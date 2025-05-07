Thomson Reuters is a Canadian technology conglomerate owned by the Woodbridge Company which is basically a holding company for the family. The President and CEO is Steve Hasker who came from TGP Capital, a Texas private equity fund. The CEO of TGP is John Winklereid, a jewish banker from the Goldman Sachs base camp. Notably, Hasker also spent a decade at McKinsey & CO known for its ability to create complete business and personal makeovers.

Reuters has multiple subsidiaries, and one such company TRSS attests to its ability to socially engineer surveillance and backdoor capabilities on behalf of DARPA. For this intelligence gathering operation, Reuters has secured numerous contracts thru the Bush and Obama regimes. TRSS claim: “is a committed partner in the fight to prevent and disrupt crimes of human exploitation by illuminating criminal networks that profit from human suffering”.

DARPA’s role in the government has expanded significantly. Their tag line states they are responsible for the research and development of emerging technologies for the military. They have six subsidiaries including the Information Innovation Office. The current Director was inserted by the Obama Regime. In addition to the cyber security and AI applications, including the oversight of Explainable AI to assure individuals believe what AI says, this information office has oversight over PLAN X.

PLAN X is devising cyber warfare tactics in a manner similar to kinetic warfare. The purpose of the program is to fuse the cyber communities of interest from academe, to the defense industrial base, to the commercial tech industry, to user-experience experts.

EXCALIBER: Excaliber is a ‘completed project – 2016?’ under DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office. Their function was to “develop coherent optical phased array technologies to enable scalable laser weapons that are 10 times lighter and more compact than existing high-power chemical laser systems.” The application for this is Directed Energy Weapons.

The Reuters subsidiary, TRSS, claims to analyze data to power informed decisions for government and private clients - “At a time when objectivity, accuracy, fairness, and transparency are under attack”. What is the ‘right decision’? Why is Reuters, a liberal left wing media, telling DARPA what decisions should be made? Using AI technology and algorithms, created by unknown agents, Reuters is telling DARPA how to act in various war schematics.

It isn’t just DARPA – Reuters contracts also extend to Homeland Security – DHS. They helped the US government agencies prevent COVID-19-related fraud. Which FAILED given the fraud is estimated to have cost Taxpayers over $400 Billion. Not only did Taxpayers lose the $400 billion they lost the cost to not lose $400 billion.

The CEO of TRSS is Stephen Rubley. His previous experience was with ChoicePoint, an information product and services company that digs up all data for the government on individuals to help government agencies make ‘better decisions’. He has extensively worked inside a number of government agencies via TRSS including the DOJ and FBI. ChoicePoint was sued by the US government in 2010 for a data breach – failing to protect the data.

Translation: TRSS helped various federal agencies to backstab President Trump’s first term using Obama era analysts. And they were paid to do this by American Taxpayers.

While the $9.1 million contract for Large Scale Social Deception (aptly coded LSD) was called out by DOGE and thus Trump, Thomson Reuters was also given a DHS contract worth $17.9 million with a potential to increase to $22.8 million. October 2023, TRSS won a $60 million contract from the DoD to support ‘global intelligence’.

IF these government agencies are contracting out to private companies all their work why do these agencies exist? Why do they have employees? Everyone is unessential. Reuters claims that its media business is separate from TRSS defense contracts.

October 28, 2019, Thomson Reuters, not TRSS, released the following press statement: “Thomson Reuters to Provide US DOJ, FBI with Legal and Investigative Tools Under New Multi-Year Contract.”

When claiming that Trump and Musk are wrong to suggest that the media tech conglomerate and TRSS are NOT collaborative in any way, this is their headline from the 2019 press release: “Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world’s most global news service – Reuters.”

Of course, the other obvious connective is the fact that the Woodbridge Company which owns ALL the conglomerates and subsidiaries is owned by the Reuter Family. The family consists of Sherry Brydson, David Thomson, Peter Thomson and Taylor Thomson. The Board for TRSS is selected by Thomson Reuters. So much for arms-length. ENTWINED. Access to all Government computers? VERY LIKELY.