It is becoming more apparent that things are amiss in the White House. Trump is suddenly onboard with Ukraine funding and military weapons. Kash Patel has had his hands cuffed and is reportedly spending more time at bars than at the FBI office. Pam Bondi has made zero arrests and stopped talking altogether. Waltz got moved because he was acting on behalf of Netanyahu behind Trump’s back. Trump just added more sanctions to ally Putin. And America has dropped over 1,000 bombs on Yemen.

Almost like the Deep State was running the White House – again. The figureheads of Trump’s administration have been hogtied. And the only one capable of ordering that stand-down is President Trump. Every excuse has been used up – ‘it takes a long time to put together a case against Epstein pedophiles’. “Clearing out the FBI takes time’. We waited. Patiently waited. Rumblings have begun to gain traction.

Israel just announced it was going to expedite the final takeover of Gaza – meaning any man, woman or child of any nationality still alive is about to be - not-alived permanently. Simultaneously, Zelenskyy and his MI6 and CIA coordinate comandantes have threatened to assassinate world leaders at Russia’s May 9th WWII Parade. None of the persons bilking the federal system from the inside as exposed by Musk is being arrested. And Pakistan has declared they will nuke India if they start a war.

Trump’s reaction? He imposed 100% tariffs on movies produced in any other country because Hollywood can’t get a break. What The FARK? No one goes to Hollywood movies because they are all about emoting instead great dialogue like The Thin Man. The films have no depth, no value, and lots of politics. If an industry needs a break right now – it shore ain’t Hollywood, I’d prefer helping out the farmers and ranchers.

People are getting jittery. Did the Deep State threaten Trump? His family? AIPAC CEO, Elliot Brandt, just declared that they own Rubio, Ratcliff, and Waltz. And AIPAC is going where no man has gone before! Or did Trump get invited into the Big Club with the promise he and his family members would have access to the underground cities given an “extinction event’ as noted in a Tucker Carlson interview with Catherine Fitts?

Catherine Fitts claims that she and another close confidante, economist Mark Skidmore, have spent the last 2 years tracking the LOST $21 Trillion in government spending. She claims the money was used to create an alternate US – underground. The idea is much more extensive than the Cheyenne Mountain cave. Not only are there numerous – she claims 170 – such underground cities scattered across America, they have also built cities under the ocean surrounding America. All interconnected. A thousand times more sophisticated than the plebian dystopian cities above ground, these cities are all attached via an infrastructure system which would likely include trains.

The source of this creation is the Bank of International Settlements which oversees ALL banks across the globe. To which Jerome Powell is a Director. BIS being the top tier on the Banking Cartel pyramid. They provided the means for deposit of the $21 Trillion. This happens to be their latest post:

“The report documents how we have advanced our mission to support central banks in their pursuit of global monetary and financial stability and highlights our ongoing success in transforming the Bank as our Innovation BIS 2025 strategy enters its final year.”

Oddly, she mentioned that there would also likely be a ‘space center’ within this spectrum – which could explain the ‘UFO sightings’ as witnessed and documented by numerous air force and navy officials. It would explain why the government is so nonchalant about the existence of UFO’s given they are simply the product of a long line of reverse reconstruction. It would explain the ‘conspiracy theory’ that an underground railway was being built under my house, my neighborhood, stretching from DIA to Colorado Springs.

It would explain Trump’s erratic behavior as he has been brought up to speed on the probable Extinction Event being pushed across multiple continents concurrently. Even Tucker was taken aback by the revelation. An Atlantis on a Grand Scale! A Noah’s Ark. The means for knowing when this Event will occur would be that the Event was ‘constructed’. A pre-planned extinction wherein only The Chosen Ones are allowed to survive. This is not open to the Public.

The tunnel system beneath the US was already there. Wyoming is one big tunnel system in and of itself with roads sporting semi-trucks making deliveries of extracted molybdenum. Every major military base would be included – Area 52 – Roswell, etc… Every Taxpayer would be sacrificed for The Greater Good, ie elites and power brokers.

Except:

What if the Extinction Event comes from within instead of from out? As in tectonic plate movement, earthquakes, and a polar shift. The entire scenario of survival is based on the source of extinction as being man-made. Controlled. Pre-planned so designated survivors can survive. It would require advance notice to prechosen individuals, including children for procreation. And like The Ark – certain species.

