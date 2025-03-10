THE RECESSION IS COMING: Since President Trump took office, the DOW has dropped from 44,025 to 42,142 a drop of 1883 or 4.2%. A drop of 10% is considered a ‘correction’ and typically embraced by financial advisors as a positive in a heated market. The US trade deficit tracked by the Bureau of Economic Analysis nearly doubled in the month of December 2024 from $70 Billion to $135 billion under the Biden Handler Regime. This is notable given the deficit supposedly remained constant for the entirety of 2023.

As though the numbers were ‘manipulated’ or Biden’s Handlers destroyed US exports.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics vs ADP Payroll have consistently been overstated by 50% to 60% throughout Biden’s tenure. In February, the private sector added just 77,000 jobs according to ADP. BLS claims nonfarm employment was 151,000. The positions within the BLD Department have yet to be upgraded by Trump. We can expect some massive differences to be released once an overhaul takes place.

The point of course is to show an economic failure under President Trump. Which is why the liberals kept up the mantra – ‘the economy is fabulous’ when in fact it was a wreck. It is a silly game, but one the Liberals enjoy playing. FRED GDP data is being used as the go to in making the assertion the economy is going into a recession. But other data provided by FRED shows Economic Index is roughly the same since 2009 (the first year the data was tracked) – barring CoVid and a dip for 2015.

FRED’s various graphs reveal pretty much the same thing – revealing the media is trying to ‘cherry-pick’ based on a graph that is giving a prediction, not a fact. And that prediction is coming from the Federal Reserve and from BLS – born of liberal ideologies. Spewing the S&P Index as a warning we should look at a true ‘tanking’ of the index between November 07 when the index was 1510 to 683 by March 2009 – a drop of 55%. Verses a drop of 4.76% in the S&P Year to Date.

It is called fear mongering and the liberals are quite adept at this propaganda. But then the markets are not indicative of the economy, they are indicative of the funds that control the markets; BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. The market analysis states that investors are moving out of equities and into fixed income. The European market has not faired nearly as well as the US – however, Von de Leyen’s demand to invest nearly a trillion in new defense has and will continue to give a boost to that particular sector while realizing continued losses elsewhere.

March 4, Soros Fund Management CEO, Dawn Fitzpatrick, gave an anti-Trump interview with Bloomberg wherein she referenced the ‘artificial market’. Thus recognizing that these billion/trillion dollar funds move everything while people are left with their 4% CD’s. She also reveals that the NGOs and Foundations are drivers, in particular mentioning the Ford Foundation and Citadel – which means they are no longer on the grant money list and that revenue source has been frozen via USAID and other criminal ops in the federal government. I’ll post a link at the end of this article – fair warning her voice is a bit screechy.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield sees different trends likening to the concept of ‘cash cow’. When Real Estate tanks, the vultures immediately move in with cash to buy up the downs. The same can be said for the markets. Which is why financial advisors see a 10% correction as an ‘opportunity’ instead of a woe is me. Flatt is more of a Warren Buffet investor running on long term, as in 25 years.

BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, warns of impending inflation as a result of agriculture and technology given all the deportations… Except the only deportations have been predominantly gang members and the total so far is roughly 30,000 – not nearly enough to dent the influx of millions under Biden – all unemployable. Double Speak at its best.

The firings in government employees will definitely affect the economy given the simple fact they are no longer productive spenders. NGO’s not receiving taxpayer money will start laying off employees. Unemployed unproductive spenders. An economic shift from government waste to private citizens building new businesses will be a ‘correction’. Dustbowls will form and settle as a new landscape is built on technology instead of federal worker welfare.

And time is not measured in hours or days in this scenario. But it has to be done. And Project 2025 is the blueprint. President Trump is now focused on that shift. No Correction is easy – but it is an absolute necessity for America to survive.