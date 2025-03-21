The EU’s embrace of the al Qaeda extremists in Syria would be replicated by their embrace of the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in Ukraine. As Ukraine’s regular military consists of untrained conscripts sent to their death, the Azov Battalion gains ever more control of the Zelenskky government which undoubtedly could gain traction for a full blown Coup. Ultimately turning the EU into a Rogue Terrorist Nation.

Paid for by the Biden Handler Regime, the Azov Battalion is the equivalent of al Qaeda, a ruthless extremist organization formed in 2014 to facilitate the Maiden Coup of 2014 in Ukraine. They were tasked with killing the Russians in the eastern Ukraine territories which accounted for over 15,000+ before the Russian incursion in 2022. Before Musk purchased Twitter, anyone who revealed their Nazi salutes, flags, and agenda were barred from Twitter, myself included.

Instrumental in the uprisings that toppled the Yanukovich regime, Azov was a creation of the CIA and MI6 under the auspices of Soros to reject the Russian alliance. While Syria’s Al Jolani faction represent Israel’s foot soldiers in Syria, Azov embodies the aligned CIA/Mossad footprint to depopulate and subvert Middle East nations for the extension of the Zionist Califate.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan should be concerned.

The Islamification of France, Germany and Britain would support the Israeli Protocols. The extermination of Europe’s ‘white peoples’ is based on supplanting good with evil. But the ultimate end game per the WEF is to genocide all white people ‘first’ given they present a greater risk to the 2030 Agenda. Countries would collapse under terrorism. Once the whites and Christians have been destroyed, the Arabs would be next. An easier target.

In an obvious Trump head-butt, Zelenskky had no intention of complying with a Peace Deal and has now revealed its newest development – the Neptune Long Range Missile capable of hitting Moscow. It was this missile that hit an oil refinery in Russia yesterday. The refinery provided oil to the EU. Thus the EU will now see shortages, rising prices, and manufacturing calamity … Unperturbed, in the midst of a recession Germany is giving Ukraine an additional $3 billion.

Zelenskky has used this missile against Ukrainian citizens as well as Russian targets. Giving rise to a growing retaliation. And undermining Trump’s credibility. Zelenskky is a pathological liar. It appears everyone is aware of this fact except the Trump Administration. Over-extending himself, Trump has sought to engage in a war in Yemen, Israel, and Ukraine during a time when Americans and Promises are broken.

Despite Zelenskky breaking every agreement with Trump, he remains stoic in his challenge for Russia to bring in the Big Guns and just eliminate the threat. Of course it is highly unlikely that Zelenskky is even in Ukraine given he typically orders strikes while hiding out in Italy or the UK. Russia has been quite clear from the very beginning that Azov is a non-negotiable exit plan toward a treaty. An despite Zelenskky making inroads with Trump regarding the terms, without fail he immediately renigs and falls back to gimme gimme terms of $$$$$$ and Land. Leaving Russia no alternative but to ‘End’ the game.

Just in time for the No New War President to flip on his promises, Rubio announces that Regime Change in Iran would result should the country not comply with Trump’s anti-Nuclear demand. Leaving Iran literally at the mercy of Israel and over-shadowing an alliance with Russia which has vowed to protect Iran from ANY attacks. Trump’s Zionist chains seem to be tightening.

If one is concerned about Pam Bondi’s priorities, her first official act after being sworn in on January 15 was to establish a joint task force dedicated to investigating the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and seeking justice for their victims. Which would explain the dragged on Epstein document drop - - America Last This would also have been approved by Trump. Not exactly what American Taxpayers voted for.

The fact that none of the Israel First appointees are discussing the JFK revelations regarding the Zionists involvement in the assassination is a dangerous reality. Adding to the Israel First Fray is the fact that Rubio’s biggest donors included: Pro Israel America Pac, The Villages – owned by Jewish Brothers, and the Republican Jewish Coalition. AIPAC comes in tenth. Other Zionists throughout Rubio’s career include Elliott Management’s Paul Singer, Goldman Sachs, Greenberg Taurig, Kochs, KKR, Akin Gump, LLP, Kirkland and Ellis – ALL of the Zionist Cartel. These are the individuals that elected Rubio as Trump’s Secretary of State. Really, no different than Blinken.

Elise Stefank will take her position as UN Ambassador. Her Open Secrets Donors: #1 – AIPAC, Goldman Sachs. She was Karoline Leavitts mentor who has announced Trump is fully behind the newest cease fire violation and marauding of the last remaining Palestinians – including CHILDREN.

Thus America remains a colony of Zion. And Putin is more than aware of this sad betrayal of the Kennedy family and of the Epstein blackmail.