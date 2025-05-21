For my audience/subscribers: I apologize that I cannot pay to view your posts. I am retired, fixed income, and don’t have the income to buy subscriptions. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t like to read your posts - it means if I am “required” to pay - I simply dond’t have the funds. It is NOT a disrespect to you - it is reality for me. I hope you understand…
Discussion about this post
No posts
The subscription model is “ok”, but none of us can subscribe to everyone we’d like, it’s not tenable.
Cheers!
Thank you - That's okay! You are giving (more than) enough of yourself.