IF you had any doubt about the World Economic Forum’s agenda, a documentary on Twitter by Larry Taunton will dispel that immediately. Why? Because he manages to insert himself in the meetings as an observer. The most recent being 2024. There are three major point takeaways: 1) Decarbonization means depopulation through whatever means possible whether it is vaccinations, wars, or starvation, humanity must die. 2) They are guardians of Earth. 3) Putin and Trump are their biggest threat with Putin taking center stage. Thu, these two must be ‘eliminated’.

It would appear that Milei and Meloni while not onboard who nonetheless attend, are not considered powerful enough to qualify as threatening. But these people most definitely see themselves as gods. Pagan ones. Chosen ones.

Netanyahu was invited to speak, which he does every other year and together with CNN’s Zakaria agreed that the elimination of Iran immediately, was definitely the end game. It is notable that CNN is the Official Media on behalf of the WEF. At this point, CNN is a division of Warner Brothers which is owned by Comcast. John Malone, a billionaire land owner residing in Colorado was the previous owner of CNN.

Sir Mark Thompson is the current CEO and Chairman of CNN. He is Board Chair of Ancestry, which collects everyone’s DNA. He was educated at Jesuit schools in London. His background is primarily with the BBC, which is owned by MI6 and advised by Soros.

Brian Roberts is the chair and CEO of Comcast. Brian is a member of the Business Roundtable and served on President Obama’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness. He is on the Advisory Board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing.

Zakaria is a journalist for CNN, WAPO, Newsweek, The Atlantic and Time. He attended Harvard and Yale where like, Bush, he participated in the highly secret society Skull & Bones. He claims to be a liberal conservative – translation neoconservative along the lines of Rick Wilson of the disgraced Lincoln Project and the ‘Never Trumpers’. He is from India.

Despite their losses in Ukraine, and in America via President Trump, the WEF attendees and members hold fast to their 2030 timetable of global control by means of eliminating 2/3rds of the population. Because there isn’t enough for everybody – only for them. And this god mentality is what unites them in their supreme superiority.

This elimination would require the mass genocide of nearly 6 billion people leaving 2 billion to act as their slaves. There is no hesitancy or catch in their voices when they speak of this ultimate global coup. Like Netanyahu, whose own genocide is in allegiance to their dictums, they see it as a non sequitur cause that is without any emotion whatsoever. Anyone trying to appeal to the atrocity of this agenda is met with blank stares. Robotic.

It is also noteworthy that Netanyahu seems subservient to these people. Netanyahu's body language reveals he is by no means of the upper echelon while Zakaria seems to be guiding him in what to say and where Netanyahu’s depopulation must extend – Iran. WHY? Because, as I stated in a previous blog, attacking Iran would bring about a global world war in which they would wait out the outcome in their ‘bunkers’.

To listen to them speak in this manner is much more impactful than to read my words. They have no doubt that they will achieve the desired result. Netanyahu and Zelenskky are mere puppet chess pawns who will be sacrificed as too weak. Their purpose is simply to incite the global collapse by any means possible at which point they will be sacrificed.

Whether he realizes it or not, Trump’s bombing of Yemen is simply another helpful eradication of peasants justified on their behalf. Every war makes them smile. The wars in Africa invoked by France, Germany and Britain are also invoked on – their behalf. Fauci. Even the CIA’s drug and trafficking wars are en pointe. Anyone who participates is given the nod to be spared… but they won’t be. They are NOT a part of the very closed Club.

You see, The Club would never actually dirty their own hands, and those that do are looked upon as deviants who could become problematic. No Honor Amongst Thieves and Satanists.