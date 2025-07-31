The Yinon Plan. How it has shaped Middle East Wars for decades in order to give Israel Dominance over The Middle East. Penned by Oded Yinon and published in 1982, It was used as the basis for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the assassination of Saddam, the rise of ISIS, and the civil war in Syria. The paper discusses the need for the liquidation of Jordan ruled under their monarchy and the removal of Palestinians from their land so they could be repopulated in what was left of Jordan. The concept for breaking up and destroying the Middle East was to force different ethnicities into one region so as to sow division and conflict.

Much like what is happening across the entire West – forced immigration of ethnicities to conquer country’s from – within. As stated openly by Ashkenazi Zionist Gyorgy Schwartz, aka – Soros. The forcible insertion can come in the form of refugees, asylum seekers, open end VISA’s, and war. But even that wasn’t happening fast enough, so the John Kerry regime created climate change and thus climate change ‘refugees’.

According to the Israeli media, Harretz, they worried that American commentators on the Yinon Plan were turning a blind eye to the realities of war and displacement the paper calls for and noted anyone who spoke against the paper was immediately subject to rapid fire ‘defamation’, antisemitism claims, and possible detention in retaliation.

In 1996, a study group led by Richard Perle, Assistant Secretary US Defense, and PM Netanyahu wrote a modification of the Yinon Plan in a paper titled, “A Clean Break; A New Strategy For Securing The Realm”. The new plan called for a partnership with the United States in order to implement “A Clean Break”, engaging Syria, Hizbollah, Iran, and Lebanon via strikes and attacks, demonize the Syrian Regime garnering a global response, and drawing attention to ‘weapons of mass destruction’. Turkey and Jordan would be used to effectuate these ‘strategies’. Tru or False.

“When Israel is on a sound economic footing, and is free, powerful, and healthy internally, it will no longer simply manage the Arab–Israeli conflict; it will transcend it.”

In 2002, Brian Whitaker, a journalist for The Guardian wrote, "With several of the Clean Break paper's authors now holding key positions in Washington, the plan for Israel to transcend its foes by reshaping the Middle East looks a good deal more achievable today than it did in 1996. Americans may even be persuaded to give up their lives to achieve it."

In wake of the need to defer attention from the creation, a new enemy was trained and deployed – ISIS. Not a group aligned with Islam, but a militant league designed to clear out those countries specifically defined by The Clean Break as enemies. Afghanistan was first with the catalyst of 9-11 as the front to support the criminal bombing against the “al Qaeda aligned Taliban”. 20 years later, $3 Trillion gone, the Taliban took control and the US retreated having solved nothing according to their own rationalization. Iraq was next, then Syria. The bombing campaign could then be reorganized as an attack on terrorism allowing multiple western countries to freely declare the bombing justified. The illusion wherein the US and Israel installed ISIS to rule the country - ignored.

Today, the focus is on Iran.. And by default, given Russia is a ally of Iran, and the BRICS are the enemy of Trump and Netanyahu’s Plan, they all become targets for the Greater Israel to be formed from the river of Egypt to the Euphrates. Giving access to the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea as shipping routes.

Both Netanyahu and Trump have proposed sending the ‘remaining Palestinians’ to Egypt and Jordan in order to finally realize the Riviera Of The Middle East – Gaza. The pretty package is wrapped up as ‘giving Palestinians a better future’ without admitting they are 100% responsible for the entirety of destruction and genocide. It is billed as a ‘free choice’ to stay where there is nothing or leave…

Given International Law prohibits the forcible transfer of Palestinians, it suddenly became important to call it a ‘free choice’ despite reality being rather obvious and avoiding the fact that the War, genocide and Netanyahu are all illegitimate. Once forced out, American troops can move in to begin the clearing of rubble and dynamiting the land for the extension of the Ben Gurion Canal.

Reality is – this is a war crime against all humanity because it is allowed to exist without any country or agency including the UN to intervene. Making them all complicit. Revealing that this form of criminal injustice could be realized anywhere – including against American Citizens who choose NOT to pander to the Trump Dictatorship.

Netanyahu doesn’t care about the remaining hostages. In fact, they were never a consideration. Instead they became a nuisance that wouldn’t disappear. It was no coincidence that Witkoff was interred by Trump as ‘special envoy for Israel’ given his $2+ billion in net worth earned as a real estate developer makes him likely a bonded and already contracted developer in Gaza. Obviously, his Ashkenazi Zionist background plays into his decision making as well assuring a Trump/Netanyahu win feigning an independent review of the agreements.

And Thus The Documented Agenda for the expansion of Israel via whatever means is a Play for $$$$$$$$, Power, and Control as orchestrated by Netanyahu and Trump.