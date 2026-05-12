TO MY MOTHERS DAY FANS!
I had a spectacular time with my boys - champagnie, an outdoor art festival, early supper whereupon I bit into an Asian dumpling only to have the thing squirt soup all over my arm, hand, hair and my Number One Son. It does not come out with water…
A repast replete with symbolism - biting off more ....?
Still you are our expert at that!
Always worth having something extra to chew on, in retrospect.
Hopefully your sons gave their mother the love and respect and celebration she deserves …
That soup … try dish detergent or shampoo … both are meant to cut oils and grease …