Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
1h

Musk kissing Israeli asses…let me count the times. Hmmmmm. I’ve run out of fingers and toes. In addition, I don’t buy the love/hate/love/hate/hate relationship between The Orange Turd and Mr. Smelly aka. Musk. Everything else in this article is plausible and should be accepted pending further developments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EleniX's avatar
EleniX
2h

....this must be one of your most important and informative articles...what is your opinion of the group (Q followers ?) who regard Trump as the chosen White Knight who , with support pf "chosen" military commanders , are going to round up all the "baddies" and peace will be restored.....this faith in the cavalry sounds ridiculous but they are true believers and rather large in number...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture