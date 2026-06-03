Albania Riots are escalating as citizens demand the retraction of their President, , giving Kushner and Ivanka Trump Sazan Island. In an attempt to defend the buy, Kushner gave an interview in which he ineptly named Nate Rothschild as the person who recommended the island to the couple. Simultaneously, Ivanka detailed accidentally finding Sazan island while boating with friends; “We discovered Albania’s Sazan Island by accident while on a friend’s boat. We stopped for a swim, and swam to the island and hiked barefoot to the top,”

Three visible damaging points: 1. They couldn’t get their stories straight. 2. They were with the man who purportedly was Epstein’s boss. 3. The government of Albania claimed the island was privately owned and it would generate massive tourist money. But the island is owned by the government – representing The People. Thus, they don’t have the authority to sell without a referendum.

The land was sold for $1.4 billion and development with an anticipated buildout of $4.6 billion has begun.

Last November a similar deal was attempted in Serbia’s central Belgrade. Parliament passed a ‘special law’ to approve the acquisition for building a luxury complex financed by an investment company linked to Kushner. The following month, Serbia’s prosecutor for organized crime charged four with abuse of office and falsifying of documents to help pave the way for the development. It too was a protected heritage culture zone.

Affinity Partners: Outside of Kushner, key partners include Bret Pearlman and Asad Naqvi. Bret Pearlman was co-founder of Elevation Partners which made investments in tech, finance and media. Asad Naqvi is Pakistani who began his career at the UN in 2001advocating for The Green Policies. Neither have ANY experience in land development. Sazan Real Estate Development, LLC whose chair is Asher Abehsera of Moroccan Jewish heritage.

Kushner and Abehsera have a history of bypassing rules in favor of very unpopular deals including an LA shopping mall with historic appeal. In 2020, when acting on behalf of CIM Group, Kusher was forced to backout of the deal amidst protests and community pressure. Of course, Palestinians in Gaza are not too thrilled with Kushner’s plan for their land either. We thus have a number of precedents where greased hands are withdrawn. So they moved their money and grease overseas.

CIM GROUP: Founded by 3 childhood friends from Israel who were connected to Michael Milken – notorious for his conviction of insider trading, racketeering and securities fraud – pardoned by Trump. As such, they continue today with commercial property valued at $32 Billion.

Next to the US Chamber Of Commerce which I reported on yesterday, the second biggest lobbyist in America is the National Association of Realtors created in 1908. Kevin Sears, the current President of the NAR is not the image of respect and honor. The saga of NAR’s revolving door of presidents began in late August 2023 when the New York Times published an exposé revealing what it called a “culture of fear” and widespread sexual harrassment at the trade group.

It appears Kushner is specifically in search of projects that can be obtained via corrupt officials who will assist in running shapeshift over laws and citizens. Some pundits have posited that given the Nate Rothschild connection and Epstein, the plan is for a new Epstein island connected to a Gaza debauchery. Or perhaps a Ukraine grain train filled with children and harvested organs.

Traveling thru the Black Sea could become an issue should Turkey question the contents of the shipments. Hence, Trump’s recent spat with eliminating Turkey from the map.

Fortunately, Albanian protests are not conceding and growing by the hour. The timing is not coincidental given Albania met for the first time with Israel’s President Herzog in December 2024 marking the first ever visit of an Israeli president to Albania. The meeting was marked by Albanian president Edi Rama their decision to open a Commercial Laison Office in Jerusalem. It would seem, that Rama is NOT acting on behalf of his country or citizens, but on the grease.

Operating under the Aman Brand, Kushner and Abehsera are not benefiting the populace with these high-end resort brands but instead are leveraging an elite takeover. As in -Stakeholders.

Aman Group caters to the uber wealthy. Villas within their brand can cost as much as $15,000 per night. However, in Albania, the minimum wage is $435 a month or $14.50 per day. Senior executives can make as much as $35,000 annually. This would leverage the cost of a $15,000 per night guest. It is notable that Albanians, like Iranians, are considered extremely hospitable. English is widely spoken as it is compulsory in school.

It becomes common knowledge now that Trump’s monetary corruption is leveraged by ALL his offspring – taught, trained, and high fived! It also reveals that ‘lying’ is hereditary. And Kushner, may be hiding a deep secret: The rumor stems from a 2017 clerical error. Public records initially showed him registered to vote as female in New York.

How often does that clerical error occur? Never.