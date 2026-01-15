According to the World Economic Forum’s Report released January 2026, the upcoming meeting on the 18th will highlight instability via: Geoeconomic confrontation, state based armed conflict, extreme weather events, and societal polarization. Economic risks are intensifying and will do so over the next 2 to 10 years. In contrast to White House disinformation, an economic downturn and inflation are top tier.

“An economic reckoning explores how, over the next two years, mounting debt sustainability concerns coupled with potential economic bubbles – in a context of rising Geoeconomic confrontation – could herald a new phase of volatility, potentially further destabilizing societies and businesses.”

The Ten Year outlook focuses on Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, critical change to earth systems… Magnetic North. The 2 year outlook focuses mainly on Geoeconomic confrontation, societal polarization and extreme weather events.

Geoeconomic Confrontation involves such actions as tariffs, sanctions, weaponization against economic rivals as the triggers which could collapse society. Societal polarization refers to distrust in institutions, extreme societal division, and divergent sets of ‘facts’. Extreme weather could be the result of weather manipulation wherein natural systems are broken down causing extremes. However, the run of magnetic north southward is definitely in play as a natural event.

Oddly, Trump is accelerating all the two and ten year events with instructions from the Deep State Kabbalah. How will he address these at a podium in Davos will be an interesting insight into the who, what, where and how. The latest addition to ‘mounting debt’ is Trump offering Greenland $700 BILLION. Without authorization of Congress, or The People. UnConstitutional.

According to Debt Clock, the countries with the lowest debt to GDP include: Russia, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Turkey. All within the Eastern Hemisphere. The countries with the worst GDP ratio include, Japan, Greece, Italy, and France.

When realizing and analyzing the global actions, the World Economic Forum Agenda, the Trump effect, the overriding question is “WHY?”. We are all privy to the reality that this is all contrived. It is not coincidental. Not evolutionary. It is a created Failure of The American Empire. Which will ripple through global economies like a ball barring hitting the Empire State Building!

The ’Why’ is almost as obscure as asking why don’t humans see the entire color spectrum? Why would God limit our sight and hearing? Why do we exist… Why doesn’t ANY government acknowledge UFO’s? They have been around for thousands of years. Depicted in cave art, the Minoan culture, the Azteks, etc…

In order to know and understand the WHY of the Kabbalah’s design of destruction, we would have to understand their souls, their hearts, their minds – which would likely drive a sane man to insanity. To know them, one would have to become like them. And it appears, Trump has always been a deceiver. JD Vance is considered par – to worse than Trump. Graham is their openly evil jester. He speaks what they don’t say and jumps for joy at any chance to murder large swathes of humans.

To understand – would mean to be like Graham.

Under co-chairs Larry Fink (Blackrock) and Andre Hoffman (la Roche), the World Economic Forum has expanded quite exponentially adding 11 distinct ‘Centres’ to its foray into world domination. These Centres would operate as agencies within the context of the sphere and include cybersecurity, AI, manufacturing, energy, tech, financial & monetary, trade and the crème de la crème – Centre for The New Economy and Society!

It is billed as a platform for leaders to build prosperous, resilient and inclusive societies that create opportunities for all. Heavily weighted companies associated with this Centre include US, UAE, Netherlands, India and the UK. https://centres.weforum.org/centre-for-new-economy-and-society/organizations

In order to build anew, one must first destroy the entirety of the old. Much like razing Gaza but on a global level. It means a hell of a lot of people will die in order to rearrange the deck chairs. It reads like a blueprint of a Monarchy. The leaders and stakeholders will need to assure a viable talented working class to create and build these initiatives because bankers and politicians don’t have skillsets – As such, they are more than willing to task education facilities to ‘reskill via the Revolution initiative”.

In 1976 the movie Logan’s Run revealed such a society whereby productivity was considered to decline as of the age of 30 – therefore everyone attaining the age of 30 must commit their duty to be gassed – voluntarily. I see this sort of energy in the WEF’s new Website Initiative for the New Economy and Society.

This will be accomplished thru the Initiative; The Global Gender Parity Sprint. Without this initiative it will take 123 years to close the gender gap. Acceleration is necessary. The means?