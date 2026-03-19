To The Followers of Helena Glass
INTERESTING concept passed to me from a friend on Substack – what if the point of taking over Venezuela, Iran and bombing middle east neighbors is about shutting down oil in order to promote electric vehicles. The problem with this argument is that ‘vehicles’ while a relatively large percentage of the oil consumption – the trickle down effect would destroy consumer consumption as in every subsidiary to retail global profits. Oil is used to make nylon, toys, tires, petrochemicals, lubricants, fertilizers, medicines and household products. Airlines, construction, mining, heating, all require oil. So, IF the powers that be are bent on destroying oil refineries to revert to electric power for vehicles – our GRID and that of nearly every country – would collapse. CUBA has shown us the result.
As we all attempt to navigate the Whys and Wherefores, it is important to share conversations so we can attempt to unriddle the riddle. Trump bombing an oil refinery in Iran is not based on strategic thinking – but on lack thereof. It is shooting from the hip-hop because his team is falling apart at the seams. They did NOT anticipate Iran blocking the Strain of Hormuz. Nor did they anticipate mines in the Strait. Nor did they anticipate that the Regime would only Grow With Greater hatred for America while Trump is being snubbed by America’s former allies. LARGESS mistake.
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Trump was under the impression that he owned the EU. That they were a colony of the US. The fact remains – there is not ONE Cabal. There are Multiple, each vying for dominance and Money. Trump is vying for One Thing only – Kingship. As a direct result, Trump made assumptions of Power and Failed Art of War. He did not appease the Three Cabals.
Now he is confused. His power base is a bunch of attorneys and Zionist bankers including Kushner. And He, The Great and Glorious Trump, will be dragged through the mud. What this presents to us – is an escape route. Not toward the Democrat Party, but toward the Great Unveiling for All Humanity. And despite it all – in this – Social Media is our friend and ally if we know how to navigate the BOTS to disseminate TRUTH.
I certainly don’t purport to know more than anyone, I am simply on a Don Quixote Quest myself. In a truly refined world we can agree to disagree and move along sharing and postulating, philosophizing, like the greats of the era of impressionists who moved from realism to naturalism. Men and Women who opened thought into a different sphere to philosophically debate over a glass of Absinth. Philosophy, which was not just relegated to Art, but to Science, to Medicine, to Astrology, and to Life itself.
Please continue to share your thoughts as we journey through this desperado equation of our planet. I am no more a Magi than any of us. But it gives me hope when I read your responses and comments – and I read them all. This is a journey. The Journey is the Life. Not the beginning or the end. Within this journey of today, it is more important than ever that we find a common ground given the power that is defined in evil has grown exponentially with time.
If you disagree with me – that is a choice. Choices are imperative right now. But at the very least, I would request that a disagreement be accompanied by factual evidence of why. Otherwise, I have nothing to research. My mind has been changed. Therefore, I am asserting that facts and evidence dictate those changes. If you simply want to denigrate me personally – please move along. There is nothing of value in such a commentary.
I spend hours upon hours researching and formulating each article I write. I don’t ask for compensation, but I heartily appreciate those who help. It is not my goal. I see your gifts for what they are – gifts. I do this for me, for you, and for the generations upcoming for whom I shed many tears. I do it for my dad. Thank you all ~
I’m Human… I Promise.
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Beautifully expressed
My take is that Trump, under orders of the Rothschilds is in the process of destroying the planet. Besides oil, there is fertilizer necessary for crops. China announced a hold on the export of nitrates which may make the situation critical. Trump has not touched the massive election interference that his loyal followers complained so bitterly about, etc, etc. When you take a step back and look at the Iran fiasco it should be clear that the killing of the school girls was not a mistake. The killing of the leaders was also for the purpose of inflaming the Iranians further.
If anyone actually believes that the Rothschilds care about Israel then contact me about a bridge I have for sale. They would, without hesitation, sacrifice Israel if it meant “cleansing” the planet of the majority of humanity. The little Israeli rodent Yuval Noah Harari has openly stated that humanity no longer serves a functional purpose on planet Earth. The advances that the Chinese have made in robotics indicates that soon robots will begin replacing human labor. If you go back to the late 90’s film The Matrix it is clear that the movie’s plot was predictive programming.
It appears that Donald Trump was placed for the specific purpose of bringing down the house. His megalomania and erratic behavior will result in the destruction of his party in the midterm elections. It doesn’t matter. By then the damage will be done.
Another point that people seem to have difficulty with is that there is EVIDENCE that an imposter Trump took over center stage. People need to get over their cognitive dissonance and look at the evidence in light of the reversal in Trump's behavior. I have found additional evidence that the clown who attended the G7 was wearing lifts. With them he barely made 5’11”. On the other hand we must give proper weight to the fact that the Trump that took office saddled us with a bunch of incompetents and traitors. A good example is the shit faced Pam Blondie (no offense to our esteemed Ms Helena). Then there was Bongo Bongino who is one chromosome away from a chimpanzee. Of course we cannot forget the little Indian dweeb Gunga Din Patel, who has surpassed all his predecessors in incompetence and outright lying. Oops! Let’s also not forget the overzealous moron Peatie Hegseth.
It all reeks of traitorous intent for the sole purpose of fulfilling the Rothschild legacy and killing all but 500,000 of us. Theories abound and evidence is there for a number of scenarios, not just what I have mentioned. What is not theory is that the fate of humanity is balanced on the edge of a knife and my fear is that, to paraphrase Eliot’s The Hollow Men, we will meet our end either with a bang or a whimper.