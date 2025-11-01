The Republican Party is Dead. The Liberal Party is Dead. The American Government does NOT represent Americans. And the finger pointing within these deadsets is Created By the Media. I have yet to come into contact with a face pierced, screaming liberal. The Republicans calling every nonZionist a terrorist is parlayed thru the Media via Israel. It is all purposeful. It is the destruction of America ‘from within’. President Trump played into their hand – and that hand is fed by Israel via The Cartel established by Rothschild a century ago.

The Protocols showed us exactly how the blueprint was written. Soros told us in interviews his plan was to destroy the two remaining fault lines obstructing his Global Quest: Russia and America. The means? From within. Some listened. Most didn’t. But the crossroads are now before us to evolve, awaken, and recognize disregarding the warnings is a form of mass hypnosis. That hypnosis has been laid out and revealed to have been created by the OSS, CIA and Mossad in collaboration with Psychologists who look like Rosa Klebb in James Bond.

ALL of this is true. Yet many in America are still burying their heads in the sand in hopes that it will all disappear and the rapture will save them. God never said for His People to sit back and do nothing while being deceived. Nor did He say that murdering vulnerable women and children of ANY persuasion would guarantee a right into Heaven. Secular Netanyahu has already declared he is not of God. President Trump has declared he will not be going to Heaven. And STILL many refuse to ‘hear’.

The PAID for rhetoric demanding Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens be censored and deplatformed has grown exponentially because they are calling out The Deceivers. They are pursuing Truth. Only those who want Truth to be quashed would deny Tucker and Candace. And those ‘quashers’ invariably come from within the Khazarian Zionist formation.

While the Rhetoric is high – today we learn that Israel’s IDF have set the West Bank (which includes the last remaining Christians) on fire, while murdering over 100 Palestinians daily. That is the Cease Fire as orchestrated by Peaceful Trump. The FBI has declared that 5 kids in Dearborn Michigan inspired an ISIS-like terrorist attack but refuse to provide proof. Simultaneously, ISIS/al Qaeda leader, al Shaara, has been invited to the White House. Lindsey Graham admits on camera that the desire to bomb Venezuela has nothing to do with drug leaders and everything to do with Israel angry that Iran plans to open a drone factory in Venezuela. Little Marco couldn’t get Lavrov to concede to the Burlesque dancer, Zelenskky’s demands so the Russian/US summit is cancelled. Bessent claims the Israeli Jewish Federations of North America Tik Tok deal is finalized, Netanyahu said it will be used to imprison antisemites, and China says ‘a deal is workable’ with the US – not Israel.

But don’t worry, Americans are much better off now.

The China/US Trade deal is a nothing burger given we have simply returned to the status quo that was in effect before Trump’s tariff war, only on a leash of one year. Bessent, the Soros protégé, decries his victory lap. And all this fury and adrenaline has simply been a distraction as Americans devolve into chaos. The Purpose.

Yet, despite the continued propaganda that the US is the world’s Peace Maker, we have amassed no less than 16,000+ troops on Venezuela’s eastern sea border while Trump asserts he has no intention of initiating a war given it would be illegal under the US Constitution… Tulsi Gabbard even chimed in that US Regime Change policies are over. Of course, 16,000 troops, warships, bombers, F-35’s, - that’s all just for show, like Hollywood… Right?

The fact that all these non-war assaults somehow don’t count seems a bit childish. Not to mention that the last time Trump promised to be nice and affirm détente, he sent bombers over Iran, and promised tomahawks for Ukraine, because that is what Israel told him to do. I wonder how his ego sheds those orders?

Alas, even all this isn’t the end of the weekend report. Tens of thousands of UFO’s have now been recorded on the borders of California and Florida, and our esteemed transparent government is deadly silent. Just as the military whistleblowers have described, these UFO’s dive into the ocean and disappear. I guess they don’t use rare earth chips to propel themselves because the US military and its contractors appear to be out at the moment. Leading one to believe that rare earths are definitely NOT the future – sidenote.

I don’t know if I can take any more of this Government transparency pledge – did I mention Kash Patel has refused to release the names of the five terrorists that have swept across social media as Muslim/ISIS/Terrorists… Nor has anyone been actually ‘charged’. But then he refused to release the names of the perpetrators of the child sex traffickers either. Leading one to believe these STINGs are fake. Just like the Tyler Robinson evidence.

And Bondi? Where’s Bondi? Hiding in Oz, because she certainly is not earning her wage. Despite Trump claiming she is the ‘bestest’ she has essentially done nothingest. IF this is what Peace Looks Like - Imagine What War Would Look Like?