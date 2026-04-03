Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
2d

All governments are run by liars and nothing they say should be believed.

I. F. Stone

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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
1d

The Entire world hopes so!

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