INTERESTING concept passed to me from a friend on Substack – what if the point of taking over Venezuela, Iran and bombing middle east neighbors is about shutting down oil in order to promote electric vehicles. The problem with this argument is that ‘vehicles’ while a relatively large percentage of the oil consumption – the trickle down effect would destroy consumer consumption as in every subsidiary to retail global profits. Oil is used to make nylon, toys, tires, petrochemicals, lubricants, fertilizers, medicines and household products. Airlines, construction, mining, heating, all require oil. So, IF the powers that be are bent on destroying oil refineries to revert to electric power for vehicles – our GRID and that of nearly every country – would collapse. CUBA has shown us the result.

As we all attempt to navigate the Whys and Wherefores, it is important to share conversations so we can attempt to unriddle the riddle. Trump bombing an oil refinery in Iran is not based on strategic thinking – but on lack thereof. It is shooting from the hip-hop because his team is falling apart at the seams. They did NOT anticipate Iran blocking the Strain of Hormuz. Nor did they anticipate mines in the Strait. Nor did they anticipate that the Regime would only Grow With Greater hatred for America while Trump is being snubbed by America’s former allies. LARGESS mistake.

Trump was under the impression that he owned the EU. That they were a colony of the US. The fact remains – there is not ONE Cabal. There are Multiple, each vying for dominance and Money. Trump is vying for One Thing only – Kingship. As a direct result, Trump made assumptions of Power and Failed Art of War. He did not appease the Three Cabals.

Now he is confused. His power base is a bunch of attorneys and Zionist bankers including Kushner. And He, The Great and Glorious Trump, will be dragged through the mud. What this presents to us – is an escape route. Not toward the Democrat Party, but toward the Great Unveiling for All Humanity. And despite it all – in this – Social Media is our friend and ally if we know how to navigate the BOTS to disseminate TRUTH.

I certainly don’t purport to know more than anyone, I am simply on a Don Quixote Quest myself. In a truly refined world we can agree to disagree and move along sharing and postulating, philosophizing, like the greats of the era of impressionists who moved from realism to naturalism. Men and Women who opened thought into a different sphere to philosophically debate over a glass of Absinth. Philosophy, which was not just relegated to Art, but to Science, to Medicine, to Astrology, and to Life itself.

Please continue to share your thoughts as we journey through this desperado equation of our planet. I am no more a Magi than any of us. But it gives me hope when I read your responses and comments – and I read them all. This is a journey. The Journey is the Life. Not the beginning or the end. Within this journey of today, it is more important than ever that we find a common ground given the power that is defined in evil has grown exponentially with time.

If you disagree with me – that is a choice. Choices are imperative right now. But at the very least, I would request that a disagreement be accompanied by factual evidence of why. Otherwise, I have nothing to research. My mind has been changed. Therefore, I am asserting that facts and evidence dictate those changes. If you simply want to denigrate me personally – please move along. There is nothing of value in such a commentary.

I spend hours upon hours researching and formulating each article I write. I don’t ask for compensation, but I heartily appreciate those who help. It is not my goal. I see your gifts for what they are – gifts. I do this for me, for you, and for the generations upcoming for whom I shed many tears. I do it for my dad. Thank you all ~

I’m Human… I Promise.