Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myriad Mike's avatar
Myriad Mike
3h

The subscription model is “ok”, but none of us can subscribe to everyone we’d like, it’s not tenable.

Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
len's avatar
len
2h

Thank you - That's okay! You are giving (more than) enough of yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture