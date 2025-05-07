Helena’s Substack

Riki Tiki Tavi
2h

The "Media-Industrial-Complex" is illustrated within this article. Reuters is owned by Rothschild, Inc (in accord with research I conducted some time ago.) The clever semantic cloaking inversions appear like magic when we realize that the entire Matrix narrative is scripted by the controllers of the information grid. One example is in how the term "cyber-security" is touted as a necessary foil to combat criminal activity and threats to national security. However, this term may also be defined as: shaping a popular narrative by employing cyber-data-tracking tech, and identifying how the public responds to various propaganda initiatives. Propaganda-shapers (plausibly AI-directed)are intrinsic to the maintenance grid of the global perception-Matrix. All the world's a stage! ...Thank you mucho for putting these details out. The MIC is a formidable beast, and our survival is dependent on considering complex critical analysis. Humanity's endgame phase is truly a lesson in 'Good vs Evil.'

Keith Coolidge
2h

Dark spiders

