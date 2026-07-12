President Trump is not only starting Wars across the country, he is inciting wars inside the US. Four NYTimes journalists have been subpoenaed for their coverage of the Qatari gifted Air Force I. Jay Clayton filed the suit on behalf of Trump while serving as the Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of NY. As an attorney for Sullivan and Cromwell, his clients included Harvey Weinstein. He was assigned to be lead investigator in the Pam Bondi AG office in finding Democrats who were associates of Jeffrey Epstein and was in charge of ALL REDACTIONS.

CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, ordered Trump to appoint Clayton to the position of Director of National Intelligence post Tulsi Gabbard. Democrats have indicated that they approve of Clayton. Clayton’s “Merit” Experience for this position is ZERO. Ratcliffe’s “Merit” Experience in Intelligence – ZERO. In fact, the vast majority of Trump’s appointments have no viable experience in their Agency Directorships.

The CIA Job Description: “Manage the Agency’s intelligence collection, analysis, covert action, counterintelligence, clandestine operations, and liaison relationships with foreign services. The D/CIA also oversees the management of foreign intelligence acquired by human sources”. The CIA Director reports to the Director of the DNI, ie Clayton.

The Federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEOC) is tasked with assuring there is no discrimination in employment hiring situations. Most High Level Political Appointments are – Exempt.

Trump is currently active in over 332 lawsuits regarding EO’s and agency actions. His administration and personal legal team are navigating various complex criminal and civil prosecutions across multiple states and federal jurisdictions. In addition, Trump is actively pursuing several high-profile defamation and consumer fraud suits, including a major legal battle targeting specific pollsters and media outlets, while his businesses simultaneously defend against ongoing civil claims.

In the words of Musk, Trump is a “Taker”, not a “Maker”. He takes by suing people. Over 30 lawsuits since 1980 have been filed just against Media pundits for defamation. The total number of lawsuits in which Trump is either the defendant or plaintiff – 4,000! A previous $15 Billion lawsuit Trump filed against the New York Times was dismissed by the Judge. Some lawsuits were settled for undisclosed amounts while others persist as Trump believes lawsuits can be quite profitable.

The current subpoena of New York Times journalists presupposes a criminal leak of classified internal security wherein Trump wants to compel the journalists to reveal their sources. The classified leak? The Qatari Air Force One is not equipped with antimissile capabilities, despite Taxpayers funding renovations totaling $400 million. By claiming there was a leak, Trump is inferring that the report is credible and factual. And someone(s) screwed up.

The defamation and sexual assault claims against Trump are being defended by the law Firm Sullivan and Cromwell where Clayton was a partner until his appointment by Trump in April 2025 – raising flags of conflict of interest in his appointment to the NSI. US government appointees may not represent Trump personally on any legal matter.

It certainly looks like the Trump Regime is being established as a Crony version of Hunger Games wherein you know there has to be a Mother Control Board Logan Computer somewhere moving the pieces across the board mindlessly because humans have devolved into one cell amoebas – as in brainless. The eyeroll ‘conspiracy’ concept was always a means of discrediting and replacing. And Conspiracies have a way of becoming Truths as we delve.

The death of Lindsey Graham is an interesting development. Shortly after, Iran’s LEGO team put together a meme video checking Graham off the LIST. Laura Loomer was revealed to be next. As a result, Trump is claiming that if he is assassinated, by anyone, Hegseth is ordered to annihilate Iran from existence. But apparently, Hegseth missed his formal IDF/MOSSAD training drill with Israel scheduled last week due to the escalation of bombing. Until then, he has no idea what to do and awaits instructions.

It certainly would be ironic if instead of War Hawks in the Pentagon ‘saving Iranians’ from the Bad-Bad regime, the Iranian Regime saved Americans from our Evil Regime.

What becomes crystal clear is the depth to which our Regime designs fake and false narratives to subjugate Americans within a gob-speak MKUltra mind perversion. Given they are paid to speak tongues of lies it is unknown if they actually believe anything they script. But it is clear that those Lies are purposeful, manic, and aimed at protecting what hides beneath the surface. Because once the Truth is known, the Lies are liquidated and the Power is vacated.