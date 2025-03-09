NY FBI AGENT DENNEHY: Amid the early 2025 Us Federal mass layoffs Dennehy was directed to retire from his role leading the FBI's New York Field Office. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized Dennehy's office for allegedly withholding files related to Jeffrey Epstein though no evidence was provided to support this claim​. Dennehy stated in an email to colleagues that he was given no reason for his removal.

This is the official version?

Trump is threatening Iran to make a nuclear deal or be bombed by the US. WAR – again. Infinite WAR. Maryan Rajavi is making the rounds again calling for an Iranian coup so that MEK may reign. MEK was created in 1961 by Marxist students to take down the US installed Shah. They were thus instrumental in the 1979 Iranian Revolution which brought into power Khamenei. MEK didn’t like Khamenei either – so they helped orchestrate the Iran-Iraq War. They were a designated terrorist organization until 2013 when Obama lifted its status.

Maryan Rajavi is simply attempting to use the US to go to war with Iran so she and her Marxists can rule over the country – and suddenly she’s a “Hero”?

That regime change worked really well with Ghaddafi and most recently Assad.

Tucker interviewed Qatar’s Foreign Minister and asked why Hamas was headquartered there. Surprisingly, he stated that the US under Obama had made the request and they complied. Thereafter, the sums delivered to Hamas under the guise of Palestine increased dramatically suggesting yet another source of siphoning for individual NGO wealth in the US.

USAID money did not go to Palestinians, it went to ‘partner organizations. According to AP, the two senior officials at these ‘aid groups’ spoke on condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivity of the issue and of their work in Gaza. In other words they don’t want to provide access to analyzing the money trail. There are 17 NGO’s claiming to provide aid to Gaza.

Example: Multiffaith Alliance is an NGO in New York claiming to assist Gaza. Their partners include NGO’s in Israel and Syria. One such partner, Afya Foundation, spent roughly 50% of their contributions on grants – unlisted. The remainder is pocketed as salaries rent and net assets. They partner with Jewish NGO’s such as the United Jewish Appeal (The Jewish Federations of North America) – whose entire mission is to help Jews. The Jewish NGO’s partner with organizations that have nothing to do with aid. Such as, Sustainable and Green programs in New York via Project Hope.

Catholic Relief Services – funded by US government, including; USAID, Department of Agriculture, CDC, as well as the UN which is funded by the US. In addition to ‘Peace Building’ they provide micro-finance loans at usury rates. Their 2023 Financials show $300 million in Net Assets. The US government gave them $531 million. On revenue of $1.47 Billion, $351 million was spent on food programs – 24%. CEO Sean Callahan received compensation of $643,000 in addition to benefits and a pension plan. As a Funny side note, the EVP is James Bond! They spent $4 million on advertising.

While they don’t list the beneficiaries of grants the Form 990 claims all monies went to west Africa. In naming the foreign countries they work in – Palestine is NOT listed, although Israel is. They are headquartered in Baltimore Maryland.

On the Books – these are just 2 of many entities receiving money for Palestine that never makes it to Palestine. Instead it is rerouted through hundreds of NGO’s all taking their cut. When the Pro-Israel crowd denounces what Palestine does with ALL their funding, the reality is a large swathe is diverted to Israel and unnamed entities in West Africa – whether existing or not.

Qatar was doing the bidding of Obama. So that the Obama regime could grow the graft by $Trillions.