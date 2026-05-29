Inside the 2027 Budget for the Department of War is buried: The US/Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. Integration of both militaries. Integration of AI, weapon production, quantum, DEW’s, cyber, biotech and data fusion. America would effectively become Israel. Anyone Israel deems an antisemite will be shot or imprisoned while subjected to torture. In America.

Having already secured America for this purpose, Pro-Israel Peter Thiel has moved his entire family to Argentina. Likely, in order to assist in the migration of the 300,000 Israeli Zionists into what was the Patagonia Forest, now burned to ashes, and build out a high tech colony from which they will control and rule over – Argentina.

Making those “Data Centers” look more like potential mass prisons, and/or Ebola quarantines.

JD Vance pulled out of the 2028 election lineup because he was briefed that an insert of a Bolshevik Jew to recreate the Soviet Union has already been determined. This is why Trump jokingly claimed he might be the PM of Israel… America will be a colony.

Trump recently claimed experimental medicine can bring someone to life who is dead. An important piece of the puzzle.

Ukraine will become the ruling Zionist hub for the EU. Which is why Palantir and Musk have been actively supporting the Zelenskky regime against Russia. The active CIA and MI6 operating inside Kyiv utilizing the same US/Israel tactic of murdering children will expand. Putin had the opportunity to drill Ukraine into the ground – and has chosen not to after it was revealed none of the US and UK diplomats inside Kyiv were being evacuated.

The outliers to the Israeli Occupation include Russia, China, Brazil, Africa and the entire Middle East which Israel is destroying country by country, bit by bit. You are either with Israel or you are Dead. Keeping Africa in a constant state of carnage via the various proxies created by Israel, including ISIS and al Shabab, will assure the people remain on edge. Re-introducing Ebola, Polio and Malaria in more potent forms will assure Africa remains in the proverbial ‘stone age’. Useful laborers.

All the threads are being weaved together to create a garment befitting a King. No arrests. Anyone who can pay the fee, $1 million, is awarded a get-out-of-jail free card. But they must swear their allegiance to Israel. Beautifying Washington also fits into the agenda as a replication of grandeur for the King who will sit on the throne. It will NOT be Trump. It will not be anyone in the current administration. They are the facilitators.

Someone outside our focus.

The benevolence of ‘Aliens’ becomes a prominent nucleus. I have always held to the belief that if Aliens were a threat, Earth would have capitulated thousands of years ago. Scientists typically assert a similar theory based on little to no evidence – but instead invoke a ‘feeling’. Trump’s recent post referencing ‘aliens’ was a charged double entendre given that he may have been referring to immigrants or he may have been referring to ‘aliens’. The Media chose – immigrants.

From where did the Ashkenazi’s originate? Khazar? Or Nephilim? Or aliens? There is no wrong answer. Because we don’t know with 100% accuracy. But we can assert that the Ashkenazis are demons in their rituals, their ethics, in their humanity, and in their moral compasses. Aliens would not have the same soul structure as humans created by God.

Why did Trump release the UFO Files? Was it really a distraction? The CIA routinely has released bits and pieces of reality within the frame of Hollywood fantasy. Is Trump simply a Hollywood release? Preparing Americans for the reality that has been buried. The inevitability of which is looking grim.

We know that ancient history is a completely fabricated contrivance. We know that the FEED has been a propaganda manipulation of Mass Hypnosis and is now unraveling. Subjecting many parts of the whole to chaos. Is history mere hundreds of years old – or is it tens to hundreds of thousands? The Sumerian Kings. Obviously, not human.