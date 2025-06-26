Sometimes, ‘One Doth Protest Too Much’. Trump’s bombastic attitude is running on high and could use a bit of a chill. It serves no viable purpose other than cringe. Credit is that he managed to stop Israel, although the reasoning is the PR parade. Israel was running low on weapons having used up an enormous amount of US inventory bombing Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza, West Bank, Syria and now Iran. Escalating a type of the Hannibal Directive wherein Netanyahu didn’t care any longer how many of his own citizens died, the psychosis was in over-drive.

The focus of Trump’s ire is the media, any media which does not parrot his version of ‘complete destruction’ of all nuclear sites in Iran. Unfortunately, a leaked US military document, EU Intelligence agencies, Russia and Iran all align in their analysis against Trump’s remark. Upturning his statement that Iran is just trying to save face – when in fact it is Trump. Why? Because he wants everyone to believe he saved the world from the pending WWIII.

This ire is now focusing on the demand that anyone who does not agree with the parroting to be fired. Which of course, only adds to the flame and keeps the story on fire! The Truth is we can’t be certain one way or other, although there is unity in stating there was no fallout or radiation aftermath. Somewhat of an impossibility... The installations may be damaged, but the uranium was moved.

In addition, General Dan Caine, who orchestrated the attack, has revealed that the planning had been ongoing for 15 years under the Obama administration further revealing the nature of the violation of Perfidy per International Law. The rationalization that Iran was 2 days away from nuclear warheads, has been soundly repudiated dissolving Trump’s publicity credit which could earn Caine a lengthy desk job in Greenland.

Technically, this is good for everyone given radiation is airborne and prevailing winds would have reached northwestern nations. The PR is simply another ego directive, instead of an actual analysis or strategic evaluation. However, it is interesting that despite this ‘peace deal’, Reza Pahlavi is still demanding a coup/regime change while attempting to sway Iranians and particularly the military to converge against Khamenei. Further displacing Trump’s public narrative that a coup is off the table.

Insulting Khamenei under such headings as ‘he crawled out of the bunker’ or ‘when the Leader emerges from hiding’… - in a world without PR – every leader is immediately taken out of harms way in the event of a war or assassination attempt. President Trump is no exception. It is basic protocol. Netanyahu fled to Greece. The scripted media under Biden is scripted under Trump. NOTHING has changed. Anyone who does not follow the script is censored. Period.

The censorship most egregious would seem to come from Trump's Truth Social which has become a worshipping center that is beyond Priest or Pope. My brief encounter on the platform brought a slew of hatred directed at me with gleeful slurs and insinuations. Not fun.

Why it is surprising that Iranians are chanting death to Israel and America after being bombed is a rather odd mentality given Israeli’s are genociding an entire populace without any nation interceding… Anyone protesting that genocide is labeled a dmoestic terrorist reminiscent of the Marxian Biden administration. America had no International legal right to bomb Iran. It was done because Israel was losing.

The end result is that Iran is now fully aware that America can’t be trusted and the IAEA is a scam. In the real world – that would not be considered ‘Peace’ – it would be defined as a simmering fire that is ready to explode at the slightest provocation.

However, it is better than WWIII! For now.

An interesting analysis proposes that this entire attempt at a coup was to put a giant crater in the BRICS. In particular China and Russia. The annual BRICS summit is scheduled for July 6-7 in Brazil and both Xi Jinping and Putin say they will not be attending. I imagine it is for security reasons and not scheduling as has been touted. Security as in – assassinations on high alert. The Deep State is on Adderall. Lula was a CIA operational coup insert. Thus his ability to protect dignitaries is questionable.

Trump falling in the footsteps of Obama and Biden Regimes is Proof Positive the Deep State is Running President Trump ~