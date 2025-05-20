Totalitarianism: Is a Political System. Often associated with dictatorships or single-party rule, where the state seeks to control every facet of public and private life. Today, this definition would fit Starmer, Macron and Merz. Elimination of opposition as in – jail, and/or false criminal charges, or assassination.

In that definition, Macron has eliminated the opposition Marie Le Pen, the UK is directing coups across the Baltic States, and Germany is ‘wilting’, jailing protestors free speech.

By contrast, President Trump is seeking to release public and private lives from control. He is focusing on eliminating control not just over Americans, but control over nations across the globe. The internet provides the classic examples of totalitarian rulers as Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Mussolini, yet none achieved the definition.

Both totalitarianism and authoritarianism depend on quashing all forms of individual freedom. However, their methods of doing so differ. Through largely passive techniques such as propaganda, authoritarian states work to win the blind, voluntary submission of their citizens. In contrast, totalitarian regimes employ extreme measures such as secret police forces and imprisonment to control the private and political lives of their citizens.

None of the above fits into the Trump system.

Trump’s system is to encourage global prosperity. A form of poverty eradication as opposed to eradicating poverty thru vaccine depopulation. But the narrative is desperate. The Cartel created an illusion of experts and now people can’t see past the hypnosis. Even the MAGA’s.

No one has pointed to the obvious with Biden’s Prostate/Bone cancer… the vaccine. Turbo-cancer. A cancer that would normally take years to progress. A pandemic of huge magnitude given that people present at Stage 4 when the symptoms are first diagnosed. All with one commonality – multiple covid vaccines and boosters.

The one US totalitarian Regime that employed the tactics of imprisonment was Biden with over 1400 MAGA’s imprisoned for walking the grounds of the Capitol. A Building Owned By The People! Government doesn’t own anything. They are the ‘custodian’ of property owned by The People.

The Regimes employing totalitarian tactics happen to be predominantly western aligned governments. Western incorporating Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US. Eliminating opposition thru election fraud – and now more adroitly – via prison. Yet despite the definition being quite clear, these French, British and German once-powerhouses are openly affiliating their systems within communist suppression. Originating – not from China – but from Bolsheviks – The Fake nonreligious ‘Culture’ called Jews, Judaism, Zionism, all originating in the 17th century AD.

And like every fakery enterprise, Bruce Springsteen is front and center denouncing President Trump – The same Springsteen who quite ‘barely’ graduated from High School and has made his fortune on a stage having contributed nothing else to society, to poverty, to Making America Great. EGO. The Boss – whose world is ruled by EGO & Blackmail. A sad commentary to a man who had potential and chose Darkness.

Because, YES, it is a choice. It isn’t a Party Affiliation. It is a Choice.

So, is there a good, moral, correct political system that could ever be actually implemented? My short answer, ‘NO’. Hasn’t yet throughout the millenniums – no reason our generation would arise as the savior of all mankind past, present and future. We have not exhibited that degree of evolution more than .5%. What has been revealed is the prominence of Evil. Far Far more greater than I would have imagined. Differentials of gray to black – purity of Satan.

Guess Why? WE ARE NOT EQUAL. The only way to have an ‘equal universal’ system of any kind is to make every person exactly the same – like – ROBOTS.