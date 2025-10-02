Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
7h

Wow Helena! You hit all the high notes. In Canada, the UkroNazi former Deputy PM and Minister of Finance and Minister of just about everything... granted 1,000,000 visas to her fellow Nazi and UkroNazi jews of the Ukraine. Canada is finished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

No. This doesn't look good!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture