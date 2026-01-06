Israel and the US are coordinating their strikes on Iran with reports of 10 C-17’s arriving in Europe this Sunday and Netanyahu stating that they are preparing for war on 3 flanks. While there is no way Iran can survive such an onslaught, I imagine they will do as much damage as possible as they go down. It is believed Iran has Hypersonic’s.

Reza Phavlavi is eagerly waiting to take control of whatever is left of the country and may find himself Machadoed. It is more likely the Mossad will move into Iran and eliminate any and all dissidents before Martial Law is implemented. Like Venezuela, supplies are scarce and will become even more so as the country is completely shut down – Gaza style. The Iranians are not welcome allies of Israel any more than the Palestinians and may find themselves living inside a terror cell.

Phavlavi resides outside of DC and has lived off the assets of the Shah since 1980 having done absolutely – nothing. He dropped out of colleges twice and supposedly obtained a correspondence degree… much like AOC. He has periodically risen from obscurity to pronounce himself King of Iran only to find little enthusiasm or interest from any country that he attempts to force majeure a coup.

Ali Phavlavi, the younger brother was the preferred choice by his father as successor. Ali grew up in New York, received his BA from Princeton, his Masters from Columbia and PhD from Harvard. Engaged and awaiting the birth of a daughter, Iliyana, the official report claims he died by suicide from a single gunshot wound…Reza had him cremated.

In 2023, Phavlavi visited Israel and proceeded to kiss the wall after meeting with Netanyahu and Herzog.

It is thus understandable why his father did not choose him as the successor.

The bizarre concept that every country must look like Tel Aviv and Washington DC or be eliminated is the basis of the citizenry hype on social media. The notion that women must dress like the former Pamela Anderson, and have fake breasts like Sweenie in order to be considered palpable and pass the uniformity test is actually quite sad. But it appears to be the line in the proverbial sand. The fact that I support sovereignty doesn’t mean I want to live in Iran or Venezuela, it simply means I support the will of individual countries.

Why did the CIA claim they wanted to overthrow the Cuban ‘communist’ government while simultaneously spreading communism in America? Cuba’s communism was initiated by the Jewish Bolsheviks. The CIA has been instrumental.

In 1950, McCarthy claimed to have the names of 205 communists inside the US State Department. “Today we are engaged in a final, all-out battle between communistic atheism and Christianity. The modern champions of communism have selected this as the time. And, ladies and gentlemen, the chips are down—they are truly down.”

Oddly, today the history and source of communism is quashed and instead imposed as a terrorist label on anyone ‘antisemitic’. The Bolsheviks were known communists. They were Marxists. This ideology and philosophy was the basis of the Soviet Union, Communist China, and Communism in Cuba. Today it is being ‘redefined’. When the Communist label fails, a person is called a Nazi.

According to history – General Patton would have been called an antisemitic communist for making the claim that he fought on the wrong side post WWII. The real threat were the Marxists and Bolsheviks of the Soviet Union who had managed to turn three powerful nations and were diligently working on Europe and America.

Patrick Byrne has been paraphrasing himself as he inserts his theories in everything Israel. Byrne’s father made his fortune through Warren Buffett (Mother = Leila Stahl – of German Ashkenazi origin), Benjamin Graham (Birthname Grossbaum - Jewish) and Walter Schloss, an Ashkenazi Jew. His father’s allegiance was Israel and Money.

Patrick’s most recent Mockingbird Claim is that Darcy Rodriguez, the newly minted President of Venezuela, is a CIA asset, and Cuba’s President, Miguel Diaz, had imprisoned Maduro and his wife who were then ‘rescued by Trump’. Patrick’s past is quite ‘checkered’.

TRUMP IN 2019: “We are finally putting America first. Our policy of never-ending war, regime change, and nation-building is being replaced by the clear-eyed pursuit of American interests.”

TRUMP 2015: “The Trump Taj Majal Casino resort, was fined a record $10 million in by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for “willful and repeated violations” of anti-money laundering (AML) laws tied to narcotics trafficking.” ~ Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research (paraphrased).

This is why Maduro was laughing.

TRUMP 2025: Bombed Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, Lebanon, Somalia and Iraq. While utilizing the CIA in Ukraine to attack Russia and his ‘great friend’ Putin. All in the name of ‘Protecting America’. Despite none of these countries asserting aggression against the US.

I Pray For The People of Iran. Netanyahu will not give grace to anyone.