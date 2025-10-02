Today, Trump openly declared war on Russia without Congressional approval. The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia. And no one blinked. Instead, the Fox Headlines discuss Pelosi snapping at a reporter and Charlie Sheens marriage mishaps. I imagine this declaration of War was the real reason Hegseth brought all the Generals to Quantico vs the body shaming video that made everyone’s eyes roll with apathy.

Although the CIA has been operating in Ukraine since 2014 infiltrating and compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty. By 2016, there were 12 spy bases along the Russian Border. Operation Goldfish came about when a top Ukrainian, General Kondratyuk, brought Russian military Intelligence to the Pentagon and Russia became an official target for destruction.

Operation Goldfish trained Ukrainians to pose as Russians, not only in Russia but in third countries around the world in joint operations with the CIA under the banner of Unit 2245. Training was done primarily in the US – most likely at the 9000 acre military base dubbed The Farm in Virginia. Trump halted this briefly, but allowed it to resume by March. There never was any intention of creating a peace deal with Russia. It was all a fraud.

The US approved the immigration of more than 270,000 Ukrainian refugees into America between 2022 and 2023. 117,000 were sponsored by US citizens. Another 150,000 Ukrainians came thru the Mexican Border – under Biden. Achton Kutcher and his wife Mila used Go Fund Me to raise funds to bring Ukrainians into the US – unvetted. Kutcher is connected to the CIA, raises funding for the NGO Friends of the IDF, practices Kabbalah, and is a WEF member.

These same Ukrainians have most recently hailed Stepan Bandera, a consorter and conspirator with Hitler, as their Hero. With Ashkenazi Zelenskky promoting this bizarre diaspora of history while shutting down Orthodox, Catholic, and all religious accoutrements in Ukraine. Redefining Ashkenazi Jews as who they are – Khazarian militant warriors. And Secular Netanyahu has supported this redefining.

Ukrainian soldiers have been accused of working in Africa as militants coordinated with Boko Haraam and ISIS. US supplied weapons to Ukraine have been cited on the Dark Web as sold to militants in Africa who are butchering Christians. And the US approves this … under Biden, under Trump, under the CIA, under the Mossad.

These trained CIA operatives are not simply assimilated in Russia and Africa, but in the US. Sometime in 2014, Ukraine created their Hit List published as the - Myrotvorets website. The site lists thousands of people Ukraine deems their enemies – one of which named was Charlie Kirk. The sites founder, Georgy Tuka claims the site lists over 25,000 persons.

There has been an undercurrent of information linking – Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens as being on The List. And most recently both Twitter and Facebook have launched huge campaigns denouncing Tucker and Candace going so far as to claim they are BOTS of Qatar. Why? Because they both are unveiling and unraveling the Israeli occupation of America including within our government.

Given Ukraine became a governance of Soros, an Ashkenazi Jew of Nazi heritage, who has also been linked to the CIA - the Charlie Kirk HIT – gains prominence. And the narrative is no longer a conspiracy theory – but an accumulation of FACTS. It confuses the narrative of WWII. Of FDR. Of even Eisenhower. And takes us into the JFK ‘conspiracy’ wherein he wanted AIPAC to register as a Foreign Agent and Wanted the CIA DISBANDED. And nothing has changed. The CIA and AIPAC have fomented a pact of allegiance to destroy America – just as Kennedy speculated 60+ years ago.

Contrary to his campaign pledges, Trump has made zero effort to contain the rogue CIA. Instead, he has joined forces pledging to incite a nuclear war inside Russia using Ukraine as his personal launch pad.

The CIA are the foot soldiers. Every country embroiled in government coups and war factions can find a singular common source – the CIA. In May 2025, the CIA released two Mandarin-language videos aimed at recruiting Chinese officials as spies. The videos appeal to officials who may be disillusioned with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and fear its anti-corruption purges.

Unfortunately, the CIA represents America and America Taxpayers. Therefore its initiation of coups and assassinations reflect not just on the CIA but on Americans – which is demonstrated in Bully Tactics and PR Narratives. While we had hoped and believed that Trump would at last end this monstrosity – he chose to expand it, to the point that he has accelerated bombing campaigns which includes Russia, a major global power with some 5,000 Nukes positioned strategically.

This does not bode well.