The Venezuela fentanyl narrative just got blown up by Kash Patel. In a statement made to the press Patel acknowledges that 1900 kilograms of fentanyl have been seized year to date describing the fentanyl crisis as “chemical warfare” orchestrated by China, which supplies precursor chemicals to Mexican cartels.

Patel confirmed the FBI was working with law enforcement in India to disrupt the Chinese-sourced supply chain that traffics fentanyl precursors through third countries. He has claimed that with increased U.S. enforcement at the southern border, cartels are now manufacturing fentanyl in Canada and smuggling it across the northern border, primarily via Vancouver.

So, we have the FBI implicating China, Mexico and Canadian cartels. What we don’t have is the entire justification to have the CIA bomb inside Venezuela and assassinate Maduro due to narcoterrorism. This is what happens when the LIE is too difficult to uphold – just ask Mark Twain: “If you tell the Truth, you don’t have to remember anything”.

An earlier operation as released by the Justice department included seizures of 270 dark web vendors across Brazil, France, UK, US, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland. Again, no mention of Venezuela – only our ‘Allies’. These seizures are a fabulous coup, without question, but the reality reveals the entire narco murder of civilians in speedboats 1800 miles from America – is a False Flag.

The installation of Maria Machado, a pro-zionist funded by NED via Taxpayer dollars, is the end outcome. Machado is a member of the Liberal International Party which supports the World Economic Forum and sustainability ideologies. Liberal International was formed in 1947 via the Oxford Manifesto. William Henry Beveridge is deemed to have been the brainchild of the Manifesto. It reads much like the Sustainable Development Goals of the WEF which attaches a one world religion of ‘agnosticism’, As an avowed progressive socialist, Beveridge worked with Winston Churchill.

Along with Einstein, Beveridge was a sponsor of the Peoples World Convention which drafted a Constitution For The Federation of Earth – funded by Cord Meyer – who I revealed in an earlier article to be a CIA Agent.

In other words, the globalist government, its Movement and its Constitution were all aligned within the CIA utilizing Operation Mockingbird as the means to control The People via a narrative. Something like the visual of millions of sheep jumping off a cliff to their death. Backing into - Maria Machado is a CIA operative.

An interesting reveal is that Operation Mockingbird is defined as an ongoing CIA program as opposed to a ‘former’ one. It has been posited that the media scripts continually used across all MSM and its subsidiaries are part of that ongoing operation to create a fake narrative of reality. AI is making that outcome far easier given it has become advanced enough that a FAKE nuclear attack could be utilized to justify War. For Example - within this hologram, it is quite possible the NEGEV Desert attack never took place… All filmed inside an Israeli Mossad studio.

In a Congressional Report dated 1996, the CIA wasn’t just using the Media – they also used the Clergy. The National Association of Evangelicals, Maryknoll Sisters Congregation, Church World Service and the National Council of the Churches of Christ all testified to this before the Senate Committee.

The CIA used religious figures to spread propaganda and misinformation to undermine opposition to U.S. interests. In the 1960s and 70s, the agency used clergy to distribute “black propaganda” in countries like Ecuador, Brazil, and Chile. The 1976 Church Committee found that the CIA had “direct operational use of 21 individuals” from religious organizations, with some on paid retainers.

One such operative soliciting clergy members named by Katherine Graham of Washington Post fame was – Cord Meyer.

AI claims the entire operation didn’t happen – it was yet another conspiracy theory debunked…

Today, the CIA continues its operation via clergy to control the narrative regarding False determinations with respects to Biblical Chosen People, Antisemitism and Zionism. All within the frame of a nonbiblical, Secular Ashkenazi Jewish collaboration supported by our current White House. Obviously, agnostic/Secular persons are NOT God’s chosen ones simply because they don’t believe in God! But the Lie “can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes” ~ Mark Twain.

Proving AI is not only capable of lying, it is rewriting History.