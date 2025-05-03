Daniel Cohen TV has produced a video to ‘debunk’ a conversation between Matt Walsh and Tucker Carlson regarding the legitimacy of a country’s existence if it must depend on another country for survival. Israel was used as an example. Israel exists economically because the US gives it money. Lots of money - $18 Billion annually, and another $14.5 Billion to fight barefoot Palestinians. But the Israeli BOUNTY is vast. Money and/or weapons were also sent to Israel by: Netherlands, Serbia, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, India, and the UK. To Defeat an Army called HAMAS comprising some 20,000 foot soldiers…

Wild that India would have the resources to fund Israel – while its GDP pp is $2980. In fact, every major western alliance funds Israel. Propping up their GDP in trade. Creating a false monetary base.

According to Cohen, Israel’s importance is based on their ability to micro-manage the entire Middle East and maintain good relations for the US and EU. And that importance requires Money. Therefore, we are not just giving handouts to Israel, we are paying them to be the Gatekeeper. This Gatekeeping Operation requires manufacturing bad guys to fight and kill.

But the immigrant problem doesn’t come from the Middle East. It comes from Latin America, Haiti, Africa and South America. While Israel continues to create animosity and war – choosing the most poverty stricken to annihilate. Most recently bombing Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, in addition to Palestine.

The point of Cohen’s attempt at documentary justification was to create a narrative which makes Israel look like the defender of the US and legitimize its wars. Because, Israel has lost the narrative War across the globe and Jews are screaming anti-Semitism in order to save face. “Remember the Holocaust” is the mantra.

The Institute For Human Sciences makes this statement with regard to relations between Russia and Ukraine over their war, “Public opinion overwhelmingly supports Ukraine, but Israel has also absorbed over one million Russian immigrants since the 1990’s”. Interesting view… The idea that Israel called on all Russian Bolsheviks to move to Palestine in order to colonize the country has been rewritten as ‘Israel took in refugees’. But then, the rewriting of history is what keeps us enslaved.

The narrative twists reality like a Lewis Carroll caricature. This Institute claims Israel is a global ‘neutral party’ as evidenced by Russia allowing them to carry out operations in Syria.

Apparently, the program to call for the Russian Bolsheviks to scatter and settle across Israel, the EU, and the US, in order to pervert their respective governments was simply an illusion. The fact that Trump’s hand picked cabinet is dominant Jewish is a narrative that is scuttled to the back of the press room when discussing accomplishments. A distraction. But voters are concerned.

Given the Russian invasion of Ukraine – a bastion of Nazi’s and Jews, with an open heart and extended hand, Israel called for all Ukrainian Jews to come to their land for safety and security and to beef up their colony. Unfortunately, no one came to the party and they have remained in the EU instead.

In 2014, the European Union created project Horizon 2020 with a lump sum fund of $80 Billion. Under the bylaws, 14 EU states, Armenia and Israel receive funding. WHY are European Taxpayers Funding ISRAEL? In 2021, the Horizon Project was extended to 2027 with an additional $95.5 Billion in funding. The money is used to fund scientific research projects that fulfill the initiative of sustainability.

In the first phase of the Horizon Project there were 888 attached to Israel – a non-EU state. The ‘Israeli projects’ include funding EU scientists at an annual consortium in Israel, paying for their hotels, meals, stipends, that sort of thing. A party.

One such Project specific to Germany has a stated purpose: “to increase the quality, relevance, social acceptability and sustainability of research and innovation outcomes in various fields of activity from social innovation to areas such as biotechnology and nanotechnology”. Another funding project is to “research clothing and fashion in Israel for its perception”.

Then there is this nugget of word salad worthy of Kamala that defines an Israeli project: “The TAKE5 project is the next in a chain of thematically connected ENIAC JU KET pilot line projects which are associated with 450mm/300mm development for the 10nm technology node and the ECSEL JU project SeNaTe aiming at the 7nm technology node”. Sounds like FUN!

Bottom Line, it would appear that Israel is getting a hefty share of their EU funding through circuitous routes not unlike USAID. And Cohen’s documentary just got shacked. The Trade Market is another interesting schematic that seems to require the same countries which export resources to import those same resources back at a premium. AI claims this moving of resources helps create markets…while artificially recording GDP and gains across the globe.