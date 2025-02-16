The US International Development Corporation operates under the auspices of USAID and ‘other’ agencies within the federal government. Their purpose is to invest taxpayer dollars into other countries for development projects. DFC's lending capacity is used to provide loans, loan guarantees, direct equity investments, and political risk insurance for private-sector led development projects, feasibility studies, and technical assistance. The ‘loans’ charge interest at country level rates which can be as high as 30%.

Their website provides a list of active projects. The list includes 1431 records over 120 pages. They include: Africa regional, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Vietnam, India, etc.. etc… It also lists Ukraine. Unfortunately, all information regarding the Ukraine funding purpose, who received the funding, and the project label has been Redacted. “Information has temporarily been redacted, including to protect the safety of implementing partners.” It is the ONLY project country redacted.

Some of the DFC funding is simply issued to a bank which could simply be a persons off-shore account. One such investment is to Acorn Holdings Ltd - $180 million to build 38 student housing rental units in Kenya. The financing is over an 18 year period. Another project worth $200 million to finance a new credit card company in Colombia.

As of 2024, the board of directors of DFC was Antony Blinken, Samantha Power, Janet Yellen and Gina Raimondo. According to their 2024 Report, the Net Cost of operating this revenue and asset building entity operation was a loss of $241.5 million. The independent audit report stated it could NOT perform an audit and offered no opinion – except to say that the statements were prepared in an accurate fashion.

The Chief Executive Officer of DFC was Scott Nathan, an Obama holdover who has stepped down. He worked for Podesta’s Center For American Progress which is funded by The Open Society. Andrew Hauptman also funds Center For American Progress. His board affiliations include the Israel Policy Forum – funded by the US Government.

Deputy CEO of DFC is Nisha Desai Biswall. She is also on the board of US Institute For Peace, The Institute For Sustainable Communities, and The Leadership Counsel For Women in National Security – which is funded by Open Society, BAE Systems, Peraton, Lockheed, L3Harris, Microsoft and General Atomics.

The Leadership Council For Women built a database of nearly 1,000 well-qualified women ready to serve in senior politically appointed positions and shared their profiles with the Biden-Harris Transition Team. They are embedded throughout the federal government. Madelaine Albright and Blinken served on its board.

Paraton’s slogan is “We help the intelligence community fight the invisible war…”. Peraton is funded by the US government as part of the burgeoning US Intelligence Community. Which means that George Soros is directly involved in and has direct access to our federal intelligence divisions including but not limited to: NSC, CIA, US Special Op Command, NTI, DoD, biological defense programs, CNAS, CSIS, etc.. with control over Antony Blinken and Michelle Flourney who co-founded WestExec Advisors...

David Cohen, Deputy Director of CIA worked also for WestExec. Secretary of Defense, Robert Work worked for WestExec. Deputy AG, Lisa Monaco worked for WestExec… the list goes on…

In 2022, Teneo bought a majority stake in WestExec. Teneo Board included Clinton and Tony Blair. They raised money for the Clinton Foundation, created the slush fund from USAID for Chelsea Clinton, and paid Huma Abedin as a consultant while she was working for Hillary. Teneo is majority owned by CVC Partners. CVC is headquartered in the British Channel Islands.

When analyzing the Financial Report for the US International Development Corp, there is no data for any of the 1431 current projects to track interest revenues, or percentage ownership of any asset, or any information regarding past projects. There is no available tracking of the projects Giving the impression it is simply a shell wherein billions are laundered into private companies and foreign banks which can’t be accessed.

While many of the Soros/Clinton regime have been ousted from the Federal Government by Trump, their expanse drills down into an absurd webbing of profit and nonprofit organizations housing every high-end official from the cabinets of Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden. Paid for thru government grants, within every Department of the government including the DoD.

Obama is not the brain-child. His cabinet came from Clinton. The Clinton cabinet came from Soros. The Leadership Council for Women in Security are upper level, they are NOT the trans that were used for the Clown Show in the Open and Transparent government under Biden. They were a distraction. The Game Players are still operating. And their skill-set is not to be under-estimated.

Art of War.