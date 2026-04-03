There are varying reports regarding the number of generals and admirals Hegseth has fired, with numbers ranging between now 23 to 34. The reason is clear – Trump will only tolerate ‘Yes Men’ and Hegseth complies while depleting not just the highest ranks, but destabilizing war and troop strategies that will put thousands of lives in imminent danger. The idea of Marines on the ground is suicide. The idea that some two-bit former Fox News Host can fire a 4 star general is insanity! It is incredibly demeaning. The outcome should result in mutiny. It is like putting sailors on a ship with no captain or parachutists on a plane with no pilot.

Worse, Fox News Hegseth has interfered on promotions within ranking officers, denying them without reason or cause. If the intention is to give up the US military and have the Mossad and IDF move in – an interesting civil war scenario exists wherein there are a lot more of us than them… It also adds an eerie psychotic to the ‘deportation tents’ and the Israeli call for all antisemites to be deported or jailed. Claiming they are monitoring every word on social media and thru Google that gives rise to anything anti-Israel and taking names is the latest insidious Revolution against Americans.

The fact that Trump is willing to compromise our soldiers and military to that end is worthy of immediate impeachment. We are in a WAR. And our Generals are advising Trump that we will lose. Tucker Carlson claims that Israeli military personnel are running the halls of The Pentagon. There are two Israeli Directives that impact their decision making:

Dahiya Doctrine: A strategy that calls for the use of disproportionate force and the targeting of infrastructure in areas where militant groups operate, aiming to cause substantial damage to create deterrence.

The “Hannibal Directive” (2023-2024 Usage): Originally designed to prevent the capture of soldiers by any means, even at the risk of killing the soldier. Reports indicate the Israeli military ordered its use on October 7, 2023, to stop Hamas fighters from returning to Gaza with hostages, resulting in fire being directed at vehicles, which sometimes included both captives and captors.

Trump has already instructed Iran, the world, and America that he is deploying the Dahiya Doctrine utilized on Venezuela, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and forthcoming for Cuba. Argentina’s wig happy Milei-kowsky has announced that they will import 330,000 Zionists and build them a land of their own in Argentina – where Hitler and many Nazi’s fled post WWII. The Jews have become the Nazis and the Nazis have become Israel.

In the midst of this abject insanity, Hegseth has invited exactly 3400 Protestants to a Friday Mass to celebrate Good Friday. No one else may attend. The purpose? To align Protestants with the Zionists – and alienate the Catholics – a diaspora whether of The Pope or not – are still more Christian than Zionist. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary, Soros/Bessent, is now the overseer of the IRS, while ignoring the Treasury Bond selloff as foreign central banks liquidate knowing the War will make Treasuries worthless as the dollar continues to get pummeled. Given Soros and Bessent work in tandem, this brings into the arena more interesting moves – all insidious – all detrimental to America.

Whether President Trump understands what he is activating or whether he is simply a bungling stooge is on the table for discussion. But Leavitt’s comment that Trump is more informed and provides a reading LIST for White House paramour subjects would lean more towards – stooge. IF Trump is a hybrid Alien/Human as Matt Gaetz recently revealed was a part of his indoctrination into White House top secret secrets, Trump obviously received only a smidgeon of Alien and 99% Lizard.

Here we are. A mess of civility. A dying Civilization. And yet… When Soros declared that he would destroy two countries from within that were idling away from his global domination effort, he spoke of Russia and America. He believed America was resilient because of our displaced morality, religiosity, family, and pernicious resistance to defeat. He believed Russia would be easier to defeat than America. YET – here we are. Our government is run by Israeli court Jesters.

All Soros had to do was dangle money and little girls & boys. And America Fell. Like Nineveh. The 47 year clock all the Christian Zionists repeat like good little brainless amoebas is the length of time it took Soros to effectively strategize his plan to destroy America – Iran is a distraction.

Iran NOT capitulating – in a bizarre twist – is saving the world from the satanic chaos levied against Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, etc. The creation of enemies via hypnosis.

The Iranian Headscarf debate: Nun’s habits utilize headscarves. Jackie Kennedy wore Hermes headscarves. Isadora Duncan was infamous for her ballets with scarves. Movie stars wore glamourous headscarves. 1930’s headscarves were a part of the Thoroughly Modern Millie. All women attending Catholic Mass were required to wear head veils. Headscarves were iconic in fashion! YET, somehow Iranian headscarves are anti-Democratic and worthy of creating a World War for their suppression.

The Globalists are laughing at how easily they can deceive the masses with infantile logic.

Certainly, the only solution is to awaken the sleeping Rip Van Winkles and expose the Truth. Our Government will NEVER provide Truth. That is a given as certain as taxes and death. The Mighty PEN is all I have. But it is proven more Powerful than the sword over and over again historically. We all need to Listen. Listen to the LIES – to Discern The Truth. And then be a Paul Revere!