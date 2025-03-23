France is posturing for WAR. Macron is their ostensibly their Military Chief General having no acumen whatsoever in any war context. But he enjoys playing the part as he struts before a gaggle of soldiers – dressed to the hilt in their best fashion accessories like good Frenchmen while displaying their ‘swords’. Historically, war is the mainstay of Europe, times of peace are measured in days. In fact, Europe has thrived on war for 2500 recorded years. Massacres, invasions, revolts, Germanic wars, social wars, civil wars, conquests, history is rife with this barbaric mentality.

Sparing Europe these past 70 years post WWII, Europe chose to war against the Middle East, and Africa – choosing to decimate other countries while preserving their own. Given the economic failure of Europe that cannot be put back together by Humpty Dumpty’s foot soldiers, Macron is calling on all French Citizens to ‘Prepare for War”. Delightful.

The Oligarchy that is the ruling elite of Europe have nothing to lose and everything to gain in their quest for war ruins, depopulation, and profit. The source? Trump’s presidency/US Taxpayers are charred and no longer willing to support Europe’s defense, NGO’s, education institutions, and covenants of hate. All while working two jobs, going into debt, and paying hefty taxes while our economy and infrastructure crumbles.

Despite funding Europe, the French have always taken the haughty disregard of Americans into the stratosphere of snobbery. Bringing US troops back to America and releasing them from the dirge of Europe has many productive implications.

Has France ever won a war single handedly? No. While Napolean won a number of skirmishes, he was ultimately defeated. Any ‘wins’ that France may have achieved have always necessitated the assistance of outside help. Despite this fact, their ego reigns largess.

While the reasons for war are paraded through a multitude of platitudes; humans are warriors, natural fighting for resources, ideological issues, religious reasons, perceived ethical…, etc… none of these grasp the slightest of psychological impact. Instead, these epithets of justification ignore the basis of human intellectualism while embracing barbaric synapses. The barbaric simply being – to inflict pain.

Macron is of the belief that war will dilute his failure as a man. It will infuse manhood into a blathering soulless being. He will be seen as strong because he ‘wins’ with weapons. The weaker the opponent, the better his ego. Women and children are the victims while men are sacrificed for their General. This is perceived as courage. A hero. When in fact, the ‘hero’ hides in a well furnished bunker replete with champagne and caviar.

Macron identifies the new ‘enemy’ as America because President Trump extends a flag of peace. Thus, Peace becomes an enemy. And enemies must be destroyed.

Between the 1st century AD and the 10th century there were 100 recorded European wars and roughly 160 war/conflicts in the 19th century involving Europe. The phrase ‘War is a racket’ is an understatement. America has had the good fortune of enduring 17 years of peace since its formation. Each time, the damage to earth, nature, and mankind phenomenal. Breaking the spirit and soul.

While Macron struts, Netanyahu delivers the most blood-thirsty display of evil seen in history – eclipsing ISIS. Released Israeli hostages are being labeled ‘heroes’ for remaining alive during Israel’s onslaught of every corner of Palestine. Why? To further justify the napalm. While decrying Palestinians as animals… unworthy of life. Who has such authority? Only One – God.

Last night at the NCAA wrestling championships, President Trump asked why the people love him. The response was because he is a ‘fighter’. The difference between a fighter and a war criminal genocider eclipses the size of the Grand Canyon vs a mole hill. The terms are NOT inter-changeable. Fighters defend based on ethics and saving the weak – the genocider’s desire is to cause harm, pain and death.

When Trump reverts to the bombing and weaponization rhetoric, he is allowing the barbaric instinct to rule him. When he acquiesces to Israel – he is showing cowardess. When he bombs Yemen – he reveals the de-evolution of intellectualism.

Trump needs to Rise Above. To be the Man That Inspires from a place of Godliness.