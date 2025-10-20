IS Trump’s plan to wage war against all of South America? Having labeled Venezuela’s Maduro as a NarcoTerrorist, today Trump extended that label to Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro and called for war against his country. The Colombia drug history is rife with CIA involvement, in particular, an internal struggle for a power grab of the trafficking which Nixon and Bush coined as the War on Drugs.

In the 1880’s opioids were introduced to America via the Chinese slave labor trade. Opium Dens were replete throughout urban cities that were home to Chinese districts; San Francisco, Philadelphia, NYC and Chicago. The vast majority of the addicts were white, middle to upper class – women. Blackmailed to bring more customers.

By 1875, the federal government became involved, selectively raising the import tariff on the smoking grade of opium. Cocaine or pure cacao was also prevalent from the late 19th century forward as an elixir or simply vial in the medicine cabinet. Years ago when clearing out my mother’s belongings as she was moving east, I stumbled upon a beautiful sterling silver miniature coffee pot with a spoon. When I asked my mother about it, she simply said it was grandad’s tonic. It was still full. Pure cacao – not the chemical laden toxic drug we call cocaine.

By 1909, the government had enacted an Act prohibiting opium use except for medicinal purposes. By 1919 prohibition was levied which did little to curb alcohol and drugs – instead forcing them underground and into the hands of Mafia Cartels. When FDR lifted Prohibition, he stated told Americans not to abuse this return of ‘personal freedom’.

By 1929, a Federal Agency was formed as a task force for the War on Drugs headed by Harry Anslinger. But it was the Assistant Director of this Narcotics Division who was found to be guilty via his formation of relationships with gangsters and bootleggers. Including one, Arnold Rothstein, a racketeer, crime boss and kingpin of the Jewish Mob in New York. He was credited with turning street crime into high stakes business opportunities for vast wealth. Rothstein was the first racketeer to fix the World Series whereby he profited quite nicely.

The War On Drugs never accomplished much of anything because ultimately, the Federal Government and the CIA wanted control over this very lucrative enterprise and pushed out the Mafia so they could take the Helm. Local police were insiders. Mayors and Governors were insiders. It became a Family Affair within the highest pinnacles of the triangulated pyramid of Politics.

During WWI and WWII, the Military was one of the largest purveyors of cocaine, opioids and cannabis for soldiers. To sustain them before they died in the fields. Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, all soldiers were either offered and/or participated in the use of drugs to survive. A practice well known and accepted by superiors at the Pentagon.

With the advent of Alan Dulles, the drug trade took on monumental proportions, Hollywood was keen to participate, and the ‘feel good’ society of the 1960’s Me Movement solidified the CIA drug cartel. By the 1980’s, the CIA had moved offices into Colombia and became the overlords of the local Cartels and George Bush was All Aboard the Drug Train while publicly announcing his own version of the War of Drugs – that has never existed.

When Trump claims he is spiking a War On Drugs, we have seen this stage plot unfold for decades. The end game is for America to become the Head of the Drug Cartel globally. Relieving competition of their lives, the fear of god is interred. Why? Because the money attached is in the realm of $700 billion to $1 trillion – annually. And money is Trump’s impetus in all things whether it be Gaza, Ukraine, Venezuela, Colombia, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia. His Love Language.

With Trump’s latest claim that he will soon personally secure $20 TRILLION in investments, the details are nonexistent. Including who will benefit given that the peasant class, those whose wealth is under a Billion, seem to be left in the proverbial and literal cold.

Perhaps the CIA was losing control of their drug trafficking cartel. Perhaps the Ukraine grain trains are no longer operable. And perhaps the current presidents of Venezuela and Colombia are not as acquiescent as previous rules of order declared. But given history is replete with CIA involvement, it would be hard-pressed to think they are not giving the orders to Trump so as to reign in the competition.

Whatever the impetus to bomb these south American countries may be, we can be sure it is NOT a War on Drugs – it is a War For Control of Drugs.