Trump & Bannon Plan Third Term While Palantir Plans WAR

Palantir; named after the obsidian seeing-stones from Lord of the Rings, flagship product is an operating system named Gotham, after the Batman series utilizes MOSAIC, named after the Roman Empire to conduct mass surveillance. Their contracts are all government and include: Dod, Homeland Security, CIA, FBI, NSA, US Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Special Op as well as hundreds of police departments across the country. It is no wonder that CEO Alex Karp jumps around like a madman from The Willie Wonka Chocolate Factory… He owns America.

A recent ad released by Palantir depicted life under the social credit system as though making fun of what will become humanoid slaves performing for Robots. Instead of hailing the advantages of a much better life under Palantir, Theil is mocking us. While advocating for War. Because in his acuity, humans are the droids. Musk’s depiction of robots working for humans is a far cry from the reality that is rapidly expanding. Musk thinks all humans will be given a basic income and robots will do everything leaving humans to do – nothing. Of course, if humans are no longer productive there will be no income and we are back to Palantir’s dystopia. A shell game.

In the Palantir scenario, only ‘certain’ countries can be included with Russia and China clearly omitted from the chaos. Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, the Middle East, Africa and South America are not mentioned which leaves a wide swathe of absenteeism. Alex Karp does seem to be of the mindset that with his genius, he can create a Ukraine that will defeat Russia and an Israel/America that will militarily destroy China.

Palantir is a perfect example of achieving Agenda 2030 Stakeholder Rule. I hear Russia is giving away Farmland…

In Karp’s 22 point Manifesto he stipulates that ‘National Service Should Be A Universal Duty’. Without gender or age limits. Everyone needs have cards in the game. SO, if no one is working because robots are in charge, who pays for the militaries and bombs? In 2024, the US imports of goods and services topped $4.2 Trillion. We import because we don’t have the resources! If we haven’t any money, who will sell to us on ‘credit’? Right now? No one. Our allies don’t trust the White House and its Trump Regime.

Israel’s puppy dog, Steve Bannon, has stated that ‘they’ are working on giving Trump a Third Term to assure the Stakeholder, Palantir Manifesto can be implemented. There are Two Strategies to this end:

JD Vance could run with Trump as his VP. The moment Vance is confirmed, could step down leaving Trump to fill his third term with Rubio or Kirk stepping in as VP. Declaring a National Emergency thus canceling the 2028 Election which Congress, the Courts, and the Military would enable.

Constitutionally, Trump would have an uphill battle. A) The 12th Amendment states that “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President”. B) the 22nd Amendment states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice”.

From the perspective of The People, we really have no say in the matter. The People don’t elect politicians, the Deep State does. IF The American People were to have the power to do anything, we would need the US Military as our defender. A potential splinter. Israel is embedded inside the Pentagon. To a largess extent. Giving them access to intel, Palantir, Satellites, and Weapons. To use against Americans. It is ‘estimated’ that 850,000 Americans lost their lives during the Civil War. WITHOUT the DEW’s that we have today. Without F-15’s and F-35’s. Without Killer Drones.

Powerus, is a drone company based in Florida for which both Don Jr, and Eric Trump are investors. Their company is slated to win a $50+Billion contract from the White House. Eric Trump has also invested in the Israeli drone maker, Xtend. Powerus has stated it will be buying technology from Ukraine… thereby reinstating the Zelenskky backdoor money laundering connection. While pretending Russia is a friend.

The FOCUS is the problem. And the Israeli Focus inside the Pentagon is on WAR. Drones to kill people with zeal! Alex Karp of Palantir is Jewish. It is in his DNA to revel in destruction and death. He finds it fascinating. It gives him pleasure… In interviews he promotes the ideology adopted by Trump that in order for countries to respect you they must fear you. Compassion is a foreign language.

Powerus: making heavy-lift drones that ​can ​carry industrial payloads up to 675 kg. ​They are currently providing these payload drones to Ukraine to blow up Russia.

Xtend: Connecting platforms, payloads, and software into a single mission layer to take out the enemy.

And Trump’s Sons Are Now Fully Onboard Destruction and Chaos.