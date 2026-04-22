Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
1h

Amerika is sleepwalking into a Zionist inspired, Jewish led and controlled dystopia. Thanks for laying it out clearly. You should repost your comment every week and hope people wake up. Let’s hope Iran gets nukes and wipes Israel off the fucking map Helena. It would be a start. Next step is to burn every synagogue and after that we need to destroy all the data centres. Without data these dystopian surveillance companies are constrained. Then we need to ban digital ID and after that stop using US dollars for international trade! That is my roadmap for a better less technologically dystopian world - spread the word!

Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Trump & Bannon Plan Third Term While Palantir Plans WAR

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/trump-and-bannon-plan-third-term

HELENA GLASS 2026.04.22 Wed

https://substack.com/@helenaglass

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture