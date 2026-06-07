Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
5h

Hi Helena,

Charlie's clone died (just like JFK's clone in Dallas). Charly is in witness protection (JFK is/was hiding on Onassis' Greek island). Elegant way out of a (Kirk) marriage turned sour after Charlie refused Netanyahoo's 150 million "deal". The widely assumed canard that Izzy was behind the "murder" was helpful:

1.) in the "save Izzy for last (takedown meme)"

2.) in generating fear of disobedience to Izzy's "wishes" (golden pager anyone?)

3.) in repaying Charlie for helping Donald win the 2024 election

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture