TA DA!

The Board of Peace has been named: Trump as overseer, Blair, Carney, Rubio, Witkoff, Gabriel, Kushner, Rowan, Erdogan, Milei and Banga. Egyptian President, el Sisi is considering Trump’s request. The Board oversees the Executive Committee: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, senior Qatari diplomat Ali Thawadi, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, UAE Minister of International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy and former UK prime minister Tony Blair. The Executive Committee will oversee the National Committee… Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, Israeli-Cypriot businessman Yakir Gabay, former UN humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag, and former UN envoy to the Mideast Nickolay Mladenov. Not done yet… Mladenov will also serve as the Board of Peace’s High Representative for Gaza. Overseeing the governance and reconstruction while working with the Palestinian Technocrats headed by Minister Ali Sha’ath.

The International Stabilization Force providing security with the IDF will be commanded by Maj Gen. Jasper Jeffers.

What could possibly go wrong with such a well thought out bunch of crooked marauders? To start, American Taxpayers will fund upwards of $60 billion while additional funds have yet to materialize. The price tag ‘not including hazardous waste removal which no one seems to have considered’ is $112 Billion for the first 10 years over a 2 decade buildout. For reference, the Saudi city of NEOM is now hoisting a price tag of $8.8 Trillion with a completion date of 2080 – 55 years later than originally planned and touting roughly 1800% cost overruns.

Neom is Trump’s blueprint.

Nickolay Mladenov, overseer project manager has a degree from King’s College in ‘War’. But he does have project management experience – from 1996 to 1998 he was program director for the Open Society Foundations under the tutelage of Ashkenazi Gyorgy Schwartz. Mladenov is a signatory of the Prague Declaration on European Conscience and Communism which proclaims totalitarianism as its ideology, supported by Sarkozy, Brzezinski, and Laura Neumayer.

What is oddly missing in this ‘technocratic’ team for the rebuild of Gaza is anyone with development and construction background.

Marc Rowan; Jewish with a background in mergers and acquisitions.

Yakir Gabay; Jewish real estate investor.

Sidrig Kaad; Dutch UNRWA

Ali Sha’ath; Palestinian Minister of Transportation

But it is Robert Gabriel who is getting the queries… he comes to the Trump advisory team as a former television producer… whose background has been washed until 2016 when he joined the presidential campaign and was named special assistant to Stephan Miller and simultaneously associate producer of The Ingraham Angle – as in Laura is on the payroll. CIA. Well Dang!

Gabriel worked alongside Andy Baker who was a Foreign Service Officer who assisted in selecting staff for the Department of Defense under Trump 2, 2024.

It is easy to understand why investors are not clamoring over one another to ante their respective wealth funds as fodder for the plan. Oil companies were not keen on a 2 year infrastructure plan in Venezuela – Palestine is slated to take 20 years which in construction lingo means 40+. Not to mention the geopolitical stratosphere of bombs and wars unabated. Israel is not exactly a peace-loving nation, their IDF itching for a kill or 10,000. But it does align with the Trump/Netanyahu larger announcement that they won’t bomb Iran now … because it could upend their Big Beautiful Gaza Project.

Since its inception in 1948, Israel has openly been in 20 wars. These wars do not include the ones inspired by Israel and fought by the US on their behalf, ie Iran etc... Thus, it is difficult to imagine Israel ceasing and desisting as they build Project Sunrise putting them in a position of great defensive modus. An easy target. At this juncture, the ‘return’ on investment is anticipated to be $55 billion – which in construction lingo means – maybe $20 billion…

Trump has labeled the Project as governed via a “Technocratic Leadership”. Technocrats don’t answer to The People. They operate without oversight given they are ‘The Experts’. A Technocratic government requires political leaders to be chosen based on subject-matter expertise; their legitimacy as politically neutral governors is based on their ability to implement ‘rational’ solutions without being constrained by public opinion. To Clarify – this would align with the World Economic Forum’s “Stakeholder Government”.

And the “”Expertise” in this situation appears to be money with Major General Jeffers operating as the war liaison, aka Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and The Greater Israel effort.