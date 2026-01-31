Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Solid investigative work here. The Warsh-Bilderberg connection is telling since Fed chairs typically come from more "traditional" banking routes. I've noticed how these appointments increasingly bypass normal vetting processes, kind of like the revolving door got turbocharged. The bit about passing both party sniff tests says alot about unified institutional capture.

Reply
Share
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
10h

Oh boy, Bill Grates again. Back in the news.

Most likely he laced the dosage with a date rape drug.

The only way it makes sense to me.......

We're in a real-life soap called, " The Old and the Always Restless " , or, " As the World Still Turns ".

And, the ratings are through the roof.....

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture