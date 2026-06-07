TPUSA managed to completely derail Erika Kirk today with supposed evidence against Candace Owen’s claim there is no video of Charlie Kirk stating he wanted Erika to take over should he die. While the request for proof has now been months in the making, the crew at TPUSA finally dropped the video. Immediate reaction revealed the video was spliced, AI and falsified using manipulated cuts from 2022, 2023 and 2024. What a mess we leave when first we try to lie and deceive…

The end product? The entire team, including Erika Kirk, give the impression they are sociopaths. Essentially what has happened is that the managing team of TPUSA have taken a great idea, a great man, Charlie Kirk, and destroyed everything good.

In reviewing the 990 Form for TPUSA, last filing for FYE 2024 (6/30/2024) Grants totaling $12 million went to TPUSA… under their subsidiaries:

TPUSA Action Committee, based out of Indiana, holds Assets of $11.8 million on annual revenue of $27.2 million. Charlie Kirk’s salary $390,000. They spent $7.7 million on conferences and $4 million in salaries. John McGovern who ran The Endowment is listed as a fundraiser in the Action Committee Form 990 – receiving $65,000. Turning Point Action reveals there is a Turning Point PAC>

Turning Point PAC – In 2024, the PAC raised 7.163 million from such donors as: Turning Point Action, Stephen Wynn of Valmore Management, Thomas Klingenstein of Cohen Klingenstein, LLC, Event Strategies – who they also pay as a fundraiser. The vast majority of their expenditures were ‘unclassifiable’ according to ~ Open Sectrets.

America’s TPUSA based in Arizona has minimal assets, on revenue of $8.46 million of which the major majority of expense was salaries and conferences. COO of America’s TPUSA, Tyler Bowyar, receives compensation from America’s TPUSA and the TPUSA Action Committee. When Erika took over, Bowyer was fired as she replaced him as President and CEO over all subsidiaries. No Grants or Contributions to anyone.

The Turning Point Endowment based out of Indiana – which holds the vast majority of the assets = $61,010,000. Charlie Kirk was not the highest paid – 1 of the 4 Managers, John McGovern, was paid considerably more ; roughly $452,000 vs Charlie’s $390,000. However, Charlie received an additional Salary from the Endowment of $390,000 despite the Endowment acting simply as a holding company of MONEY.

For an IRS designation to be registered as 501©(3) nonprofit there excluded activities including - Political Ban: Direct or indirect participation or intervention in any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate is strictly prohibited. Turning Point Action is a 501©(4) and is the major funder of The Turning Point PAC.

Nonetheless, the political ban includes ‘indirect participation’. They muddied independence by using the same fundraising companies, including John McGovern who was both an independent contractor and an employee, Blue Mountain Strategies, and Olympic Media. But more importantly in their “GRANTS” - funneling money between all their entities: Turning Point Action gave money to TPUSA and to Turning Point PAC. TPUSA gave grant money to Turning Point Endowment. America’s Turning Point gave money to all three. A circular that would have caused them to lose their charity status and pay taxes as an LLC as of their filing in 2024 – had they been investigated by the IRS as was initially stipulated.

Erika Kirk firing independent Managers to enlist herself as the sole owner of all the organizations simply solidifies the fact that all the associated entities have failed to sever the bridge of their interconnections potentially violating their charity status.

Which may be why Charlie Kirk did not want her to work for the organizations – to protect her should something happen. While no current reports are filed since the 6/30/24 Form 990, Current Net Assets are not available. However, they were closing in on $100 million 2 years ago.

At the annual Women’s Summit put on by TPUSA yesterday, Erika Kirk used the event to call out anyone who dares to denounce a ‘widow’ with Biblical quotes and guests to support the Widow concept. It is noteworthy that every single speaker at the Summit chosen by Erika were adamantly Pro-Israel. Leading to the conclusion that as Charlie became anti-Israel, Erika renounced his decisions leading to marital fallout.

Charlie Kirks Wedding Ring was not on his hand when he was buried after the open casket. A sad admission.

1 Timothy 5:3-4: “Give proper recognition to those widows who are really in need. But if a widow has children or grandchildren, these should learn first of all to put their religion into practice by caring for their own family...”