a world that doesn’t know what Truth Means.

Are viruses real? According to the suicided Kary Mullis – No. Is cancer really just a parasite? Yes. Should all cancer institutes across the globe immediately shutter because they have lied and debilitated millions with knives – maiming, scarring… while wasting trillions of dollars?

The United Nations serves absolutely no purpose whatsoever. There are 133,000 employees at the UN, and another 100,000 ‘Peacekeepers’. There are over 40 organizations within the UN. In 1990, the UN had less than 30,000 employees and 10,000 “Peacekeepers”. Since 1990, there have been roughly 150 armed conflicts still ongoing and no year since the UN’s inception that conflicts have not occurred.

REALITY – is the one term the UN does not embody.

“Evidence shows that nations that protect human rights are less vulnerable to conflict and crises. Those that respect these rights are more resilient to challenges like pandemics and climate change. Embedding human rights into development reduces poverty and inequality.” ~ UN

Pandemics have violated our right to life, freedom, health, education and work. All of these rights were violated to the greatest extent by the highest developed nations while inciting those 150 ongoing conflicts.

A better use of the UN property in realistic terms would be to provide its entire NY center as a hostel for veterans and citizens who are homeless. A training center for job creation. The choice to help work on ranches or farms as they achieve their chosen technical training. A limited time frame for each individual. By contrast, the UN has provided nothing in terms of bettering society. And in fact their 'peacekeepers' have aided, abetted, and practiced rape and child trafficking...

There is ZERO right to DEI. Imagine taking it to the next extreme and demanding that all Buddhist Temples adjust their congregates to include a variety of Catholics, evangelicals, Jews, etc… to meet quotas! RIGHTS must be earned not given.