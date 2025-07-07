I would like to start by opening with the horrific devastating deaths that have ravaged Texas amidst the flooding. Unfortunately, Texas had just finished one of its many cloud seeding projects contracted for by the government. The catastrophic floods were ‘man-made’.

EPSTEIN: Pam Bondi and Kash Patel have released a statement claiming there is no Epstein list, no evidence, no criminal activity and no arrests. In addition they claim Epstein hung himself and there is no evidence of a conspiracy. A). To be clear, whatever Bondi and Patel state is a direct order from President Trump – and has nothing to do with their own observations or analysis.

This deception is a Direct Collaborative Order from the President and Netanyahu. B). The guiding decision was made to protect the economy which would crumble corporate America and Wall Street given the extent of perpetrators is far greater than imaginable. C). The members of Congress who are involved in the blackmail is NOT about a singular party – this is the Uniparty. There may be one or two NOT involved. Thus the end result would be to collapse government as well. In essence, America would completely collapse and never revive itself again within the extent of deviance and sexual assaults on children.

Third – Epstein’s organization was also quite likely a main supplier within the organ harvesting industry. This public revelation would take down ‘countries’. Europe and the Middle East in particular. Organ harvesting requires a live organ – a live organ means donors who are kidnapped, trafficked, and murdered after their organs are harvested. The bodies disposed in vats of acid. The best ages for harvesting are 6 to 30, aka children and ‘military aged illegal immigrants’. As in open-borders.

Epstein was working for the Mossad and CIA. Netanyahu makes yet another visit to the White House. The DOJ and FBI are then held accountable to release a script based on Trump and Netanyahu’s recommendations. DECEIT is the mental aberration of the Zionists. Trump has proven a dozen times now that he has adopted this Zionist agenda in regards to Iran, quite possibly Russia, China, and the CIA which remains viable in Ukraine under the Trump regime.

Putin is not a fool, he is watching Trump, listening to his advisors, and decimating Ukraine before the dominoes fall. Trump’s Cartel knows that the BRICS are growing and America is in free fall. There is no way they will allow Russia and China to take over the baton. The Deception is – extended.

MUSK: Musk is not in collaboration with Trump, at least not any longer. In my opinion, when Musk saw the data files delineating the extent of the Epstein destruction, he likely had a meeting/powwow with Trump and was thoroughly disgusted. He knows what is in the Epstein files. He was privy to everything within the data system, the Pentagon Fraud, the blackmail, and how the Deep State Cartel is running roughshod – with permission from the Presidents and Prime Ministers from every nation. The Big Picture. He listened as Trump told him there would be no arrests, no justice, no Gitmo. All of that is an illusion to keep us occupied while they culminate their agenda – Depopulation, Global Control. King.

Trump’s Truth Social is now going live stream. The purpose is the control of MSM NEWS information. On Truth Social the algorithms are created so that anyone making even the most remote derogatory or contrary statement about Trump is immediately subject to a barrage of vilification, demonization. And Threats. Wholly censored. That censorship will ultimately be used to target those who think independently with - prison.

Project 2025 was also an illusion to deceive as Trump is actively pursuing the WEF 2030 Agenda including a global government which is comprised of ‘corporate stakeholders’. Billionaires.

Why didn’t Trump eliminate the CIA Cartel? Because he now controls them. Because this was the PLAN all along. Destabilization through Climate Manipulation and Control. A constant creation of an enemy which doesn’t exist. Playing BOTH sides of a conflict. Including the formation of al Qaeda and ISIS as further depopulation and the creation of ‘terrorism’. Why hasn't Trump expressed ANY outrage in the genocide in Palestine - children and women? Because that persona of Trump does not exist.

THIS IS THE MATRIX. Trump was chosen decades ago, as was every president. Not one country is capable of eliminating their DEBT. But in this New World WEF Scorecard, elimination won’t be necessary because all debt will be dissolved. The Billionaires will own the ‘money’. Or whatever is the monetary representation. The Queen Bee. Wherein all subjects work for her and only her. She has yet to be revealed but her legacy will have been born of the Roman Empire.

The plan is gelling under the final presidential pick, Trump. How will Russia, China, and South America respond? Likely this is disguised as the ‘trade agreements’. Which is why Trump keeps insinuating he is opening lines of business and trade with Russia. China remaining an outliner. Trade = Are You Onboard The Matrix….