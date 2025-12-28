When a soldier obeys an order to kill our military brass doesn’t tell us about the nightmares, the physical and psychological distress, or the panic attacks. The pundits on social media scream and holler in delight – ‘Watch! They all got blown up! Fantastic!’ A fantasy played out from their xbox or smart television. Their eyes lit. Their faces joyful. Watching death unfold. With absolutely no thought to the grief experienced or the deaths that they witnessed. Fathers. Husbands. Bread winners. Their families dissolving into tortuous nightmares.

Reliving the evil every single day. Where do you put it? How do you wear it in public? Why? Are we better off? Is the entire world insane? General Flynn says he knows where Maduro is hiding and someone should ‘take him out’… Someone. What would happen to all these supposed ‘dictators’ if we stopped sanctioning their countries? If we stopped interfering in their elections? If we stopped slaughtering their people?

Venezuela has been under sanctions since 2005 – before Maduro even came into office. We have to sanction them to save them while starving them, while maiming them, while destroying their country. That’s what military ‘saving’ looks like. Just ask the 350,000 (minimum) civilian Syrians we killed to save them? This is what our military brass do best. Ask General Patton. Ask any soldier who drinks himself into a stupor every day and falls flat on his face to end the nightmare. The wives emailing and calling to scream obscenities for killing her husband, her son.

No one talks about that side of war. Because it would imperil the War Machine. The Machine that sends soldiers to their death knowing the intelligence was flawed, the strategy compromised, and the commander incompetent. The Machine that uses soldiers as test subjects for nuclear exposure, drug trials, and toxic gas exposures. That Machine.

The same Machine that allows even ONE veteran to be homeless. Disgraceful! Yet the Machine will cite Russia’s disgrace for not treating PTSD… While ignoring what lies beneath that bridge, in the middle of winter surrounded by cardboard and a thin blanket… Or the veteran sitting on the floor of a VA Hospital crying and mumbling. This is what War does. And those who provoke it build ballrooms of gold and marble, they hold lavish parties surrounded by 18 year old girls vying to show more flesh than their competition.

They go to church and think their sins are absolved – at least for the day. Before it begins anew the next and orders are given to annihilate another family, another child, another human. Until the ravage begins to spread in their brain eating away at the last vestige of what was their soul. Crying, the mercenary said to me, “What am I supposed to put on my resume? That I am really good at killing people?” He has a family. He has children. But this is the only job history he has. Sometimes the pay is $2500 daily. Sometimes the pay is – death.

This is the Military War Machine. A machine celebrated by the suits in the White House with champagne and caviar while the stench of death is far away.

Are the soldiers at fault? Training and Law teach them that disobeying an order is grounds for a court martial. A court martial guarantees them their family will have no income, their life will be a penal colony of despair, and their name will be revered as – Traitor. People will not defend them. People will drag their name through Hell and back. And the same Miliary that sent them to kill civilians will ignore them. Forever.

The only true heroism is not in how many faces you shot but how many you rescued. Rewarding kill lists is the Military War Machine.

JD Vance served in the military. In what capacity? He served in the United States Marine Corps as a military journalist focusing on public affairs, before attending law school. He enlisted in 2003, served a tour in Iraq, and specialized in writing and media, learning photography and digital media at the Defense Information School. As a lawyer, Vance was a corporate litigator – briefly… less than one year. Somehow that evolved into Vance becoming a principal for Peter Theil. And subsequently a writer for CNN. Vance uses his status as a veteran to gain points.

He knows nothing of War. Of being a soldier. Of the psychological incapacitation of men. Of ordering men to kill or be court martialed. He is a War Hawk. A Zionist. He sees nothing wrong with Genocide and declares it doesn’t exist. He is a media pundit. This is the man being groomed as Trump’s replacement for 2028. And the PR has already begun.

