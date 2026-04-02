Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
4d

Trump wears religion like an ironic Halloween costume.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
3d

Jeremaiah 23:1

"Woe to the shepherds who are destroying and scattering the sheep of my pasture!" declares the Lord.

Satan knows what he is doing. It is crucial to get the leadership on board with his current agendas.

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