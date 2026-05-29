Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Ultimate Avatara's avatar
Ultimate Avatara
5m

According to Yockey the second American Revolution took place in 1933. I think they consolidated power in 2024.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

Wow, that's a lot to unpack!

Excellent reporting, Helena!

On the alien (Nephilim) note: In a recent video I watched, I saw Trump surrounded by little hats

praising Hashem.

Hashem is another name for Nephilim!

The rabbit hole never stops!

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