Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
len's avatar
len
39m

Beautifully expressed

Reply
Share
Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
1h

My take is that Trump, under orders of the Rothschilds is in the process of destroying the planet. Besides oil, there is fertilizer necessary for crops. China announced a hold on the export of nitrates which may make the situation critical. Trump has not touched the massive election interference that his loyal followers complained so bitterly about, etc, etc. When you take a step back and look at the Iran fiasco it should be clear that the killing of the school girls was not a mistake. The killing of the leaders was also for the purpose of inflaming the Iranians further.

If anyone actually believes that the Rothschilds care about Israel then contact me about a bridge I have for sale. They would, without hesitation, sacrifice Israel if it meant “cleansing” the planet of the majority of humanity. The little Israeli rodent Yuval Noah Harari has openly stated that humanity no longer serves a functional purpose on planet Earth. The advances that the Chinese have made in robotics indicates that soon robots will begin replacing human labor. If you go back to the late 90’s film The Matrix it is clear that the movie’s plot was predictive programming.

It appears that Donald Trump was placed for the specific purpose of bringing down the house. His megalomania and erratic behavior will result in the destruction of his party in the midterm elections. It doesn’t matter. By then the damage will be done.

Another point that people seem to have difficulty with is that there is EVIDENCE that an imposter Trump took over center stage. People need to get over their cognitive dissonance and look at the evidence in light of the reversal in Trump's behavior. I have found additional evidence that the clown who attended the G7 was wearing lifts. With them he barely made 5’11”. On the other hand we must give proper weight to the fact that the Trump that took office saddled us with a bunch of incompetents and traitors. A good example is the shit faced Pam Blondie (no offense to our esteemed Ms Helena). Then there was Bongo Bongino who is one chromosome away from a chimpanzee. Of course we cannot forget the little Indian dweeb Gunga Din Patel, who has surpassed all his predecessors in incompetence and outright lying. Oops! Let’s also not forget the overzealous moron Peatie Hegseth.

It all reeks of traitorous intent for the sole purpose of fulfilling the Rothschild legacy and killing all but 500,000 of us. Theories abound and evidence is there for a number of scenarios, not just what I have mentioned. What is not theory is that the fate of humanity is balanced on the edge of a knife and my fear is that, to paraphrase Eliot’s The Hollow Men, we will meet our end either with a bang or a whimper.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture