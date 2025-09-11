The War Machine. Charlie Kirk, the latest victim of the War Department. The police claimed yesterday they had footage of the killer and knew ‘their’ identity but refused to make that public. Why? Vigilantes? Or the CIA hasn’t put together a proper public profile yet? Struck in the neck, symbolic for shutting down his voice? I don’t know. But America is very ill.

Whether you agreed with Charlie or not should be of no consequence. He was a young man with an ideology and a sharp wit. A good husband, a fabulous father. Beliefs are what this country desperately needs! This target of hatred is a disease. Applauding death is an immorality of the soul, a darkness that deserves consequence and re-education. Too often, the term re-education is used in the context of communism, but a soul’s darkness can never benefit society in any capacity.

Qatari officials are in meetings with the UAE President, Shiekh al Nahyan, who has met with Shiekh Al Thani. Jordan’s King and Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia will be meeting this week. Iran is aligned with Qatar. Bahrain is outspoken regarding its shock at Israel’s bombing. Turkey and Egypt are discussing joint steps that can be taken in retaliation. Netanyahu declares he will strike again. A death wish.

Qatar, like Iran, has declared there will be a joint response – details, of course, not shared. “Netanyahu threatened to launch new attacks on the country — a close U.S. ally — if it refused to eject the U.S.- and Israeli-designated terrorist group's political representatives.” The implication being that the US via it’s Qatari base, Al Udeid, will be required to defend Israel. The question remains – why didn’t the US assist Qatar as Israel planned the bombing? Obviously, this will be front and center in the Middle East response.

They cannot trust America. And Netanyahu has thus placed America in the Middle to choose. The Risk? Soldiers lives. America’s. Multiple $Trillions in formerly pledged investments across the entire Middle East region. Even with a retaliation the trust has been completely obliterated. Respect is twalette water. And the entire Middle East sees Israel as the Pariah it has become. Without boundaries. Killing just to Kill.

Was Charlie Kirk a hit? Is that why the police and FBI refused to release the video and images of the assassin? Who hired him is just as important as who pulled the trigger. Cleaning up his background takes time, therefore it is odd that the FBI just now decided to release the images – but is withholding the videos and postponing a media presentation. Why? Why not yesterday afternoon? Was it to allow the perpetrator time to escape? Why does he look a lot like the guy who supposedly shot Trump from the rooftop, Thomas Crooks?

The Crooks Affair was also an FBI coverup with Crooks photographed walking around in different clothes and shoes than the person on the rooftop. No mention of the discarded clothes. A constant re-draw of Crooks. Photos from his teenage braces years? Changing the make and model of the gun used a number of times, while providing a photo of the gun from an advertisement. His body hurriedly cremated. No motive. The narrative hidden. His history completely scratched. As well as a sighting of Crooks with his father ‘AFTER’ THE SHOOTING.

Ukraine influence? Or CIA? Charlie Kirk was so well liked he was being considered as a potential presidential candidate. Millennials held him in great esteem, including my own. The main reason was his quiet but firm knowledge and factual responses. A quality Shapiro and Fuentes lack. His stance on Israel and Palestine was not shared, but he was young and ideologies change on a dime as information is made available.

But the broader awakening Charlie and Iryna have brought to the world is the senselessness that is allowed to exist in America via political dissent and lack of criminal justice. The fact that our own intel agencies continue to exist in the vein of fraud and corruption, and the layers upon layers of lies that need to be unraveled simply continues to grow exponentially under Trump.

Charlie may have been pro-Israel, but he based his faith on a Biblical Israel, not reality. Charlie was also anti-Zelenskky and had made remarks about the possibility of being a target by the NeoNazi’s of Ukraine.

All in all, the global War Department needs to be dismantled and used for productivity and growth. This is what the next generation is desirous of, and what can happen when they come of age and the dottering retire to nursing and Alzheimer’s homes. The baton needs to be passed. Unfortunately, both Vance and Rubio are groomed and compromised WAR HAWKS. Paid for by the Soros/Banker Cartel.

What happens to Israel and/or Netanyahu via the retaliation of the Middle East against the rhetoric demonizing Islam is brought to us via the Zionists. Islam in America represents just 1.3% of the population. 40% of the Africans brought to the US during the slave trade were Muslims. The immigration influx of Muslims into America came as a direct result of WWI and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire as ensured by Europe and America.

It was Louis Eugene Wolcott who radicalized blacks and Muslims in the 1950’s with calls for violence against all whites, and America. Better known as Farrakhan, or Malcolm X, his parents came from the Caribbean and it is believed his father was of Jewish descent. The SOURCE.

Radicalization. Is, the driver of hatred. Is the source of criminal justification. Is pre-eminent inside our Government. Clean The Government! Create The Peace Department.