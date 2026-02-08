Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
1h

Oh, so it's OK to torture teenagers ? To even ponder for one nano-second that it's OK to torture anybody is insane. So, how is this even tolerated ? How is it tolerated that Big Pharma can kill people and just be fined ? Oh, your products killed many thousands of people. Time to fine you. No jail time. No dismantling of the company ? No nothing. Totally insane.

This stuff is tolerated, allowed to continue because it has become normal to live on a planet run on immorality. If enough people do immoral things, then it becomes normal. Why haven't people risen up and destroyed these companies, these politicians out of total disgust ? Why are they still buying the products from these companies who have been fined over and over again for crimes against humanity ? We've become fish in water, where the water is invisible. And the water is immorality.

And, guess what's coming tomorrow, most likely. A Satanic based halftime show at the Super Bowl. I can almost hear the applause now..........

The real halftime show should be a public hanging of all the people in Big Pharma who have been responsible for putting out products that maim and kill people, along with the corrupt regulators who looked the other way. But wait, that arena isn't big enough to hold that many executions. Never mind......

" But Bob, that would be immoral. " - Yes, but that's the language understood by these people. That would get their attention. Besides, it wouldn't be done out of anger or hate. Just a tending to the garden and getting rid of damaging pests. It'd be a love act. - Protect our loved ones from some really nasty pests.....

bb Comet
2h

All True!

