Trump’s grip of Christianity was put on full display for all the world to see as he stumbled through a script he apparently did not ‘pre-read’. While his influencers praised the fact that he mentioned Jesus by name is so cringeworthy as to border blasphemy in lauding a script that was decidedly false teachings. Franklin Graham’s choice to read from the Book of Esther brought the house down to its knees in groans and whispers of Zionist infiltration due to its spurious authenticity.

The oldest manuscript of the Book of Esther is fragments from a scroll dated from the 14th century AD. It was not included into the Catholic Bible until the 16th century as a result of the Council of Trent that gave rise to the schism between Protestants and Catholics. Martin Luther was the Protestant challenging the Papal Statehood. The Council of Trent was Initiated by Pope Paul III, Alessandro Farnese. The Farnese family was of royal ascendancy and with the insertion of Alessandro as Pope, the family’s wealth and power extended greatly. Never married, Pope Paul III kept a mistress, Silvia Ruffini from a noble family, producing four children illegitimately.

Pope Paul III helped Emperor Charles V to wage war on Protestants. Obsessed with power, Pope Paul III commissioned Michelangelo to assist in the design of the Palazzo Farnese, which was similar to the Villa Farnese replete with gold and jewels. At the age of 81, Pope Paul had a fit of anger over familial betrayals which is believed to have caused him to have a heart attack and ultimately die.

The period in history was rife with wars and power struggles. Land grabbing was the focus.

While the main objective of the Council of Trent was to condemn the Protestant Reformation, led by Martin Luther. It was also to regain order in a Church that had gone rogue with corruption and to reaffirm specific ideologies including faith and works, the Latin Vulgate, and the Nicene Creed.

The Book of Esther was thus translated from the Hebrew Bible into Greek and Latin and ‘altered’ by scribes to insert God references for which the Hebrew Bible had none. The Book is considered a rather odd and heretical choice for Franklin Graham – unless one is a Zionist attempting to justify genocide in Palestine and Lebanon…

It is believed that The Book of Esther is actually an adaptation of Babylonian myths. Martin Luther hated it. He called Esther “less worthy of being held canonical” than any other writing of the Old Testament, and he put it on a list with II Maccabees for books that “Judaize too much and contain much pagan naughtiness.”

The ethical conundrum in the climactic account of Esther wherein glorifying the slaughter of ALL the Jews’ enemies and the establishment of a festival, Purim, for this slaughter’s annual commemoration – suggests its source is a Jewish fabrication.

Haman, portrayed in the Book as the Enemy, has only 2 historical contexts to support his existence: The Book of Esther and the Qur’an which claims Haman was an Egyptian Pharaoh. However, there is no archeological evidence of Haman and it has been determined that the Egyptian Pharaoh and the reference in the Book of Esther are of two distinct persons. Ultimately restating the fact that Esther and Haman likely never existed.

Rabbi Yehoshua ben Korcha claimed that Esther’s real name, Hadassah, translates that she was green like a myrtle tree. The Myrtle Tree was a popular theme in Greek Mythology wherein Aphrodite turned Myrina into a Myrtle Tree.

As Trump stumbled through the script there were other theological errors on display making credibility a dense shroud over the entire spectacle filmed for global release. Exactly the hypocrisy of Prayer. Within hours Trump was lobbing more bombs on Iran, taking out infrastructure as he claims he will bomb them into ‘the stone age’ so they will take hundreds of years to recover. A true Jesus prayer.

Samaritans Purse: Franklin Graham is a prosperity preacher like Paula White. His annual salary at “Samaritan’s Purse” is reported as of 2024 to be $945.000. Samaritan’s Purse Form 990 – 2024 reported revenue of $1.2 Billion with Investment Income at $41.9 million, and US Government Grants of $75.6 Million. Total Assets - $1.8 Billion. Nontaxable – because they are a charity… Total Officer salaries were $7 million, Independent Contractors another $5.5 million. It gets worse: Grants to US organizations were $16 million while Grants to Foreign Organizations & Governments totaled $383.6 MILLION. They are sitting on $1.35 BILLION in Cash and $650 million in property reported at original cost.

Ukraine is high on the list of recipients. As is – Romania… and the Rainforest which are both booked as ‘Domestic Grants’… It appears that Samaritans Purse is primarily funded by Taxpayers thru the US Government and performs little to no services in the US. Explaining why Mr. Graham was at Trump’s Prayer Forum – to assure the continued revenue stream.

The Fact that Trump chose Paula White as his spiritual advisor and Taxpayers pay her salary is about as irreverent as you can get in the Evangelical Church. She calls for miscarriages, for people to die, to burn in Hell, and tells the world Trump is Jesus II. This is about as satantic as it gets and makes me wonder if the Bunker beneath the Ballroom is a Bunker or Epstein Island II for the Ballroom Attendees...