Leading the calls for a New Iran under the auspices of Israeli control is Hillel Neuer. Other outspoken NGO’s include the Jewish Renaissance Foundation.

The Mission statement supporting this Regime Change is: “Our long-term mission is to assist and support Iranians in achieving self-determination through the establishment of a secular, democratic political system and a legal framework...” Secular is key. Not Christian, not Islamic, but atheism – just like Israel.

Catholic Mexico ‘elected’ a Jewish woman. Catholic Argentina ‘elected’ a secular atheist who converted to secular Jew. Catholic Venezuela and Cuba are chosen to eliminate religion per Israeli Ashkenazi’s. America has been losing its faith for decades as the Ashkenazi’s infiltrate throughout our government. The newly appointed Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, is an outspoken Zionist who believes antisemitism should be a crime. He’s secular.

Markets fell. Metals tumbled. Warsh is a Bilderberg member, married into the Estee Lauder family, a billionaire, originally nominated by Bush and apparently has passed the sniff test by both democrats and republicans joining The Big Club of – ‘you ain’t in it’. He is yet another lawyer who has inserted himself numerous times into the fray of denouncing and approving who is running the shadow-government.

The Money Changers are now in full charge of the White House. Trump is no longer necessary, Congress is no longer necessary, and the Stakeholders have taken over ~ Protocols of Zion.

Despite Trump touting the Cease Fire he brokered for Palestinians, Netanyahu continues his campaign of bombing unabated having killed upwards of 500+ just since the peace deal. I have no doubt all numbers are on the low side. Despite protests erupting across the world against Israel, including inside Israel itself, Netanyahu has a ‘Dream’. A dream of kingship and totalitarian dictatorship where the world population is ruled by Communist Jews.

The Epstein drop is still heavily redacted and with 3.5 million pages, was likely dropped to distract and deflect. It takes one person 75 years to read 3 million pages of text. Bill Gates has been central in the shredding of a reputation. Asking Epstein if he could provide some surreptitious antibiotics to give to Melinda given he had acquired an STD from Russian Prostitutes. Odd that a man connected to every Big Pharma and nefarious Clinic across the globe would have to ask Epstein for a supply. Maybe he wanted it ‘laced’. Also, odd that he would anticipate sex with her while having an STD?

Another oddity that has sparked concern is the email from Epstein to Bill is written with no caps, large spaces, commas and periods 5 or more spaces ahead. As though it has been heavily rewritten, deleted, and corrupted.

But the drop should qualify as evidence to impeach Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Dan Bongino for lying in Congressional testimony about the Epstein files – in particular Kash claiming there is no verifiable evidence of any misconduct, there is no black book, and Epstein was just having fun parties… Just like the UK governments Jimmy Savile pedo scandal and the Bushes – Franklin Scandal of little boys. The difference now vs then is social media and woke news sources. There was a meme during the Nixon days that I’ll butcher, “Everyone does it, but Nixon was so stupid enough to get caught. Therefore deserves impeachment”.

The message is fully implemented to destroy Trump by Zionists in their pledge announcing thru Trump that his aspirations are not simply colonizing Greenland, but the entire Arctic Circle’. Of which Russia has the LARGEST area of beachfront property… Inciting War with Russia and China. Bolshevik Prodding. The victims will be Greenland, Finland, Iceland, and Canada. Minions within the over 1 million paid Trump Influencers are of course hailing this tactic as a glorious success before it is even officiated. But the entirety of their instructions is to feed Trump’s ego. So that he can maintain the farcical appearance of power.

While Clinton played the cavalier prostitute, Bush played the idiot, Obama was given the debonaire appointment, Biden played the part of an Alzheimer patient, and Trump is tasked with playing the part of a buffoon. It is notable that Trump‘s sons and daughters have taken their bows backstage and are no longer in the limelight. I often wonder if these roles were exasperated as the male ego was completely and unequivocally quashed. A man without an ego – is not a man at all.

All things a Balance.

IF Trump were not tasked with destroying America, I might feel sorry for him. Watching as he is played with the strings of a Marionnette to be the buffoon, in frondt of his children and the World...