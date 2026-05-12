Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Froggie's avatar
Froggie
just now

A repast replete with symbolism - biting off more ....?

Still you are our expert at that!

Always worth having something extra to chew on, in retrospect.

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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
2h

Hopefully your sons gave their mother the love and respect and celebration she deserves … 

That soup … try dish detergent or shampoo … both are meant to cut oils and grease …

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